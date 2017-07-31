Mitel Networks' (MITL) CEO Richard McBee on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mitel Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:MITL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 08:30 ET

Michael McCarthy

Thank you, Liz. Good morning, everyone. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to Mitel’s discussion of our announcement to acquire ShoreTel and our fiscal 2017 second quarter results for the period ended June 30. Early this morning, the company issued two press releases, copies of which are available on our website at mitel.com. The press release outlining the ShoreTel acquisition contains details and timelines for that transaction whereas the press release reporting quarterly results contains as reported U.S. GAAP results as well as a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the U.S. GAAP results. To assist in better communicating both announcements, we have posted a set of supplemental slides that combine materials discussing the acquisition and quarterly results.

You can find this file on the Investor Relations page of mitel.com. A replay of this conference when available will be accessible on our website until the company reports third quarter results early in November. This morning, I am joined by Rich McBee, President and CEO and Steve Spooner, CFO. Rich will discuss the acquisition ShoreTel and provide a high level overview of the quarter’ results and Steve will review the structure of the transaction and provide a summary of the quarter before opening the call up to Q&A.

Before turning the call over to Rich, I’d like to remind listeners of the live call and subsequent rebroadcasts, that some of the statements made during this call will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use non-GAAP financial measures to assist management and investors in understanding our past financial performance and prospects for the future. Non-GAAP measures are among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for our planning and forecasting of future periods.

Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied on as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure can be found attached to our earnings release disseminated this morning. Also please take note of the caution regarding forward-looking statements included in our press release as the matters we will be discussing on this call include forward-looking statements and as such are subject to risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and in quarterly report on Form 10-Q which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements we make. All comparisons throughout this call will be on a year-over-year and pro forma basis, unless otherwise stated.

I’ll now turn the call over to Rich for his commentary on the quarter. Rich?

Richard McBee

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone. You can see from the two announcements we made earlier today, we have been very busy. For the call this morning, I will begin my prepared remarks by outlining the strategic rationale for acquiring ShoreTel and the benefits of this combination. I will then provide a brief review of the business highlights for the second quarter. Steve will follow-up with a more in-depth discussion of the financial details of both the acquisition and the quarterly financial results. We will then move on to Q&A.

Before getting into the review, I would like to a brief moment to discuss a fundamental shift we are seeing in the market. In the first half of this year, we saw a substantial acceleration by customers towards UCaaS solutions. For Mitel, this acceleration has manifested itself in a significant increase in our cloud sales funnel which drove record cloud bookings in the second quarter. In addition, we saw a noticeable move to upmarket from the SMB segment where UCaaS took a first route with more and more Mitel sought opportunities in the mid-market and large enterprise which is our strength. I will talk about a couple of the specific larger deals that we won in the quarter shortly. This market shifts made renewing our discussions with ShoreTel strategic and well-timed.

With the agreement to acquire ShoreTel, we are accelerating our move to the cloud strategy and positioning Mitel for improved growth. We are doubling the size of our UCaaS business and doubling our total recurring revenue. Once combined Mitel will move into the #2 position in the UCaaS market. The combination of Mitel and ShoreTel will create a company with a global UCaaS market presence with the scale and deep communication expertise. Together Mitel and ShoreTel will be better able to take customers and partners to the cloud faster will full-featured enterprise grade cloud based communications and applications. For the employees of both companies, this combination creates and exciting opportunity to be part of an organization that is hitting the sweet spot of a growth market with rapidly expanding customer demand and real opportunities for innovation to disrupt the competitive landscape. These are prime conditions that create a winning company and a winning team. In short, this is a natural combination coming together at the right time that makes us stronger together.

Turning now to Mitel’s second quarter results, our financial performance came within our guidance range on all metrics with total revenue of approximately $239 million. With the first half of the year, recurring cloud revenues were up 10% with strong bookings continuing in the second quarter. In prior calls, we discussed how our tight installation capacity levels have constricted revenue cloud, revenue growth and outlined our investment plan to increase that capacity.

We are right on target with that plan and expect this growth rate to be significantly higher in the second half of the year. Our strong bookings in the second quarter were driven in part by a pair of multi-year, multi-million dollar deals with seat counts of 3,300 and 4,000. Mitel is particularly well placed to continue to benefit from growing cloud recurring contact or contract backlog as larger customers begin to move directly to the recurring model. These larger cloud deal span multiple regions and customers with multi-national business operations. Our ability to support them reflects of Mitel’s global market presence which also becomes a competitive differentiator for us as cloud increasingly moves upmarket into the enterprise.

The first customer I want to spotlight is the U.S.-based food processing company with production facilities and distribution operations across North America, Central America and Europe. This 5-year recurring cloud contract includes more than 4,000 users and represents a total contract value of nearly $8 million. The second customer is a leading global outsourcer based in the UK who selected Mitel to replace their legacy Avaya systems with 3,300 employees operating from offices in more than 10 countries in Asia, Europe, North America and South Africa. This 5-year deal has a contract value of more than $5 million. This customer just won many examples of customers who move from Mitel – to Mitel from Avaya this quarter.

Turning to several highlights that have operational focus. The team has moved quickly to implement the streamlining and cost reduction activities we announced back in May. We continue to adjust Mitel’s operations to align with ongoing market evolution, new technologies and business models. Steve will discuss the impacts in more detail in a moment but I am pleased with the sense of urgency and importance which the team has embraced these initiatives. In the quarter, we completed the acquisition of Toshiba’s unified communications assets. Effectively immediately, Toshiba customers and partners have a clear path forward with Mitel. The service contract guaranteed approximately $8 million of service revenues making this transaction immediately accretive. I am also excited to announce that Mitel has again been recognized as a leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for unified communications.

