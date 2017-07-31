Hartstreet LLC: Results In The Eagle Ford Core May Place A Ceiling On Oil Prices, But USO Could Still Head Higher

New well completions produce more oil, especially in the core, and continues to pressure the US Oil ETF (USO).

If we see 2017 highs in oil prices, the USO could grow to the mid $11 range. Producers need higher oil prices, and plays like the Eagle Ford and Bakken are not as good as the Permian. We could continue to see production growth from the Delaware and Midland, but it would be offset by decreased production from other plays.

Our last article was focused on the Eagle Ford. In an attempt to provide clarity as to the different economics from the play as a whole, to the core, we have focused the data. Unconventional well design improvements are not the only reason oil prices have remained low. There are a number of variables.

Shale production will continue to have significant effect on oil prices. Wells can be turned to sales in short fashion, and the majority of production is upfront. In this series, we are providing detail into the effect of enhanced completions on oil prices going forward.

On July 24th, we thought OPEC could cause a short squeeze. Oil prices have pushed higher, and this rally looks like it has room to run. $50 oil continues to be a sticking point due to operator hedges, but any bullish news could push us to 2017 highs.

The US Oil ETF (USO) has continued to lag in 2017, but there are reasons to be bullish into year end. Operators like Anadarko (APC), Whiting (WLL), Sanchez (SN), and Hess (HES) cut cap ex we will continue to see the need for higher oil prices. US production remains stubbornly high, but much of this is from the Gulf and not necessarily from shale.

Our last article focused on enhanced completions in the Eagle Ford oil and condensate windows. We narrowed the data to encompass the Eagle Ford core. This includes Karnes, Gonazolez and De Witt.

Source: Welldatabase.comThousands of wells have been completed in this area, and operators remain focused. We pulled 424 locations in the Eagle Ford as a whole. 145 are core locations. 76 are located in Karnes, 35 in DeWitt and 34 in Gonzales. Karnes continues to outperform. We will continue to see the bulk of rigs in this county.

The outperforming wells, do so by a wide margin. Two locations are already over 600,000 BO in less than 10 months. There are seven wells over 300,000 BO. The core produced an average of 202,298 BO. This is an improvement from 145,334 BO.

The above slide provides the economics of enhanced completions over the entire play. The slide below is core only.



Using $50 oil and $3 natural gas revenues improve by more than $3 million (before NRI). More importantly, the core on average reaches payback before 18 months. Eagle Ford enhanced completions as a whole need over $337,000 to reach payback. The core sees a net improvement of $1.7 million.

In summary, the Eagle Ford could produce economically at $50 oil. This is predicated on the use of enhanced completions, which is being seen more in Texas than North Dakota. Lower oil prices have pushed operators to improve design, and we expect this to continue. If oil prices do not improve, we expect operators to continue to cut cap ex and focus on core locations. Volatility will be the new normal, as operators wait for higher prices to complete wells. This should keep oil prices in the $50 to $60 range as we get to Q4. We will move to the Midland Basin in our next analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO, ERX, GUSH, APC.

