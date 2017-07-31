Poland, Article 7 And The Coming Failure Of The EU

Turmoil in Washington D.C. created a breakout in the euro this week that could last months.

Back in May I wrote an article explaining how Emmanuel Macron’s victory in France would see the European Union step up its integration efforts. EU leadership would misinterpret electoral victories in France and the Netherlands as their having dodged populist bullets rather than as calls to change course to stem the tide.

In doing so the leadership in Brussels and Berlin have told the markets that they are in control of the situation, which is why this rally in the euro (EUO) has continued unabated, even though it is completely unfounded fundamentally.

The markets are reacting to the perceived stability of the Trump Administration versus that of Angela Merkel’s EU. The market’s reactions to the past few weeks’ turmoil in D.C. is proof that, now, money managers are scared to death of betting wrong in the sovereign bond market.

And the perceived political risk coming from the EU is lower than it is coming from the White House. Hence the panic buying in the euro.

The EU is Insolvent

But, as Mike Shedlock rightly points out, the European Banking System is insolvent. And now they want to freeze assets to prevent bank runs. This is the very definition of waving a red flag in front of a bull.

The EU is doubling down on policy designed to increase depositor and investor anxiety rather than lessen it.

Remember the Banco Popular sale for €1 to Santander? Again, I said then that it would weaken the EU banking system as investors are now looking at a 100% wipe out on the whim of the ECB. And this makes EU banks less attractive than non-EU banks.



But, the turmoil in Congress and the White House continues to hold investors’ attention. This is the reason for dollar weakness. And, Trump, the mercantilist that he is, isn’t balking at a weaker dollar. It’s what he wants.

But, lurking in the background are the actual problems within the EU – the rising opposition to its creeping authoritarianism.

Poland is in the EU’s crosshairs now; defying not only the refugee quotas that have been unilaterally imposed on it, but also reforms to Poland’s judiciary which bear little resemblance to what the Polish people want.

And this is pushing the fight between it and the EU to the breaking point. Now the European Commission has moved to begin the process of invoking Article 7 of the EU Charter to strip Poland of its voting rights as a prelude to kicking it out of the EU. Poland has a month to respond.

The European Court of Justice ruled against Poland and Hungary earlier in the week in their fight against refugee quotas.

But, I have to wonder if Poland even cares at this point. The U.S. sanctions bill is targeted to help Poland against both Russia (RSX) and the EU, by blocking the Nordstream-2 pipeline, a project led by Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and invested in by Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) and other European oil majors

Trump’s speech at the Three Seas Summit made it clear he was ready to go this far to assist Poland resist external pressure to its sovereignty.

If Poland stands up to this, expect the rest of the Visigrad Four – Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic – to do stand with them. Article 7 needs a three-fourths majority, so seven no votes will block an Article 7 resolution.

The Rally Before the Crash

Looking at the euro (FXE) from a technical perspective it is moving up sharply now and we may get a parabolic move here as things in Washington don’t seem to be improving. Looking at the quarterly chart of the euro, this week’s close is putting the euro into breakout territory. A close on Monday to end July will give it serious upside momentum through the next few months.

As long as things go according to plan for Angela Merkel’s re-election in September, which seems likely at this point, the euro could push here back above $1.20 and even $1.25 as resistance at $1.1617 failed to hold it back.

For now the euro is telling us to be long while the Trump administration's future is still up in the air. A rally this year to $1.25 or even $1.30 is not out of the question. So, there is room to put a trade on here.

A weekly close below $1.16, however would negate this.

This short dollar trade should take Gold (GLD) up to $1300, and possibly beyond, but the technical picture there is less solid.

But, this is not a long-term endorsement of the euro versus the dollar. In fact, it is this rally that is setting up the eventual fall of the euro to below parity with the dollar.

What’s at play here now is the loss of confidence in the U.S. to get its house in order. There are, however, a number of dollar positive things on the horizon which include:

Trump getting control of his White House staff and the investigations swirling around him.

The Fed starting to unwind its U.S. Treasury ( UST ) position.

Congress agreeing to raise the debt ceiling when that comes due.

When you mix that with the fragility of the European banking system and the political pressures tearing at the Union’s fabric the reality of a much stronger euro will weigh on those markets. But, that is looking months into the future.

In short, there is no denying that the euro is rallying now and will likely do so for a few more months, but the euro-zone is in no position to handle a breakdown of the dollar (UUP) that won’t itself be the cause of the next crisis. And this will likely result in the end of the EU as we know it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.