To conclude, we are seeing the markets turn much more aggressively into UCaaS solutions. Mitel’s position of this market has been solid and growing. In announcing our definite agreement to acquire ShoreTel earlier today, we have taken decisive steps to expand our leadership and move into the #2 position in the UCaaS market. Together, the combined company will have the scale to match the needs of our global customers as they accelerate their demands for UCaaS solution across the enterprise. We are stronger together for our customers, our partners, our employees and our shareholders. The timing is right and the market conditions are prime for this move.

I will now turn the call over to Steve to review the financials for the quarter and provide an overview of the key financial terms of the deal. Steve?

Steve Spooner

Thank you, Rich. Good morning, everyone. During my remarks today, I will cover highlights of our financial results for the June quarter followed by our guidance for the September quarter. During these remarks, I will speak to our non-GAAP results and focus on constant currency growth rates. A reconciliation to the related GAAP amounts have been included in our earnings press release as well as the investor deck that is posted on our website. I will then conclude with some remarks with the ShoreTel acquisition announced this morning.

As Rich highlighted, Q2 was the quarter of strategic business changes for Mitel. We integrated our previously separate enterprise and cloud sales organizations and similarly integrated the services organizations. In May, we announced and simultaneously commenced our workforce reduction plan affecting approximately 10% of our global employee base. In the backdrop of these strategic changes, we delivered a solid quarter that was consistent with our expectations. We executed well across many fronts delivering revenues, gross margins and earnings within our guidance for the quarter. We generated record cloud bookings which were up 32% on a trailing 12 month basis. The restructuring actions we announced in May are proceeding well contributing $3 million of in-quarter cost savings as we had estimated back in early May. More on the restructuring actions later on in my comments.

And in this quarter, we also returned $35 million to shareholders in the form of share buybacks. Now, let’s look at the quarter in more detail. Total revenue in Q2 was $239 million down 6% year-over-year. Product revenue of $146 million was down 5% year-over-year and services revenue of $62 million was down 15% year-over-year primarily as a result of a decline in our hardware maintenance and other legacy services. As Rich mentioned, we are seeing an acceleration of large enterprise customers shifting to UCaaS at a faster rate than we have seen before. For instance, the two deals Rich cited, the 3,000 and 4,000 seat deals with a combined deal value of approximately $14 million. Historically deals of this size would have been CapEx product sales with some go-forward annual maintenance revenue. Now we are seeing more of these manifest themselves as UCaaS deals to be recognized on a recurring revenue basis over 36 or 60 months.

While this creates headwinds to our near term revenues, the same headwinds we previously saw in the SMB segments, these wins are testament to our superior cloud offerings and contribute meaningfully to our cloud contract backlog. This is a classic example of a company transitioning from non-recurring to recurring revenues. Cloud recurring revenues of $31 million in Q2 were up 10% over the prior year. And as mentioned, the retail bookings were very strong posting 23% year-over-year growth in the quarter and 32% on a trailing 12 month basis. We’ve talked previously about our capacity constraints in our retail cloud business which we indicated will take a couple of quarters to address.

As we exited Q2, most of these constraints are now behind us with our rate of install in the last week of June being the highest it has ever been. With strong bookings and improved installation capacity, we expect our cloud recurring revenue trajectory to improve significantly in the second half. Our total company recurring revenues were approximately $77 million in Q2. Recurring revenues accounted for 32% of total revenue an increase of 180 basis points year-over-year.

Now turning into gross margin. Total gross margin for the first quarter was 54.3% down 40 basis points year-over-year. Product gross margins were 55.9%, however down 210 basis points primarily as a result of mix as we saw higher proportion of hardware based revenues this quarter compared to the year-ago period. Service gross margins were 52.7% and were up 250 basis points. Largely, as a result of initiatives we have undertaken to improve the utilization and efficiency of our services personnel. Our cloud recurring gross margins were 49.8% up 160 basis points year-on-year largely as a result of continuing healthy growth in our higher margin wholesale cloud offers.

Total operating expenses for the quarter were $106 million which were down $3 million year-over-year. Realized savings from restructuring activities in SG&A and R&D more than offset new investments made in cloud and other areas. These results exclude special charges and restructuring cost, amortization of acquisition related intangible assets and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $29 million or 12.2% of revenue down 19% year-on-year and down 180 basis points as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.13 down $0.04 versus the prior year.

Turning to the balance sheet, at the end of June, we have $51 million in cash and cash equivalents and total liquidity of $298 million up from $147 million in liquidity at the end of December. Our debt leverage ratio in June was 1.32 comparing favourably to a permitted ratio of 3.5. From a capital allocation perspective, we returned $35 million to our shareholders during the quarter in the form of share repurchases bringing the total shares repurchased in the first half to just under 5 million shares at an average price of $7.21.

Before we turn to our business outlook, let me give you a quick update on our previously announced restructuring actions. These actions are progressing well and the impact to-date is reflected in our employee headcount number which at the end of June was 3,074 employees down from 3,305 one year ago and down from 3,228 in March. The actions in North America were largely completed during the quarter. In Europe, we have kicked off the consultation process with the various worker tribunals which we expect will be complete in Q3 and early Q4. We reiterate the previously announced $30 million of annualized savings from these actions. We also reiterate the expected end year savings of approximately $17 million, though that end year realization may change depending on the final timing of completion of the European actions. The onetime charges is still expected to be in the range of $25 to $35 million of which $7 million has been incurred in Q2. The range reflects the very mix of employee, tenure and what country requirements as we are still in that stages of consultation and negotiation.

