Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For July 30th, 2017

Some of the book value movements reported so far have been pretty huge.

Several of my earlier sell ratings can be pulled off now as the shares declined enough to justify a neutral stance. Several updates to my ratings.

The presence of newer investors in the sector is showing as the risk/reward profiles shift materially.

If you’re used to this series, jump to Table 1.

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CYS) CYS Investments (DX) Dynex Capital (EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (MFA) MFA Financial (MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (ORC) Orchid Island Capital (RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (OAKS) Five Oaks (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the “economic book value” provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM’s economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you’re primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

Updates to the ratings:

I’m pulling off my prior bear ratings from ARI, BXMT, and CMO. The declines for ARI and BXMT weren’t as large, but it was enough that I’m ready to close out the stance. For CMO, the decline came sharply when they reported much lower net interest income. I’ll have some analysis on their earnings coming up.

I’m bringing back the bearish rating on Five Oaks. I might have waited longer, but seeing the beating given to CMO (very similar portfolios) gives me the confidence to put this call out there. I expect a negative reaction following earnings.

Bullish Ratings

I have a strong buy rating on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). I’m reiterating this rating today. Most investors and analysts reading the prospectus didn’t get the full picture and consequently, it appeared that GPMT was significantly weaker than it is. GPMT is extremely similar to BXMT, but investors reading the prospectus may not recognize that because the level of assets was lower for trailing periods.

I’m also putting another buy rating on Bimini Capital Management (OTCQB:BMNM). This is the small external manager for Orchid Island Capital. I think the latest price looks like a good deal. There’s no dividend here, but I like the long-term play.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

The huge beating for AI since Q1 2017 came on the back of a substantial decline in book value. Remember these are “quick and dirty” discounts, so they are going back to the Q1 2017 book value to be consistent across the sector. When there are large BV movements, using Q2 BV for some and Q1 BV for others would make the ratios less meaningful. Instead, I’m just verbally calling out that investors should take the AI ratios with more than a grain of salt.

Rating Recap

Buy GPMT

Buy BMNM

Hold CMO

Hold ARI

Hold BXMT

Sell OAKS

Note that a hold rating is simply saying that I no longer wish to keep the prior rating open.

My Positions

Long BMNM, GPMT, NLY-D, DX-A, AIC. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

