Making Tomorrow A Success

Year-to-date, Boeing (BA) shares have gained 55% and over the past 5 trading days shares gained almost 15%. While earnings were stunning, I am also very interested in how Boeing currently views certain things and challenges, which will be subject of this article.

Widebody market

With low oil prices, some overcapacity on the market and hesitance in some regions in the world to order new aircraft wide body market have been relatively slow in recent year. Year-to-date, Boeing received 108 net orders for its wide body product. The Boeing 747 lost 5 orders, while the Boeing 777 received 37 net orders and Boeing saw strong order inflow for the Boeing 787 with 76 orders.

The Boeing 777 production has been brought back from 100 aircraft in 2016 to 74 in 2017 and will be reduced even further to 42 in 2018 as the Boeing 777X is feathered into the production system. At those production levels, the Boeing 777 is completely sold out for 2017, oversold for 2018 and 90% sold out for 2019. So, for the coming years there should be no problem to fill the production gap. Likely more challenging will be 2020, a year in which Boeing likely will look to increase production to 60 aircraft.

The Boeing 787 seems to be enjoying a strong uptick in demand in the first 7 months of the year with 76 orders and 65 deliveries. Boeing is currently looking to increase the production from 12 aircraft per month to 14 aircraft per month, which would increase production by 24 units annually. I generally view 5 years of production to give a soft cushion for jet makers to fill delivery slots over the longer term. In recent years, the backlog has been shrinking towards that 5-year backlog level. At current production levels, Boeing has slightly less than 5 years of backlog. Increasing production would push that backlog towards 4 years and give Boeing less time to ‘sit out’ temporary cooling demand.

Boeing is still hoping to increase production to 14 aircraft per month by the end of the decade:

As we've discussed on prior calls, we have a focused effort underway to secure additional 787 orders to support the 14 per month production rate planned for the end of the decade. We remain disciplined in our ongoing 787 production rate assessment, with an emphasis on production stability, growing profitability and ensuring that supply and demand are kept in balance.

What I currently see is that also Boeing knows that there are not enough orders to support a rate increase. Additionally, Boeing mentions the emphasis on production stability. Currently, I am seeing some satisfying order inflow for the Dreamliner but not enough to increase production and keep production on those levels for a prolonged time.

Boeing 737

During the quarter Boeing delivered 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and increased production rate for the Boeing 737 to 47 per month in the third quarter. The production capacity for the Boeing 737 program in 2017 is 534 aircraft up from the 490 deliveries in 2016. Boeing expects 10 to 15 percent of its 2017 delivery for the 737 to be a MAX, which would put the target for 2017 on 53-80 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.

As the share of the Boeing 737 MAX increased in the production schedule, Boeing will also be ramping up its production to 52 aircraft per month in 2018 followed by another increased to 57 aircraft per month in 2019.

Boeing NMA

For the New Midsize Aircraft or middle of the market aircraft, Boeing sees demand for 2,000 to 4,000 aircraft and thinks that in case a Boeing 797 development is launched this would increase the R&D for the program as R&D for the Boeing 777X comes down. So, this should not result in a big overlap in R&D costs for both aircraft programs. The aircraft would leverage investments made for the Boeing 777X and Boeing 787, which reduces some of the risks connected to implementation of new technologies and would also reduce the R&D profile. A decision about a launch has not yet been made, but Boeing already sees a big role for this aircraft to increase after-market sales.

Partnering for Success

Boeing sees an important role for its Partnering For Success program. The program is intended to deal with what Boeing calls ‘the hard spots’ in the supply chain. In reality, Boeing is very much aware that 60-70% of the costs are in the supply chain and it uses its PFS program to aggressively cut those costs in the supply chain. There are a few things to say about that, but the program is a good thing for Boeing shareholders as it intends to reduce costs and improve the competitive position of the jet maker.

Global Services

In July, Boeing launched its new Global Services business combining Commercial Aviation Services and Global Services & Support, which previously was a part of Boeing Defense & Space. The Global Services & Support business unit as we have known it up until Q2 2017 had a revenue guidance of $10B for 2017 and an operating margin higher than 13.5%. The newly formed unit is expected to have a revenue of $14B, which includes the $10B business and some billion worth of commercial services. The unit should operate at a 15% margin, up from the 13.5% now. By establishing a third segment next to Defense and Commercial, Boeing tries to penetrate the services market for which it set an aspirational revenue target of $50B with a streamlined and cost efficient segment.

Book-to-bill

While Boeing had a strong first 7 months with 446 gross orders and 352 deliveries implying a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27. The jet maker did not increase its forecasted book-to-bill ratio. For 2017, the jet maker still expects a book-to-bill ratio of about 1. For the full year, Boeing expects between 760 and 765 deliveries, meaning that the jet maker expects to bag another 310-320 orders.

Conclusion

Probably nicer than the rock-solid Q2 earnings are the insight we now have in Boeing’s future or better said its future plans. The jet maker is still eyeballing a rate hike on the Boeing 787 and I expect a decision later this year.

Earnings should grow even further via rate increases on the Boeing 737 MAX and with the newly formed Global Services unit Boeing is positioning itself to benefit even more from the after-sales opportunities.

A launch decision has not yet been made for the NMA, but Boeing sees a market opportunity of several thousand units for the aircraft that will adopt many Boeing 777X and 787 technologies and will also be important to Boeing’s after-sales business.

It is nice to see that Boeing’s earnings have appealed to Wall Street, but what is even nicer to see is that Boeing while investors are cheering today’s results, Boeing is already working on making tomorrow successful as well.