Now on to our business outlook. Note the following outlook is for the standalone Mitel entity and does not include the impact of the ShoreTel acquisition. For the third quarter ending September 2017, we currently expect revenues to be in the range of $225 million to $250 million. Gross margin percentage is expected to be 53% to 55%. Adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be 12% to 17% of revenue while non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of 7% to 11%. Share count for the September quarter should be approximately $122.5 million fully diluted shares.

Now turning over to the details of the ShoreTel transaction announced this morning. Mitel will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of ShoreTel common stock in an all cash transaction at a price of $7.50 per share or a total equity value of approximately $530 million and a total enterprise value of approximately $430 million. The purchase price represents a 28% premium to ShoreTel’s closing share price on July 26, 2017. The transaction will be completed through a cash tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of ShoreTel common stock.

ShoreTel’s Board of Directors has recommended that ShoreTel stockholders tender their shares in the offer. The merger is subject to certain regulatory approvals including a Hart-Scott-Rodino review. We are working towards closing this transaction by the end of September and believe that this is a reasonable goal. In terms of efficiencies, we are initially forecasting $60 million in annualized cost synergies with the expectation that roughly $40 million will be realized in the first 12 months. In the areas of portfolio rationalization, SG&A, R&D, supply chain management, facilities consolidation and other economies of scale. We expect the combination to be accretive in the first year. We have secured committed financing of an additional $300 million to support the closing of the transaction. Our combined debt facilities are on very attractive terms and provide additional flexibility to manage and grow our business.

Upon closing, our leverage ratio based on trailing EBITDA pro forma including $60 million of expected synergies will be 3.3x. With three cash flows generated by the business, we believe, we can quickly pay down debt and drive that leverage – down into the twos. On a combined basis Mitel’s revenue will be in the $1.3 billion range and we will see some material shifts in our revenue mix to recurring cloud and total recurring revenue. Our combined revenue will also reflect a higher mix of US dollar denominated revenues reducing the relative impact of FX volatility on our operating results. On a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of March, the last quarter publicly reported by ShoreTel, recurring cloud will move from about 12% for Mitel standalone to about 20% on a combined basis. In total, recurring revenues will move from roughly 32% to just over 39% of total revenue.

I would like to conclude by comments this morning by emphasizing just how excited I am to bring an asset with the strategic value of ShoreTel into the broader Mitel organization. This combination enhances our growth, more than doubles our UCaaS business and offers attractive synergies, all key elements in unlocking shareholder value. We will issue a revised long-term target model for the combined business coincident with the release of the first quarterly results following the close of the acquisition.

With that, I will now ask the operator if she could please review the procedures for asking questions and open up the lines. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Greg Burns with Sidoti.

Greg Burns

Good morning, congratulations on the deal. I just want to talk a little bit about the cost synergies, the expectation for the $40 million over the first 12 months of the year, how should we think about that kind of flowing through the P&L?

Richard McBee

Sure, so I think in our slide deck that we have posted on our website this morning, we have provided some our preliminary estimates of where we see synergy opportunities. So the span supply chain efficiencies, the ability to consolidate our R&D activities potentially. Obviously, we will be rationalizing portfolio and spend programs going forward. We see offshoring opportunities though obviously across the organization there will be duplication of personnel and spend that create synergy opportunities. We see opportunities to rationalize the combined marketing spend, typical kind of corporate G&A duplication, public company cost and the like. To the $60 million or so that we are trying to get out within the first two years, we estimate that we will be able to get approximately $40 million of that out in the first year. It is our intention to move quickly. So I would – while I am not going to give precise quarterly guide on that, we assume that it will be font-end loaded as much as possible that we will look to move quickly to realize that kind of first year estimate of about $40 million.

Greg Burns

Okay then looking at the revenue synergy potential, I know you obviously have a large presence in Europe, so maybe there is some opportunities to bring the ShoreTel product portfolio through Europe. Could you just talk about maybe some potential revenue synergies from the deal?

Richard McBee

I think, as we look at both the UCaaS solutions and the cloud platforms that ShoreTel brings, we are excited by them. They have a good market presence, so what we will be doing in our integration planning is making sure that we rationalize and simplify the portfolio, take forward to the market the best product for the market that are the simplest to use, the simplest to maintain, the simplest for our channel partners to install. So we are really excited. There is great technology on both sides of the company. And this really does accelerate our strategy for providing UCaaS and applications in the future. As we were doing the due diligence, I was very pleased with collaborative nature of the teams working together and you could see the excitement with the team, where teams were working on some of the same things but one group was little bit about of the other, and the other – and thought about that. So we see a simplified portfolio going forward and for us, we will be able to use our global network and in many instances will be able to use ShoreTel’s solutions for that.

Greg Burns

Okay. Then just lastly on Mitel standalone, the target model that you laid out for this year, the margin targets, do you still feel comfortable delivering on those numbers?

