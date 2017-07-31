AK Steel Got Crushed - What's Next?

Everything started so well in July. AK Steel (AKS) ripped towards 7 USD per share and dropped back to currently 5.47 USD. This means that a +10% monthly gain has turned into a 11% monthly decline.

In this article, I will tell you what I think about the recent decline and what's likely going to be next.

Source: WYMT

First of all, it's important to look the three pillars of 'my' bull case.

Higher economic growth USD weakening (connected to point 1) Implementation of steel tariffs under Section 232

Economic growth continued to perform rather well. Leading regional manufacturing indices (used to predict the #1 leading ISM index) are pointing towards a small decline but still at above average growth. Regional future capital expenditures on the other hand are rallying higher. Future capital expenditures are a particularly strong business cycle indicator as you can see below. They correctly predicted every major trend and are currently supporting further above-average expansion.

If it were up to economic growth, AK Steel would be trading above 11 USD per share. Note that the graph below shows the entire post-recession period on a logarithmic scale. The red line displays the ISM manufacturing index.

Iron ore among other cyclical commodities like oil did get the growth accelerating memo. Iron ore continued to rally which made Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF) an outperformer which is unlikely in times of slowing steel activities and another indicator that the problem is not among all steel companies.

Source: DCE (Daily Dalian Iron Ore performance)

The next graph shows this a bit better. AK Steel has fallen behind quite a bit compared to other steel companies (SLX).

The average steel stock is on its way to the 2017 highs while AK Steel has retested the 2017 lows on Friday.

Another thing that got me thinking is the price action on the 13th of July. On that day, the rumours of a successful section 232 implementation got louder and traders rushed to cover their steel shorts.

The returns of 3 big steel stocks on that day can be seen below. The number between the brackets shows the short float.

AK Steel (AKS): +7.1% (18%)

United States Steel (X): +3.7% (18.8%)

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): +2.5% (15)

AK Steel was a massive outperformer on that day. This is likely due to a bigger need of a successful section 232 implementation.

Anyhow, traders kept buying steel stocks due to increased expectations regarding import tariffs and positive earnings surprises in the steel sector. The unofficial deadline traders were waiting for had been Trump's speech in Youngstown, Ohio. This had been a perfect location to declare import tariffs since the city used to be a big steel hot spot. Expectations were also high because the June deadline had been missed and the end of July came very close.

Long story short: Trump did not deliver what traders had hoped for. The returns of the same three steel stocks can be seen below. Note that US Steel reported earnings after the Youngstown speech which increases the return compared to AK Steel which reported a bit earlier.

AK Steel (AKS): -19.3%

United States Steel (X): -6%

Cliffs Natural Resources (CLF): -9.7%

I believe that AK Steel is the biggest beneficiary of steel tariffs. Of all steel earnings calls I have listened to/read the transcripts of, I believe that AK Steel has put out a serious call for help.

In addition, grain-oriented electrical steel imports from Japan, China, and Korea have surged in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year. They have risen in the range of approximately 150% to 190% and are currently on a pace to be more than double last year's rates. Based upon what we have learned in prior trade cases, we suspect that many of these imports involve unfair trade practices of dumping and/or subsidization. When speaking of potential trade remedies to address these unfair trade practices - AK Steel Q2/2017 Earnings

In addition to this I believe that the most recent political developments are a reason to worry about the much needed infrastructure plan and tax cuts. The first thing that bothered me was the failure of the Obamacare repeal. This should have been a done deal and a start of a better care program and savings for reflation programs like the infrastructure plan. In addition to that, we saw that Sessions got some heat via Twitter after which he made clear that he had no intentions to step down as attorney general. The bad thing is that this might have caused some cracks among Trump's support in the Senate. Senators like Ben Sasse (R-NE) made clear that they are standing behind Sessions and that they are very unhappy with the way things were handled.

Of course everything I discussed so far in terms of politics can be seen from multiple perspectives. However, I have been a Trump supporter for a long time and I am still positive towards his administration/plans, although I believe that the current situation is increasingly turning into a bit of a mess which could slow down much needed stimulus for the steel industry.

Conclusion

AK Steel performed really well until the Section 232 disappointment. The stock soared 12% after earnings and benefited from high sentiment in the steel industry.

Currently, we are seeing that one of the three pillars is weakening. Personally I do not expect to get any news on section 232 soon. This does not make me less of a bull to be honest. I have always said that the core of my bull case is based on economic growth. The average steel stock (SLX) seems to confirm this. Even iron ore providers like Cliffs are performing much better.

It looks like we are getting a lot of noise at this point. AK Steel might bottom at current prices. I was stopped out after the earnings release because I did not want to risk too much profit. My plan is to reenter AKS with a small position. Most of my AK Steel position will be moved to Cliffs Natural Resources (article coming soon). AK Steel has suffered but current prices are a good entry point for a small speculative position.

Risk

I believe that it is very important to mention once again how risky these trades are. Whatever you do, follow your own risk management and be aware of the volatility you are facing. Don't let a steel breakdown ruin your portfolio performance.

Nothing tests an investment analysis better than a heated discussion...

... Feel free to share your thoughts and to ask questions in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long CLF. This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.