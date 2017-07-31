Essendant's (ESND) CEO Rick Phillips on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

July 27, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Tim Fedders - Senior Director, Investor Relations and Financial Planning

Rick Phillips - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Janet Zelenka - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Dan Binder - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Essendant's Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Tim Fedders

Thank you, Andrew and good morning everyone. With me are Rick Phillips, Essendant’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer. Yesterday, after market closed, we issued our earnings release and presentation. Both are available on our website at investors.essendant.com. Following the remarks made by management, we will open the call for Q&A. This conference call is being recorded and webcast live on our website, and a replay will be made available after the call.

Before I turn the call over to Rick, let me remind you that today’s call will contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Any events or results could differ materially from those discussed today. Information concerning these risks and the factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements information we provide today can be found in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at sec.gov. The SEC filings are also available on our website as are reconciliations to any non-GAAP measures discussed on today’s call.

With that, I will turn the call over to Rick.

Rick Phillips

Thank you, Tim. Good morning, everyone and thanks to all of you for joining us. I am happy to join you today for the first time as the Interim President and CEO of Essendant. I am excited about the opportunity to lead the talented team of associates here at Essendant. Having been part of the senior leadership team over the last 4.5 years, I stepped into this role believing that we have the right team and that we have a good set of transformation initiatives underway. I am also mindful of the fact that we will need to accelerate and further build on our transformation initiatives to address the industry headwinds that we face. With that, I will provide a recap of our second quarter financial results, which we issued yesterday. I will then provide an update on the progress we are making against our transformation program and an initial perspective from my time in the CEO role.

At a high level, while we continued to make good progress in the second quarter, as we implement our transformation initiatives, the impact of our actions was not sufficient to fully offset the continued headwinds facing our business. I will provide some more color on the drivers of our performance in a moment. I will start by reiterating that I believe our transformation program consists of the right core elements to evolve our business. That said, given the top line pressure that we face, it’s clear that we will need to do more to transform our business and to drive additional value. Over the coming weeks and months, our team and I will be partnering with the board to identify additional opportunities to build upon our existing transformation plan. This will include a detailed review of our distribution network efficiency and assessing specific channel sales opportunities. We are acutely aware that we need to move with urgency to address both the top line impact and improve our overall profitability, and we’re committed to doing just that. We will have more to say about that in subsequent quarters.

Now turning to the results for the quarter, net sales declined 6.9% or $94 million versus last year. We are experiencing significant sales pressure with our national account customers as they respond to changing market dynamics. Over half our sales decline was driven by this channel, lower sales with Office Depot driven the by the JanSan business shift that we noted in the beginning of the year accounts for approximately half of the decline in this channel. The remainder of the decline is driven by lower sales with Staples as they continue to review their assortment and sourcing. Beyond the national retail channel, the remainder of the sales decline was primarily driven by softness in the independent dealer channel which was affected by lower promotional activity within technology products.

Gross margin dollars were down $18.3 million versus the prior year. The strong value we generated from our merchandising transformation initiatives was more than offset by the impact of lower sales volume. Gross margin rate was down 37 basis points, primarily as a result of the sales decline outpacing our ability to reuse transportation and distribution network cost. Despite these challenges, our second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.28 were up $0.03 on a sequential basis. Janet will provide commentary on our GAAP to non-GAAP earnings in her remarks.

Free cash flow for the quarter was approximately $67 million and was fueled by continued working capital discipline. We have now reduced inventory by $168 million over the last 12 months and delivered free cash flow of approximately $272 million over the same period. We now anticipate that our first half revenue trends will persist through the second half of the year. As a result, we are lowering our outlook for the year to account for these revenue headwinds. Janet will provide more color on our outlook in a moment.

As I said at the outset, our transformation initiatives are proving effective. We continue to execute against our detailed transformation plans and we made very good progress in Q2. Collectively, our transformation initiatives have delivered year-to-date value in line with our planned expectations. As a reminder, our transformation program consists of six elements: one, pursuing merchandising excellence through better sourcing and assortment; two, aligning our pricing with cost to serve; three, stabilizing our JanSan distributor channel; four, growing our industrial business; five, driving productivity and cost reductions across the enterprise; and six, reducing working capital. We will continue to execute against these priorities as we look to build upon the transformation program in the quarters ahead.