Richard McBee

So I think the – as we think about cloud clearly with the first half with cloud recurring being roughly 10% with the utilization challenges that we’ve had while we expect in the second half where really going to be able to wrap that up. We will probably be able to wrap that growth up into kind of mid-teen percent growth. So where we entered the year targeting this year to be kind of 16% to 18% growth on the cloud recurring, I think we will be exiting the year with that kind of growth rate. But I think it’s going to be challenging. The team is quite excited about the service integration that we’ve done, the extra capacity that we’ve got. Our bookings performance has been very, very strong. So we are going to push hard but I think realistically, that’s probably going to be the challenge for us. I think operationally, with the actions that we have taken on our cost structure, we are positioning the company well to deliver on our EBITDA from an operating model perspective. We have certainly seen particularly in enterprise that the margin performance we have been in line with our guidance. But we are pushing to do better. But I think overall, net, we – our target model for EBITDA, we still believe we are on track with that.

Greg Burns

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Paul Treiber with RBC Markets.

Paul Treiber

Thanks very much. Good morning. Just in regards to ShoreTel, what’s your thoughts on channel overlap particularly in the US and then related to that, I mean, do you anticipate or would you anticipate that some of the ShoreTel revenue may decline following the transaction?

Richard McBee

We spent a significant amount of time studying that, understanding that over time. Obviously, ShoreTel has been a – an acquisition target of about three years. Not just in a short period of time. So we do have a good understanding. It is kind of interesting where our biggest sales are is where are least amount of sales are in the US and where the highest amount of sales are is kind of the lowest geography for us. So we feel good about that. We have done extensive look. In the SMB, not so much in the large enterprise and in the medium and up part of the market. What you see is there’s just a lot of small towns that have businesses across the US and so you can’t have a channel partner in every one of them. So the channel partner overlap down in the SMB isn’t as big as you think it is. You would study it. You think that, hey, and the two big competitors in the same market. But the reality is when you actually map it out, map the geographies that they are going after, you see that we are actually pretty well matched and pretty complementary.

Paul Treiber

Do you have, I mean, could you share with us percent of channel partners in the US that are the same between the two companies? Or any other sort of metrics around that?

Steve Spooner

Yes, it’s very low. It’s sub less than 10%.

Paul Treiber

Okay great. You also mentioned the need to rationalize the portfolio including cloud or UCaaS. In regards to that, I mean, how complicated is a process to migrate users from one platform to another?

Richard McBee

Well, one of the nice things about the cloud as a most visible part of their cloud services are the applications that they are using and the endpoint sitting on their desk. We have talked about technologies that we have allowed you to use many different kind of call controls in the cloud and maintain the same endpoint that you have on the table. So then it become more of a contractual terms and conditions making sure that you do have the same application, so that you don’t disturb the customer experience. We will migrate to a future platform but we are very happy with the ones that we have today. They are selling well in the market and I think that it won’t be as difficult as people think. Now you will have to have a detailed program on how you work it on customer accommodation. And the best way to make sure that you keep customers is to keep them happy. And give them the capabilities that they want and they need. I know that both companies are working on applications that add a tremendous amount of value to the marketplace. So this is one of the things that will be a key integration area for us. And we will make sure that it’s customer first as we make those transitions.

Paul Treiber

Okay, good to hear. Just the last one. Just in regards to the new term loan. The $300 million term loan. You mentioned the terms are quite similar to the existing credit facility. In regards to the interest rate, I think the $500 million facility you are paying LIBOR plus 1.75. Should we expect a similar interest rate on the new term loan?

Steve Spooner

No, so apologies to clarify my comment. My comment was that we’ve got a credit facility in place that we view to have very attractive terms. So the current facility it has a leverage grid, so obviously we are going to be increasing our leverage and the – so that current $500 million facility will be at LIBOR plus 325. The new term loan B will be at LIBOR plus 425. So we are estimating that kind of the weighted average cost of debt will depending on where we end up after syndication of the term loan B somewhere between kind of high 4s to low 5% range for a blended interest expense.

Paul Treiber

Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. I will pass the line.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dmitry Netis with William Blair

Dmitry Netis

Yes thank you very much and congrats on the deal. So couple of question if I may. Glad to be on this call too. So number one. It’s hard to believe this was a competitive bid process given how long it lasted. So, any thoughts on the sole cash transaction that you have announced versus stock and cash, I mean, how did this kind of come about. I mean, potentially you may think that your equity is undervalued, so I would love to hear your thought on that if you may, how you arrive to this price and kind of all-cash deal that you have put on?

Richard McBee

I think there is two parts to that. As I have stated numerous times before we have a very disciplined acquisition model. There is three components of it? Is it strategic? And does it make strategic sense? Does it make financial sense? And is it executable. ShoreTel is a great asset. We have said that many time. We have looked at it, I think the key aspects of it is it didn’t fit our financial model. This time it did in discussions with the ShoreTel team. Obviously, this was a price that we both agreed upon. Our capacity to use cash obviously, we would always – the share prices that Mitel has been trading at, we made a very definitive decision that we would not use equity in these kind of deals because we thought the Mitel stock was undervalued. And so between the financial model of the company, the potential synergies, the ability to get this financed, it’s a pretty simple decision for us to use all cash.

Dmitry Netis

Okay thank you. And then on the synergies, I know there have been questions already on that but $60 million annualized over two year, I look at the base – cost base of the combined company, I look at the cost base of ShoreTel, $220 million. It seems awfully low from kind of first glance, so just kind of what thought of, I suppose this is the conservatism on your part but I would love to hear your thoughts of maybe potentially expanding that out over time given that there is a pretty big cost base and the previous transaction with Aastra you had which was a phenomenal exit by the way but you had – process rather – you had 40 some percent in synergies. This was – will be way below that. So can you get to that 40% if you were to kind of take the whole cost basically around the consideration?

