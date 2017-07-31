Weekly CEF Roundup: A Pretty Quiet Week

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory 1 week ago with more actionable and detailed recommendations.



The Weekly CEF Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in CEF sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc".

Weekly performance roundup

This week was a bit of a mixed bag in terms of sector performance, though most were positive. 29 out of 37 CEF sectors saw positive returns, with the average return being +0.48%. Natural resources equity led with +1.92%, followed by real estate at 1.49%. Three fixed income sectors followed, namely convertible securities (+1.28%), emerging markets debt (+1.28%) and specialty debt (+1.25%). Fund-of-CEFs was the worst performing sector (-1.50%), followed by NJ munis at -0.84%. Preferred stocks declined by -0.45%, possibly as a result of distribution cuts in three of Flaherty & Crumrine's funds.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 yielding CEF sectors this week are energy MLPs (9.45%), equity-enhanced (i.e. covered call) (8.34%), asset allocation (8.33%), convertible securities (8.27%) and real estate (8.09%). These are the same as last week and in the same order, with four of the five sectors (except for MLPs) seeing slightly lower yields compared to last week, which could be expected given the generally strong CEF performances this week. The discounts* for the 5 top-yielding sectors range from -7.27% (real estate) to -1.33% (energy MLPs).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

The top 5 sector discounts* are the same as last week, with small changes in order: equity-Latin America (-12.58%), debt-specialty (-10.51%), equity-Asia Pacific (-10.17%), equity-China (-9.82%) and equity-Europe (-8.99%). In this edition I've also included the sectors with the top 5 highest premia. These are: debt-mortgage (+6.10%), debt-corp/mortgage (+1.77%), preferreds (+1.28%), CA munis (-0.97%) and infrastructure/utilities equities (-0.98%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFInsight)

*Note about discounts: I'm aware that some funds do not provide daily NAV updates (whereas price is always updated daily), meaning that some of the discount values of the underlying funds will not be accurately computed, and which will necessarily impact the numbers for the entire sector. Therefore sector discount values should be used for indication only and the discounts of each fund should be manually checked should an investment decision be made.

Recent corporate actions

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

June 29, 2017 | The Virtus Total Return Fund announced that it has accepted 5% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 18.568%, suggesting that only about 27% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. ZF, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 11.74% and has a discount of -7.73%.

announced that it has accepted 5% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 18.568%, suggesting that only about 27% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. ZF, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 11.74% and has a discount of -7.73%. July 17, 2017 | The Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income (LCM) announced the final results of its tender offer. The fund has accepted 32.5% (!) (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 60.27%, suggesting that only about 54% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 9.64% and has a discount of -8.41%.

(LCM) announced the final results of its tender offer. The fund has accepted 32.5% (!) (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration basis was 60.27%, suggesting that only about 54% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. LCM, a global hybrid growth & income fund, yields 9.64% and has a discount of -8.41%. July 19, 2017 | The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced the final results of the tender offer. The fund has accepted 15% (the maximum stipulated) of its outstanding shares for payment at 98% of NAV. The pro-ration factor was 41.42%, suggesting that only about 36% of unitholders submitted their shares for tender. FSD, a high-yield fund that hedges against rising rates with short exposure to U.S. treasuries, yields 8.79% and has a discount of -6.24%.

Upcoming corporate actions

July 7, 2017 | Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) announced July 7 that they fixed the close of business on Jul. 17, 2017, as the record date for the funds' 1-for-3 rights offering, and the subscription period will expire on Aug. 25, 2017. Each stockholder will receive one non-transferable right for each share of the Funds held as of the record date. For every three rights a stockholder receives, he or she will be entitled (but not required) to purchase one new share of the funds at a subscription price equal to the greater of [i] 107% of net asset value per share as calculated at the close of trading on the expiration date of the offering or [ii] 90% of the market price per share at such time. In addition to the shares offered in the primary subscription, the Fund may offer a 100% over-allotment to oversubscribing stockholders. Stockholders who fully subscribe in the primary offering will have the option to oversubscribe for additional shares, to the extent available.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the last month; any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

July 5, 2017 | AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) saw Allianz Global Investors announce on July 5 the completion of the fund’s initial public offering. The fund started trading on the NYSE on June 28 after raising $165 million in gross proceeds (16,500,000 shares at $10.00 per Share). The fund will liquidate on September 1, 2024 . CBH will invest in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and income-producing debt instruments, primarily of U.S. issuers. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the investment manager of the fund.

(CBH) saw Allianz Global Investors announce on July 5 the completion of the fund’s initial public offering. The fund started trading on the NYSE on June 28 after raising $165 million in gross proceeds (16,500,000 shares at $10.00 per Share). The fund will liquidate on . CBH will invest in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and income-producing debt instruments, primarily of U.S. issuers. Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC serves as the investment manager of the fund. July 11, 2017 | Bulldog Investors disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors.

disclosed in a new 13D filing that it held 1,118,385 shares (6.34%) of the Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) and had entered a Standstill Agreement with the fund mentioning the tender offer and distribution program announced by GLQ on July 10, and committing to tender 100% of the common shares of the fund beneficially owned by Bulldog Investors. July 11, 2017 | Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) announced on July 10 that each fund’s Board approved a discount management program, including a tender offer and a managed distribution. The Boards approved cash tender offers for up to 37.5% of each of GLQ’s and GLO’s outstanding common shares, and up to 32.5% of GLV’s outstanding common shares - at a price per share equal to 98.5% of NAV per share. Each fund also adopted a four year managed distribution program, which would involve paying monthly distributions in an annualized amount of not less than 10% of each fund’s average monthly NAV per share. Saba has agreed, subject to the terms of the Standstill Agreements, to (1) tender all Shares of the Funds owned by it in the tender offers, (2) be bound by certain “standstill” covenants through July 10, 2021 and (3) vote its remaining Shares on all proposals submitted to shareholders in accordance with the recommendation of management through July 10, 2021. The agreements with GLO (Saba Capital holding 7,379,266 shares [14.31%]), GLV (1,814,145 shares [17.48%]), and GLQ (2,546,667 shares [14.44%]) also contain provisions that the tender offers be completed not prior to November 5, 2017 and not later than November 27, 2017.

Brief commentary



This week broke records for low volatility, continuing what has so far been a very quiet, though steadily positive, 2017. Not to feel left out, CEFs also put in a rather bland showing this week, with no noteworthy upcoming corporate actions or activist events.

The First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) announced the results of the tender offer, accepting 15% shares at 98% of NAV. There wasn't a huge potential to profit, with the discount of the fund contracting to under -5% the day before expiration, which could explain why only about 36% of investors submitted their shares for tender in the first place. FSD employs an interesting long/short strategy that goes long high-yield bonds and shorts treasuries. I might take a closer look at FSD in a future Spotlight.

The Douglas Albo article linked above is worth checking out. As readers probably know, I'm a big fan of the Eaton Vance option-income CEFs. However, I do have to agree with Doug that the Eaton Vance CEFs are becoming quite pricey, and there may be better value to be gained from some of the BlackRock option CEFs. Those looking for an alternative to Eaton Vance's global covered call equity CEFs might check out my previous analysis, Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs. In the Cambridge Income Laboratory, we discuss the valuation of the Eaton Vance CEFs in our portfolios and consider whether or not any funds can be substituted with cheaper alternatives.