Now, I would like to give you an update on the progress that we are making. Our merchandising excellence strategies are progressing. We launched our transformation program in Q4 2016 with the belief that lowering our cost of goods sold through better sourcing and assortment was a significant transformation opportunity. This is proving to be true and through focused execution we are on track to exceed our targeted savings in 2017. As a reminder, during Phase 1, which spans 2017, we are focused on driving lower cost sourcing of Essendant private label brands and national brands and partnering with key suppliers to create value together in the market. To-date, we have launched RFPs and made awards across 18 categories. We have also significantly advanced the rollout of our preferred supplier program. We have now awarded preferred supplier status to 9 suppliers spanning 23 categories and we are going to work closely with these suppliers for mutual success with our customers moving forward.

Moving on to the next element of our transformation program, aligning pricing with cost to serve. Despite persistent top line and pricing pressures, we’ve been able to maintain our selling margin as a result of our pricing initiatives. We have also started to implement discrete pricing and assortment changes for a select set of customer and item intersections where we uncovered a need to better align our price with our cost to serve. At the same time, we continue to refine our promotions and our customer rebate programs to align with our Essendant private label brands and our preferred suppliers.

Moving on to the JanSan distributor channel, our customer satisfaction scores continue to rise as a result of our simplified processes and improved customer experience. While we are not back to the sales levels we expected to generate, we remain steadfast in our efforts to win back share in this channel and we are seeing signs of improved sales stabilization. In particular, we are seeing improved results with our strategic JanSan distributors who are taking advantage of our enhanced value proposition as a result of our improved platform. I look forward to partnering with the team to drive further improvement in the quarters ahead. This is an important channel and we are committed to serving it over the long-term.

Turning to industrial channel diversification and growth, we carried our Q1 momentum into Q2 and delivered another quarter of growth in this channel. Focused execution of our sales initiatives and an improved market environment are driving this momentum. We are now focused on driving additional value in this channel through further sales and merchandising initiatives.

Now on to the final elements of our transformation program: productivity, cost, and inventory. Our labor productivity initiative is producing the expected benefit of lower cost across our distribution network. We are also taking actions to further optimize our network. We are in the process of moving from 3 facilities down to 1 facility in the Arizona market and we are transitioning from 8 facilities down to 4 facilities in the California market over the next 2 years. Both actions are expected to simplify our operational structure, reduce our network cost and support high customer service levels. I have also been working closely with our team to reengineer our inbound logistics. We see significant opportunity to reduce our inbound freight cost and I’m excited about the value this project is expected to deliver in 2018 and beyond.

As we execute against our transformation initiatives, we need to ensure that we continue to have strong, stable senior leadership team in place. To that end, I recently worked with the board to align management incentives to retain our leaders to help us drive additional shareholder value over time. Senior team continuity will be important to our success as we execute this multiyear transformation plan. From a capital perspective, as I noted earlier, we made further progress, rationalizing our inventory and reducing our overall working capital investment. This has led to strong free cash flow generation and significant debt reduction over the last 12 months. Q2 inventory is down approximately $168 million versus the prior year and debt outstanding is down approximately $250 million versus the prior year. Despite the challenges we face, I am confident in our long-term opportunities. We bring critical distribution, merchandising and digital capabilities to the market and we leverage these across a wide range of customers and suppliers in the categories that we serve. We remain committed to partnering with our independent dealer customers and helping them evolve and grow their businesses in this rapidly changing environment.

In the coming weeks, I look forward to continuing to meet with many of our customers and discussing ways that we can continue to strengthen our partnership with them. We are taking meaningful actions to transform our business and we will build upon and accelerate those actions in the weeks and months ahead. I intend to pursue my review of our distribution network efficiency and channel sales opportunities with urgency to identify ways to create more value. I believe that we will be well positioned to drive value for our shareholders, customers and suppliers in the years ahead.

I will now turn the call over to Janet, to provide more details on our second quarter financial results and our outlook for the remainder of the year.

Janet Zelenka

Thank you, Rick and good morning everyone. My comments this morning will include a discussion of our second quarter results and an update on our outlook for the year. Yesterday, we reported second quarter GAAP earnings per share of $0.14. This included a one-time litigation accrual of $3 million related to a settlement agreement in the state of California as described in our Form 10-Q. Also included were $5.4 million of transformation expenses. Excluding these two items, our second quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.28, an increase of $0.03 over the first quarter of 2017.

