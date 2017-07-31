AT&T: Weighing The Pros And Cons Of Last Quarter

I hate being wrong. A little more than two weeks ago I wrote an article on AT&T (T) advising investors to stay away due to major uncertainties with the direction of the company, not only with the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX) but also with increasing competitive pressures brought about by offers of unlimited data contracts by AT&T's peers. At that time shares of AT&T were $36.65.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

That prediction wound up being wrong, at least immediately speaking. AT&T jumped almost ten percent in the wake of the latest earnings report. I believe AT&T was up for a few reasons. Namely, postpaid wireless add numbers came in a little better than expected, and the DirecTV acquisition has been going quite well. In addition, general cost cutting measures and automation are saving the company money and helping to grow the bottom line despite sluggish revenue.

It appears that investors are feeling a lot more confident in AT&T, and while this last quarter wasn't bad, a lot of fundamental uncertainties remain in my opinion. This article looks at AT&T's latest quarter, and what it means for AT&T going forward in light of the recent jump in share price.

Still a mixed bag

There were some points of light, but there was also a lot not to be enthusiastic about last quarter. Perhaps shares were so technically oversold that even lukewarm results brought yield-hungry investors in. Perhaps it was short covering. Frankly, that's not my area of expertise. I'm more interested in looking at long-term fundamentals, so let's do that.

Courtesy of AT&T Investor Relations.

Revenue declined 1% on continued weak postpaid wireless results in the US. Adjusted EPS was up 7% year on year for a few good reasons. The first is cost-cutting, including process automation (think customer service interactions) and software networking and virtualization. Second, and equally important, is that AT&T's acquisition of DirecTV is becoming increasingly successful in cost synergies and other important things.

Courtesy of AT&T Investor Relations.

So far this acquisition is saving AT&T $1.5 billion in annual cost synergies, but that will grow to $2.5 billion annually by 2018. This acquisition is proving to be far more than just cost synergies. Postpaid phone churn has declined to some very low levels after the DirecTV acquisition, and wireless subscriptions with TV have grown by almost a third since the acquisition. This shows that the competitive advantage of 'bundling' is real. People do want to get TV programming with their mobile data, and DirecTV and AT&T have made a great platform by which to do that.

That's the good news. Postpaid net wireless adds were negative once again, down another 89,000. That is significantly better than last quarter, and so perhaps investors are taking heart in the direction of which things are going. Postpaid smartphone subscribers are the backbone of any carrier, and will be increasingly so as entertainment is more and more viewed from mobile devices. Losing another 89,000 postpaid customers is not good news, in my opinion.

This doesn't even mention the complicated $85 billion Time Warner Inc acquisition. I'm skeptical of the benefits from this acquisition, and I question whether even AT&T can integrate a communications company (the legacy business), an entertainment platform (DirecTV), and a media company (Time Warner). Together, the DirecTV and Time Warner Inc account for some $110-$120 billion of market cap, and it is a vertical acquisition in two separate directions. This should be met with skepticism before anything else, and I continue to exercise skepticism with the Time Warner acquisition.

Summing things up

It's also worth noting that Moody's is reviewing AT&T's credit rating for a possible yet again on a $22 billion debt issuance in conjunction to the Time Warner Inc acquisition. Debt is now expected to be well above 3.0 times EBITDA in the immediate future. Moody's also cited the intense competition in this space right now, from unlimited data offers. Moody's said that AT&T has several "shock absorbers," including the dividend itself, but that is no consolation to shareholders. I expect AT&T's debt rating to eventually be downgraded from Baa1 to Baa2.

It's good that AT&T's postpaid net adds are "less bad" than the previous quarter. But remember, this turnaround only came after AT&T offered unlimited data contracts, a move which will ultimately have a negative revenue impact as well as increased strain on the company's spectrum infrastructure. It isn't just about net adds. I believe we will further understand the real impact of this 'intense competition' when AT&T gives capex guidelines in 2018, when we will see just how much the company has to ramp up its expenditure to keep up with growing traffic demand. I believe that AT&T will have to significantly increase its capex in 2018.

I believe that AT&T does have the excess cash flow to afford a ramp up in capital expenditure: About $17 billion on free cash flow and a dividend of just under $12 billion. But what would a significant ramp up in cash flow mean for AT&T's credit rating again? I don't know. There's a lot we don't know about AT&T, and that's what keeps me cautious on it.

Conclusion

All in all, this was an all right quarter. There were some encouraging signs, but some less than encouraging signs as well. I don't believe that AT&T is out of the woods yet, and with shares three dollars higher than they were I am even more cautious. I do believe that AT&T will come out of this with a real competitive advantage and a strong spectrum infrastructure, but for now I caution investors to remain on the sideline.

If you're interested in AT&T, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I have been following this stock for awhile, and will continue to write updates when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.