Steve Spooner

So couple of comments. I don’t – we don’t disagree with your attempts that there could be potential upside to the synergy opportunities that we are outlining today. If you look at our – we have done due diligence. We know ShoreTel well. We had great cooperation and transparency from the ShoreTel teams to our diligence process but our own experience is once the deal gets announced and you get to kind of lock arms with the experts across ShoreTel and Mitel to kind of dig deep into integration planning that we can drive our confidence levels up in terms of the art of the possible when it comes to synergies. So just as we did with Aastra, we put out what we thought was a reasonable estimate coming off our due diligence. We in the following quarter or two as we executed on our integration planning, we got better visibility and confidence to more. So you know, we think $60 million is by no means a cakewalk. We also want to make sure that we are appropriately investing to drive the cloud. But we think there is the potential for us to update in a positive manner our synergy estimates and we will keep you posted on our quarterly calls.

Dmitry Netis

Okay Steve. Thank you. And then maybe last one to throw this, and I know this question may have been asked already. But on the product rationalization side of things, have you given the thought of how you are going to migrate the base, whether this is going, whether the primary platform will be the ShoreTel connect cloud platform and you will try to migrate your base of cloud users over to that or maybe your premise users over to that platform or vice versa. If you have given any thought to that, would love to hear your thought there. And then secondly will there be any forceful migration of the premise customers, premise users over to the cloud platform, whatever choice you make?

Richard McBee

Yes, so I think there is – you asked two questions there. The first one is obviously both of us have – we have three and five year contracts. So we are on a journey with our customers. So we will migrate the customers from a perspective of customer first and the whole purpose of going through you know integration plan and now that the deal has been signed is to work through those very details and we will do that and we will be very precise. We will keep the customer first. We will make sure that the customer is in no way harmed and as a matter of fact what will be presenting to our customers is the ability to get more capability that we are really kind of developing together. When we look at the strategies underneath the hood as a companies, they were incredibly similar and so the engineering teams were looking at ways that they could accelerate the products and the capabilities faster to make us even more competitive in the market. So I am really excited about that. Then we will just work on the customer’s journey. Some of them who want to keep on with their on and we will do that as long as it is cost effective. But the key is to make a very easy transition for the customer and that’s what we are going to be focused on. I did make an earlier comment that for a cloud-based customer his interface is his mobile device or the set sitting on this desk. We have demonstrated technologies that allow us to use multiple different kinds of call controls on the same endpoint. So if he wants to keep that endpoint that he has he will do that and what happens beyond – behind the curtain in the cloud will be completely transparent to him. Now we will be working to standardize, get cost out and all that kind of stuff. But if you are thinking about the customer first and making sure that he doesn’t have a compelling event, then I think you are going to be at very good stead with the customers. In addition to the applications and capabilities that they are going to get by bringing the two companies together with the program that we are both working on. So we are very excited about that opportunity.

Steve Spooner

And yes, there was a question about the on-prem solutions.

Richard McBee

Yes the on-prem solutions, I don’t think we have to push the on-prem solutions. The customers are moving to the cloud and so what we have to do is make sure that they have a path and we are going to help take them to the cloud and so if you look at the orders like we stated on our earlier comments, we had record orders for CPaaS solutions and it’s consistent with what we are seeing in the market. The – especially in the North America market. The market is moving to the cloud and bigger customers are moving to the cloud which is a sweet spot for both of the companies. So we are very excited about that bringing these two organizations together but we don’t have to take them to the cloud. The customers are moving to the cloud.

Steve Spooner

One comment that I would add to that Dmitry [ph] is we’ve got many examples in our – we have a 60 million user install base and of course we will be adding to that the ShoreTel install base and we have a proven track record of supporting customers with a variety of platforms that we built or required over time. The fact that we will look to rationalize our product offerings to make a simple compelling portfolio to customer moving forward does not preclude us from continuing to provide support and as Rich talked about with our CloudLink technologies and the like enable them to migrate to the cloud at a pace that make sense for them. So there won’t be any – we are not looking to do a force march or a force migration or abandoning support. We are supporting a variety of platforms really where that portfolio rationalization will focus our spending is on what we see to be the best platform is whether they be cloud or on-prem of hybrid that we are going to invest in going forward to bring those compelling solutions to the market.

Greg Burns

Right, well, you now have the right tools and the right scale to win in this market. So congrats on this deal.

Richard McBee

Thanks very much.

Steve Spooner

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rob Peters with Cormark Securities

Rob Peters

Thanks very much for taking my question and congratulations on the transaction this morning.

Richard McBee

Thanks Rob.

Rob Peters

Rich maybe just – when we look at the transaction with ShoreTel and then also the agreement with Toshiba – well how do you kind of think about your overall market share just with both cloud and prem business. I was just kind of wondering, it looks like you are going to take a pretty meaningful step-up in cloud in North America, but how do you think about the premise business in North America right now as well. I think Toshiba was about 3% to 4% of the market based on what I had been reading, but I was kind of wondering if you could – there was some context around that?

Richard McBee

Yes obviously I think that we are going to gain share in the North American market in a big way in the premise side of the business. So when we look at this and you add the pieces, the reality is I think most of those customers at some point in the future. It’s all about our strategy are going to be moving to the cloud and so we feel good about where we are at. Our focus is on giving the best path to the cloud for our customer base and what we are going to focus on is a customer and winning new customer. So that’s the key thing that we are focused on.