For the remainder of my comments, I will focus on adjusted results. As Rick noted, our second quarter net sales decreased 6.9% versus prior year, starting with product categories as shown on Slide 7, our JanSan product category was down 8.6%, primarily due to the loss of the Office Depot first call JanSan business, which we noted at the beginning of the year. Technology products were down 12.4%, due to softness in the ink and toner market and lower promotional activity by our suppliers. Office products were down 10.5% as a result of declines in our national retail channel as well as lower demand from our independent dealers. Industrial product category sales grew 1.7% over second quarter 2016, driven by progress by our industrial team and improvement in the overall industrial market. Cut-sheet paper continued to grow, up 4.7% driven by increased demand in the independent dealer channel. Automotive sales returned to year-over-year growth this quarter, growing 2% driven by improved execution. Our furniture product category was down 9%, reflecting lower demand from our independent dealers.

Moving on to our customer channels, roughly half of our decline is being driven by lower sales with our national retail customers. This includes our first called JanSan loss at Office Depot. We continue to monitor our national retail channel closely and focus on profitability management. The independent dealer channel accounts for approximately 40% of our sales decline, a reflection of ongoing secular pressure and consolidation. Despite these pressures, we remain focused on partnering with our dealer and distributor customers. We believe their high touch service model and customer intimacy are relevant differentiators for the customers they serve. A good example of this is our enterprise accounts, which is a subset within our independent dealer channel. Enterprise accounts grew almost 10% over prior year. We continue to grow with these accounts as end consumers value our distribution network, customer service model and broad product portfolio.

Our gross margin dollars in the quarter declined $18.3 million from second quarter 2016. This is primarily the result of our sales volume decline in the quarter. We are tracking ahead of schedule on the anticipated benefits from our merchandising transformation actions and feel confident we can realize the value we set out to achieve the for the year. However, the impact of lower sales volume and lower supplier allowances more than offset the incremental value from our merchandising actions. Our gross margin rate decreased 37 basis points from second quarter 2016. Our sales decline in the quarter outpaced our ability to reduce transportation and distribution network costs and this accounted for most of our rate decline.

Moving on to operating expense. Second quarter adjusted operating expense was favorable by $4.4 million compared to last year as a result of our overall cost containment, including lower variable labor. We are managing variable labor cost and focusing on cost controls in response to lower sales volumes. Adjusted operating expense as a percent of sales increased 52 basis points compared to prior year because of lower sales.

Turning to Slide 8, in our balance sheet and cash flow, we continued our inventory rationalization efforts and ended the quarter with inventory of $76.5 million below year-end 2016. On a year-over-year basis, inventory is down 17.3% or $168 million. This inventory reduction helped drive free cash flow of $67.4 million in Q2 and then $112.1 million year-to-date. As of June 30, 2017, our ending debt balance was $511 million and our borrowing base as defined by our asset-based lending facility was just over $1 billion. Our net additional availability was $496 million.

Moving on to our updated outlook for the year. In light of our first half sales decline and our expectations that headwinds will persist in the second half, we are now projecting the full year 2017 sales outlook to be in a range of down 6% to down 9%. Similar to our experience in the first half of 2017, we expect the range of the 2017 sales decline to affect our second half adjusted diluted earnings per share. Fees associated with the implementation of our transformation initiatives are excluded from this outlook. We expect to generate a 2017 full year free cash flow in an excess of $90 million, inclusive of transformation fees. This view of free cash flow takes into consideration timing of inventory purchases that shifted from Q2 to Q3. As Rick noted, I believe we have the right set of transformation initiatives in place and they are showing progress. However, given the sales pressures we are experiencing, we will look for ways to drive more value over the balance of the year and beyond. This includes diligent management of our costs and continued focus on working capital. We will also look to build upon the existing elements of our transformation program.

Thank you, again. And with that, let’s open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Dolph Warburton of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Dan Binder

Yes, hi. It’s Dan Binder for Jefferies. Just had a few questions for you. First on top line weakness, obviously the organization is trying to do a lot of things to respond. But I was wondering if you could just outline for us a little bit of what’s happening with the nationals. And we are aware of the JanSan contract with Office Depot, but are we seeing a bigger sort of cycle of disintermediation, because they are going more direct to vendors and why do you suppose that’s happening?

Rick Phillips

Well, Dan, this is Rick. Thanks for your question. Couple of comments on that. I think first of all from a Staples perspective while we are not privy to their detailed plans, it is clear to us that they are conducting a full sourcing review of all of their categories and of all their COGS and we are certainly seeing that in what we are experiencing thus far. On the Office Depot side, I think you hit on it well, the expected JanSan loss has been the primary driver of what we are seeing on that side.

