Annaly's New Preferred Yields 7%, But Is There A Better Option?

It is calling the Series A with the proceeds of the new preferred.

Annaly Capital management (NLY) issued 28 million shares (out of a potential 32 million shares, the remainder being the greenshoe for the issuers) of a $25 par perpetual preferred stock.

The details of the new preferred are:

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

In order to frame an understanding of the relative value of the new series, a feel for the other outstanding issues is in order. Outstanding issues:

And the pricing on these issues:

The new Series F does not seem compelling purely on a stripped yield basis; but looking further, it is the only series not currently (or within two weeks) callable by the issuer. For those who want the safety of the redemption lock-out, this new issue looks more appetizing. (Note that the series A has been called - the yield-to-call is the annualized yield, not the periodic yield, so 13% YTC is the annualized return of the next month, the holding period return will be substantially different.)

Annaly is not, however, the only game in town. The following table compares the new issue to other mortgage REIT issues that have been issued recently as well as by peers AGNC Investment (AGNC) and CYS Investments (CYS):

As the table shows, the new NLYpF is on the lower end of the stripped yield range, yielding less than other newly issued peers (with similar lock-out periods).

Graphically, the stripped price:

And the stripped yield (which shows the lower yield I referred to earlier):

And the yield-to-call:

Okay, it is lower, easily established. Let's review.

The cost of issuing a new preferred stock is $0.78 a share. If that cost is amortized over five years and the amortized amount is added to the interest, there is an effective rate of 7.60% (please note I am not an accountant, I simply amortized the amount over the years until the issue can be redeemed). Using an effective rate of 7.60%, we can see that the other outstanding preferred issues do not present economic savings (and the REIT would lose its redemption option for no real savings - I would rather retain the flexibility). Further, the Series D, specifically, becomes attractive as its rate is below the effective rate - reducing the probability of a call at the current level of interest rates.

Having identified the Series D as a better preferred investment, a look at the amount of compensation an investor is getting for risk might be helpful.

Recall in the table above, the historical (over the last year) spread to the risk-free rate of the various series has been 541 basis points, whereas the spread year-to-date has averaged 522 basis points - let's take a look graphically:

First, the possible option of the Series D:

Then all the outstanding series:

The Series D has gapped out compared to the other series, making it more desirable. Furthermore, the Series F has a 471-basis point spread to the risk-free rate - much tighter due to the lock-out.

If an investor wishes to invest in the preferred stock of Annaly, the question becomes one of a rate outlook. If an investor believes that rates are headed lower, she should avoid the Series D (and the C and E) as they are likely to be called away (resulting in a negative yield-to-call) and invest in the Series F. If an investor believes rates are headed higher, the Series D becomes the better way to play Annaly preferred, as the "callability" further recedes and the value of the Series F lock-out is reduced.

Trading is a different beast, and while the various series may have "trade appeal," I typically don't believe in trading preferred as the capital commitment for the potential returns is too high and the volatility is too low (institutions also have to worry about liquidity).

If an investor is not limited to Annaly, he or she might do better looking at one of the other preferred stocks available. I provide a look at the universe in my weekly update (latest here).

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR, MTGE, OAKS, MITT, NYMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the common stock of LADR and MTGE and the preferred of OAK (Series A), MITT (Series B) and NYMT (NYMTO).