Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Price Gains Seen Capped. For Now.

Traders are advocating betting "only when the obvious becomes too obvious".

This has resulted in storage injections to be revised lower relative to the five-year average.

Natural gas prices won't rise for the time being given lower prices are needed to keep power burns elevated.

Traders find the current price at a comfortable level neither presenting an opportunity to go long or short.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas recap edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices finished the week lower by 0.68%.

Natural gas prices started the week lower with August finishing below $2.90/MMBtu. As the week progressed, natural gas exports were reported to have reached 7 Bcf/d, a milestone. Prices moved higher, but couldn't finish the week in the positive.

For natural gas traders, being either bullish or bearish right now isn't the right trade. Some traders are pointing to strong power burn to help keep overall demand higher, while some traders are cautioning that low storage injections today could imply higher prices in the future.

In our view, the number one most important factor to pay attention to is Lower 48 production growth. Here's a quick snapshot of how 2017 is stacking up against 2016:

Source: HFI Research

Coming into July, our expectations were for Lower 48 production to average 71.8 Bcf/d. So far, the average has been 0.4 Bcf/d higher than our expectations. The higher surprise in production came largely from record production volume in Northeast (Marcellus and Utica). Looking at US natural gas producer capex budgets, more gains are expected by Q4 2017. We should see the next several months to show continued production growth across the board.

So... What does that mean for price?

Natural gas demand has been lower year-over-year. See chart below:

Gas exports have helped alleviate some of the power burn demand drop-off, but total demand has been lower thus far.

In the view of the traders we talked to, current gas prices are at a comfortable range given the need for lower prices to incentivize more power burn and while keeping a lid on weekly injections. We see this in the latest ICE settlement report where consensus expect low relative injections moving forward:

Source: ICE

As weekly storage injections continue below the five-year average, the question most are asking is, "does the market even care about the storage deficit?"

In our view, the market is complacent in the fact that higher expected gas production in the coming months will keep the market well supplied, while any expected increase in demand will be kept in check. We know with certainty that Mexico gas exports and LNG will be coming online, so these are foreseen demand drivers that will be supplied by the expected production increase. But with an increasing amount of natural gas usage being "structural", how will the market react when unforeseen demand drivers pick up (e.g. weather related)?

For traders, we think the practice of betting "only when the obvious becomes too obvious" will prove to be the most profitable approach to trading. When prices diverge so much from where fundamentals are pointing at, the trader can comfortably short or go long.

For investors, we think finding the lowest cost natural gas producers and sticking with them through these up and downs will prove to be the most profitable strategy. One name to consider from our latest public write-up is Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV).

For readers that have found our natural gas analysis insightful, we think you should sign up for HFI Research. Come and join the 200+ other members that have done so already!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.