Dan Binder

So I guess historically over literally a couple of decades we have seen large nationals lean on wholesalers more and then pullback at times, but it’s kind of ebb and flowed and at the end of the day the – this wholesale still remains important. Are you hearing or seeing anything from the nationals that lead you to think that bigger picture they are going to move a more substantial piece of business to direct to vendor on a permanent basis, so wholesale comes down materially.

Rick Phillips

We are not specifically seeing that at any individual category level at this point, but given the dynamics of the market and their in-depth sourcing review, we are certainly watching that very closely and we recognized that there is a risk there that we have tried to capture in our outlook.

Dan Binder

And then with regard to the independent insight, my impression for several quarters now is that the smaller independents are probably struggling a little bit more and then larger independents are doing better. Would you say that, that is still broadly the – what you are seeing with your experience with those independents?

Rick Phillips

I do think that the larger players as you know have strong capabilities, strong strategies and a value proposition that we think resonates and we are seeing them have success. I think we are also seeing consolidation that we anticipated over time and I would expect that to continue. So in that sense, those smaller independents we do expect that they will continue to experience some consolidation and that the larger players will continue to have a strong value proposition in the market and have success.

Dan Binder

So if I think about that particular category, the things, the forces at work there are pretty big headwinds for you and I think a couple of management teams ago there was sort of a recognition that this could happen and would happen and that there was an effort to diversify away from office to some extent and focus on industrial and we saw a few acquisitions, they were never really integrated. Then we had a new management team that came in and decided to put more focus on office. I think maybe because of the – at time the hopeful combination of Staples and Office Depot that hasn’t materialized. So I am just curious, with that said, where do you stand in terms of this point in terms of where your top line comes from going forward? Do you think it needs to be more diversified and really go after this industrial business in a much bigger way as the office piece remains under pressure or do you have something else in mind?

Rick Phillips

I think, Dan, there is a couple of things as we look forward and what we are focused on in addition to driving the transformation initiatives that you have heard about: One is to really conduct a detailed review of our distribution network efficiency. I think we recognize the headwinds that are there. We want to ensure that we have got the right network to respond to that over time. Secondly, we do believe that we have some specific sales channel opportunities that we are excited about and you have heard us talk about some of those, I think e-tail clearly is one of those. The JanSan channel where we have been working to recover and are seeing signs of stabilization, improved customer scores, etcetera is one of those. The industrial business to your point is one where we are growing today, but we believe long-term that the underlying market fundamentals are also quite positive and that there is continued opportunity for us there. And then the enterprise accounts that Janet mentioned as we work in conjunction with our independent dealers, are another area that we are high on as we look forward. So, I do think that there are several channels where we do see opportunity, industrial as you mentioned is one of those and we also think there are others.

Dan Binder

And then if I can just squeeze one last one in. On inventory, it’s a fairly substantial decrease year-over-year relative to sales. And I am just curious where those inventory – if there was specific areas the inventory cuts came from and obviously the value of the wholesalers being in stock. So I am kind of curious how your out of stock metrics have looked as you have done these big cuts?

Janet Zelenka

Yes, Dan, hi, this is Janet. Good morning. So it is basically being the disciplined management of our inventory team looking across all the categories and tuning up our inventory and thinking where we can be more efficient in our assortment. And we have actually have seen the service levels continue to maintain and improve with this inventory reduction.

Dan Binder

So, the cuts not – we are not concentrating in any one specific area, is that fair?

Janet Zelenka

No, not really. I mean tech due to the promotional activity has a change in the lumpiness, if you will, of how we buy that inventory but essentially it’s been a look holistically. And sales are up...

Dan Binder

You mentioned that...

Janet Zelenka

Go ahead.

Dan Binder

Right. I was going to say you mentioned that there was a timing difference between Q2 and Q3? Can you just describe what that is exactly in terms of dollar terms?

Janet Zelenka

Yes. As you purchase and receive inventory sometimes when you pay for the inventory out of your cashes, it varies over the quarter line and so we are seeing a shift of about $30 million of that and that’s moving into the next quarter.

Dan Binder

Great. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Rick Phillips for any closing remarks.

Rick Phillips

Thank you everyone for joining us this morning. The challenges we face in our business as outlined today are clear. And while I am pleased with the progress we are making on our transformation initiatives, we need to take additional action to drive value in our business. As I mentioned, I will be working closely with our team to assess our opportunities and to outline plans to build further on our transformation initiatives. I do have great confidence in our associates across the company to help evolve our business over time. We appreciate your time and interest during the call today and we look forward to sharing our progress with you in the coming quarters.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.