Steve Spooner

And the other comment I would add Rob and that is that increasingly what we are seeing and frankly we saw the same in our discussions with ShoreTel on where we are winning in the cloud, we have a very attractive install base that we really do see it the benefit of incumbency and we see that is a great asset for us to take to the cloud as Rich indicated but we are – both of us have been seeing a significant amount of cloud business we are winning from new customers and I think that really bodes well for our confidence as we to your question about market share and our confidence going forward. It’s not just install base that we are winning and what you think we would have a logical advantage. We are winning a lot of greenfield opportunities. And so as a result of that we are quite excited about the future.

Rob Peters

That’s a great color. And maybe Steve if I could ask one last question and apologies if this has been discussed. But you know with the leverage profile stepping back up kind of over the longer term, how do you kind of think of the leverage profile going forward and is there a target you are kind of looking to your backend in line with over the long term?

Steve Spooner

So we’ve – Rob, we have been fairly consistent in our commentary on kind of leverage levels that we are comfortable with. We have been as high as mid-4s leverage in the past. We have been as low as in the one – the low ones. We are generally comfortable with kind of a 3x net leverage position. We have indicated that for an attractive acquisition such as ShoreTel that will peak over that initially, particularly when we are confident as we are in this case that we will be able to with our strong cash flows and the synergy realization that we – an opportunity that we see that we will be able to rapidly drive that leverage down. So we are comfortable with this. I think our long-term model is kind of around 3s but we see as into kind of calendar year 2019 we are targeting to have our net leverage in the 2s.

Rob Peters

Perfect. That’s great color. Thanks very much.

Steve Spooner

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Richard Tse with National Bank. Your line is now open.

Richard Tse

Yes, thank you. Just congrats on the deal by the way. It’s nice to see it’s clean transaction. When you look at ShoreTel relative to the Aastra from your due diligence, can you kind of go through the similarities of the two companies in terms of what you see as the opportunities will be from a synergy perspective?

Richard McBee

I think one of the big things as Steve said that in our investor deck that we posted, we have a pretty good detail. But I will tell you the – achieving synergies associated with you know the ShoreTel Mitel combination will be widely then with the Aastra acquisition. Aastra had – when we brought the companies together day 1, we ended up with 18 ERP systems and it was the equivalent of having 18 separate companies. So there was a lot of work to be done on that particular one. Now the size of the magnitude and what you would look at from and it was European as well. So you had workers council you had to work through and all that kind of stuff. And this one is you know the majority – a way majority amount of the resources, the revenues are all North America base, so it’s going to – maybe no integration is easy that would be an overstatement but this one will be a lot easier. Decisions can be made much faster and we can move much faster on it.

Steve Spooner

I will add a couple of comments to that. So in a lot of ways, a lot of similarities to what we saw in Aastra other than as Rich said, we think this will be simpler, faster and cheaper to execute on just given the predominance of the operations being in the US. But if you look in supply chain, we actually both use that primary contract manufactures we use are the same. We are both – the opportunities for consolidating our buying power. We’ve looked at way that we’ve looked at component pricing differences between us and ShoreTel. We see opportunities there. We got the typical logistics distribution, order administration, et cetera. In the R&D side, not surprisingly, we are both spending money on developing new desktop devices. We are both spending money on developing application. We are both spending money on the cloud and on-prem offering. So again there is significant duplication of spend there as well as in the related R&D overheads. In sales, we – from an on-prem perspective we will have a lot of geographic overlap across the US, so there will be everything from you know better spam management to rationalizing higher productivities around having income channel account managers et cetera they got some great distribution relationship that they put in place and we think we can be a more important partner to some of the – to a larger distributor on the cloud side. They have done, ShoreTel has done a nice job of pivoting to the cloud. There is some – our team as Rich mentioned in some of his opening comments as we were doing due diligence some of the things that we have been on a journey to invest in and whether it’s operational processes, systems, tools, you know the customer experience, provisioning et cetera and each company is – has been working on different aspects of that. We have to take the best of both. So it’s going to accelerate and reduce frankly the spend that we otherwise would have made. On the marketing side clearly there will be duplication there in G&A, I mean if you add in the simple way I think about it is you know we are growing the company about 30% over night and much you know we don’t need 30% more accountants, lawyers. They are kind of corporate staffs. Obviously duplication of senior management, public company cost savings et cetera. So very similar Richard to what we saw with Aastra but again we think easier, faster, achiever.

Richard Tse

And then I was interested in the beginning when you talked about sort of the UCaaS momentum, could you share with us the splits of the growth in UCaaS coming from new versus existing, I am guessing the majority is existing but kind of it would be curious to see your thoughts on?

Richard McBee

Yes, so it’s interesting obviously when we looked at it but its 70-plus percent from new customers. So it’s a lot of new customers that we are winning.

Steve Spooner

And I think the other thing that we don’t want to be lost on folks is Rich highlighted a couple of large enterprise customers. We’ve been suggesting in our comments in the past that we think that you know large enterprise is largely going to stick hybrid, largely going to stick on a CapEx purchasing model. And very recently we are seeing as – so with the examples that Rich cited larger companies that are saying, we are fine with going on a recurring model and we are fine with having our communication solutions hosted. And you think of the – our 60 million user install base, Mitel’s brand, our recognition in the Gartner Magic Quadrants, our global capabilities, the investments that we have made in opening up cloud capabilities with data centres, I think we are up to like 16 data centres now plus augment all of that with the capabilities that ShoreTel brings. In our minds we are going to be the logical choice, so we are – while we obviously are excited about the wins with new customers, we are going to be turning up our efforts to make sure that our install base sees us as the compelling choice as they move to the cloud.

