MLPs On Mute

Oil was up all week long, MLPs were flattish all week long. The MLP Index finished exactly where it started on a price basis, but distributions added 0.8% to tilt total return slightly positive.

With a benign set of results and robust commodity backdrop, muted MLP price action this week is discouraging. There are several possible reasons for under-performance: a fresh round of new growth projects announced that will need to get financed, a lack of enthusiasm for this oil price rally after so many head fakes, or that investors had made up their mind to sell a while ago and were waiting for one more distribution before blowing out of positions.

Tesla began delivering its first effort at a mass marketed electric vehicle this week, adding to ongoing discourse on peak oil demand that has Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) CEO Ben van Beurden (WSJ Article) prepping for lower-for-ever oil prices, said in the same voice and over-pronunciation of Squints from Sandlot when he tells the story of the Beast.

And yet, oil is up more than 15% off its June lows and edged ever so close to the $50/bbl promised land that has in recent history been the magic number for positive MLP performance. For now (and hopefully not for ever) MLPs remain dead money, and essentially flat for July, slightly positive with distributions.

Another heavy dose of results upcoming this week, including some very active players in the Permian like EPD and TRGP (both Thursday). It will be interesting for me to hear updates from them and others on in-flight projects, current volumes, DUC backlogs, financing plans, and sector consolidation. And most of all, I will be interested to see if the market finds any of that interesting.

Poll Question

MLP capital expenditures plans have surprised to the upside so far in 2017. TRGP’s Grand Prix NGL pipeline announcement a few months back exemplified several capex trends: building ahead of production growth, in-sourcing volumes, and seeking greater integration of asset footprints. TRGP and EPD have both announced NGL pipelines from the Permian to the Gulf Coast, and both have said they are open to joint ventures on those pipelines. This could be the week it gets announced… what do you think?

Winners & Losers