Richard McBee

Steve, I would like to add one things. About the other demographic of the large customer. The large customer signs a longer recurring contract. So every one of these large sales we are getting are 5-year recurring contracts. The bigger companies are looking for a year contract. They are not looking for a 3-year contract. They are building an infrastructure around something that they intend to be there for a long time. So not only are they bigger customers but they are also customers that are stickier, that are great opportunities to upsell applications to over time and they are signing longer contract, so. That’s another benefit of it.

Richard Tse

And just the last one from me here. Is that – if I look at your deck, and you sure show segmentation by constant currency growth and I think the Americas was down 10% this quarter? Is that attributed to a faster shift in UCaaS in the Americas than other markets or you know something else?

Richard McBee

Well obviously the cloud if you look at percentages, there are some markets that are growing faster but you know if you look at the North American market, it is, it has capitulated, it has move into the cloud and it is moving fast. So yes, we are always looking at the value of the UCaaS two orders that we had normally would have been a premise system, right. But what you are seeing is it’s moving to the UCaaS system. So in the North American market we see that move extremely strong today. We got good growth numbers in the other regions but they are in small basis, everybody is on that. And we are extremely well positioned with our global footprint even the Aastra acquisition gave us that footprint in Europe. So we’ve got a great footprint in Europe for the number one shareholder – you know market shareholder in Europe. So as Europe turns out, we are extremely well positioned to take advantage of the UCaaS growth market.

Richard Tse

That’s great, thanks guys.

Richard McBee

Thanks Andrew.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jonathan Kees from Summit Redstone

Jonathan Kees

Great. Thanks for taking my questions and congrats on the acquisition. It’s good to see that there are lot more receptive this time around and it sounds like – it appears like more humble to the equity value they are getting is less than what you guys offered last time. So I think it’s – you guys are getting better deal this time around. Wanted to ask first on the target. Steve, you mentioned the EBITDA target was so on and then you kind of sounded like you modified the cloud recurring target for the year. Is it – is the enterprise and the total revenue target to offer this year and for next obviously organic the original stuff given for Mitel?

Steve Spooner

Again, we don’t guide beyond the quarter. So we update our target models on an annual basis, but I think the – we are feeling good about our positioning in the market, our forecast for Q3. Q3 is historically a seasonally weak quarter given European vacations time and the like. But we are going into the quarter feeling good about our third quarter. I think the near term challenge for us the cloud recurring given our capacity usually dealt with the past couple of quarters but we think we will be getting that up to as I said earlier kind of mid-teen growth rates in the second half and we think as we look out and we’ll obviously come out with a formally updated model but there is no reason why particularly post the acquisition of ShoreTel that Mitel is not growing at least at market growth rates for cloud. But overall, we are feeling with the – notwithstanding the revenue headwinds on cloud. One of the things that is a challenge for us on the enterprise and again with – we are still grappling with this is the faster business moves to a cloud recurring model, we more we get a near term revenue headwind. So that’s the near term challenge that many companies as they transition from a CapEx model to a recurring model. There is an impact. There is that revenue headwind near term but long-term you build lot of shareholder value, very predictable revenues stream, improved margins. The opportunities top sell et cetera. So we will update our views obviously for the combined business when we report the September results and we will bring to the street a new model that reflects our go forward expectations to the combined company.

Jonathan Kees

Okay, I meant is the – your target model, not so much guidance. That’s a cliche I should use.

Steve Spooner

So, sorry, I think the target model for Mitel standalone is frankly not as relevant as we go forward. So we need to look at the combined company and what we can do. So that’s why I am saying, I think – we chose not to quickly cobble together a revised target model. We want to give ourselves the time to get through some of that integration planning, some of things we talked about in our comments. But overall, we are still seeing that Mitel standalone, our view is target model is to grow in line with the market and on the enterprise side, our targets have been if you adjust for the fact that how we report kind of our premise products and services, we still are of the view that we should be able to do better than the overall market, and we have been. And that reflects again our global leadership, our number one market share in Europe, the breadth of our portfolio, the strength of our channels, the value of our install base and the things that we talked about before. So we are still committed to Mitel’s standalone target model as we look out over the next few years but we need to update that now with the pending ShoreTel acquisition.

Jonathan Kees

Got you. That makes sense. So then how about the share buyback program, is that now put on pause given the coming acquisition of ShoreTel?

Richard McBee

Yes, I think for the near term, we have – historically when our leverage levels were higher our focus was and the commitment towards the investment community was that we would not leave excess cash parked on the balance sheet and that in the absence of attracting near term M&A we pay down debt. When our debt leverage post, you know, in recent quarters has been as strong as it has been. We took advantage of that combined with what we saw as a weak and undervalued stock from Mitel to use some our liquidity to buy back stock as we mentioned $35 million in the quarter. With the leverage now at its current levels with the plant acquisition of ShoreTel, I think it make sense to pause the share buybacks for near term and I think once we get a good feel for the pace of synergy realization, the pace of cash flow growth, we will focus near term on reducing our debt and keep the – kind of keep the door open to shareholder buybacks in future as an option but near term, we will focus on debt reduction.

Jonathan Kees

Okay, alright. And one last question if I may. Obviously, this capacity constraint has been a point of concern for all of us, you guys as well as for the investors. ShoreTel’s hosted and services segment is a lot bigger than you recurring cloud segment. I guess, what confidence or what are you planning to do to make sure there is nothing like a – to make sure there is no surprises that come up, there is no capacity constraints that may come up. Are you looking to bring on-board their cloud sales people make them the de facto sales or are you just going to combine at all and just that way have enough capacity. What are you going to do to avoid not be able to take the orders like you could of during the first half?

Richard McBee

I think that the issue is not be able to take the orders. We have taken the orders and we have said that the orders that we have taken have been continue record quarter-after-quarter. This last quarter was the biggest quarter that we have had. So we feel really good about the orders. Bringing the two companies together is going to give us more installation capacity. Flat out for both companies. So we both have a fixed and variable model where we use fixed installation personnel for lack of a better term and then flex up with temporary help as well. And so we have been developing that capability to give us more capacity. They have been developing the same capacity to give more capacity for them to be able to handle this growth. So when we bring the organizations together, I don’t think it’s going to be one organization or the other organization, it’s going to be the combined organizations to be able to take advantage of a fast growing market and the need to satisfy customers with good installs and a good customer experience. So this is one area where, boy, I tell you, it’s going to really help both companies accelerate growth.

Jonathan Kees

And so like it, thanks for answering my questions. Good luck, guys.

Richard McBee

Thanks. Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from George Sutton with Craig Hallam

George Sutton

Thank you. Rich, your Analyst Day, you said our next transactions will be right down Central. We would like to move premise players who could use help to accelerate more quickly to the cloud. So then you brought Toshiba, now you are buying ShoreTel, so those are right down Central, so congratulations.

Richard McBee

Thank you.

George Sutton

I am curious about your message to three group, you kind of addressed one of them. But I know you are going to be having separate sessions later with these groups and that would be, if may, ShoreTel channel partners, if I am in Avaya channel partner and if I am industry analyst, what are the messages to those groups?

Richard McBee

So I think for the ShoreTel channel partners that’s bringing the companies together is going to give you lot more products and resources to serve your customers, so it’s a good thing. To the Avaya channel partner. come on over. We want you to be our partner. It’s not simple. We got in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for unified communications, Mitel is one of the three leaders in that Gartner Magic Quadrant and Avaya is not in the leader’s quadrant, Mitel is. So take a look at Mitel and come join us. And then the third component. What was the third one? I am sorry.

George Sutton

Well it’s really to the Gartners of the world, which you actually to be clear in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, you did move a little bit down into the left within that leader group and I would assume the message should be we are going to move back up – up into the right with this transaction.

Richard McBee

I think if you look at everybody, they’ve kind of moved a little bit in the same direction. The whole group moved but that’s okay, totally fine with that. The reality is when you bring these two engineering organization together there is synergies, there is all that kind of stuff that – let me tell you seeing the energy of the teams working together on the future, I was highly excited. There is alignment in the future vision of where we are going to take the customers and how we are going to address the customers and there is natural wholes in each person’s portfolio that are going to be filled by the other organization. So I think that we are going to just get stronger and we are going to move up into the right.

George Sutton

Appreciate the thoughts. Congratulations.

Richard McBee

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nandan Amladi with Deutsche Bank.

Nandan Amladi

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So earlier on the call you mentioned that 70% of the – your cloud deals are actually new customers. Can you maybe provide a little more detail on sort of what segments you are wining in against whom and what the main points of differentiation are against sort of the native UCaaS providers?

Richard McBee

At Mitel, we look at three segments obviously, small medium and large customer base. And then you would be looking against in the small side of the market – would – for pure cloud would probably primarily be a ring central in 8x8 and it used to be ShoreTel. So those are those kind of competitors. They are moving up north a little bit into the medium segment. That’s where our core strength is. So the competitors in that space are – a lot of as you move up into the right, a lot of the customers start being hybrid on in – as we mentioned earlier in the call, the CPaaS customers are looking for somebody who has got a global infrastructure. So the larger deals we had that we mentioned this quarter three or four continents the customers are on. They need that kind of global cloud capacity and it’s all hosted. So in that space the traditional kind of competitors we have been talking about really don’t compete well on that larger customer in the global scale. So we think we are going to be extremely well positioned when you bring ShoreTel and Mitel together to compete specifically not only in the low end of the market but in the medium and the high end of the market. These are large customer base.

Nandan Amladi

Yes, thanks. And what would you say maybe is the rough seat mix between your hosted deals and native cloud deals?

Richard McBee

Sorry, could you repeat the question, I am sorry, not sure we heard the question. So if you think about Mitel, okay, if you could – can you repeat your question.

Nandan Amladi

Yes. And the question was simply continuing on the same theme if you look at the mix of native cloud seats versus hosted cloud seeds since you are leaning towards larger enterprises and the multi-continent type, is it fair to say that there is a larger preponderance of hosted because obviously a larger number of chunky deals come in the larger enterprises, so those tend to be more hosted?

Richard McBee

So one of the things that we look at as kind of a barometer is how many total seats, cloud seats have we delivered and that is both hosted or I mean CPaaS model and private cloud seats. So we today have shift and this is my total numbers, not Mitel and ShoreTel numbers. We shipped about 3.4 million cloud seats whether it would be a private cloud installation with some of these running their own installation. They bought the software in a perpetual license kind of model and of that 3.4 million seats about 665, a 1,000 of those seats are what we call hosted CPaaS or recurring cloud. So that’s the – were they paying per month. So it’s about 665,000 out of 3.5 million total cloud seat.

Nandan Amladi

Okay, thank you.

Operator

I am showing no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. McBee for any closing remarks.

Richard McBee

Alright. Well, thank you very much. As I said in my opening comments, this was a very busy quarter. I am very pleased with the team and how they performed within the quarter. We are focused on growth and growth in the future. I thank you for joining us this morning and we look forward to speaking with you in the future.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program and you may now disconnect. Every one, have a great day.

