At Best, Q2 2017 Is A 'Goldilocks' Quarter For GDP

2017 Q2 GDP printed at 2.6%, which is up from both last quarter and the equivalent quarter in 2016.



Nevertheless, the report is far from stellar; taken togther with 2017Q1, it is at best, a “Goldilocks” quarter, neither too good nor too bad.

At an average of 1.9%, the first two quarters of 2017 were somewhat below the 2.3% average quarterly two month GDP of the last fourteen quarters since 2013Q4.



At an average of 2.1%, the four quaters ending with 2017Q2 is also somewhat below the 2.3% four quarter average over eleven quarters since 2014Q3, although significantly better than the four quarters of 2016.



A good part of the overall weakness that we see is that nearly all of the GDP, 1.93% of the 2.6%, came from personal consumption expenditures, or PCE. PCE, in turn, was made up of non-durable goods (0.55%), like clothing and footwear; and from durable goods (0.47%), comrised mostly of recreational vehicles and other durables. (Notably, auto sales were down for the second quarter, though not as much as the first quarter.)

The next biggest element of PCE was housing and utilities and healthcare, each contributing 0.35% (or a total 0.7%) of the 0.9% of the services element of GDP.



Gross domestic private investment, which has been a volatile, though mostly laggard, element of GDP calculations for the last several years, recovered somewhat and contributed 0.34% to GDP after declining 20 basis points in 2017Q1. Moreover, in additional good news for this portion of the GDP calculation, most of the increase came from equipment purchases, principally IT, computers and peripherals, and software. In a departure from the mostly positive news of residential investment, we note that element fell by 0.27 % in 2017Q2.

The other two components of GDP, Net Exports (NEX) and Government Consumption Expenditures and Investment (GCE), together added 0.30% of GDP, at 0.18% and 0.12%, respectively. It's notable that the export element of NEX increased to 0.48% following a strong export number in 2017Q1, too. Taken together, the two quarters, totaling 1.33%, were the two strongest consecutive quarters for gross exports since at least 2014.



The Macro View

Part of the reason we are so concerned that so much of second quarter GDP relied on PCE is that consumer debt service as a percentage of disposable income remains at its highest level since the end of the great recession. See the PowerPoint. Failing a tax cut, if not wholesale tax reform, that would take effect by the first quarter of 2018, or at least some assurance that such a cut is in the immediate offing so as to reduce withholding tax and increase take-home pay in that first quarter of 2018, we foresee a cut back in consumer spending that will reduce GDP by as much as 50 basis points.

Given that average GDP has been moribund over the last couple of quarters, the lack of fiscal stimulus from Congress, and what we believe to be tone-deaf monetary policy coming out of the Fed, we fear that the the twin failures from Washington could push at least one of the four quarters of 2018 into negative GDP growth and, perhaps, recession.



As we have mentioned previously, we are particularly concerned about the decline in the spread between the 10-year and the 3-month Treasury, which is often referenced as an early sign of coming recessions. Earlier this month, On July 21st and July 24th, the yield curved slipped to a perilous 1.08% 1.09% spread, respectively, the lowest since the beginning of the year. Since June, the curve has been below the 120 bps “safe harbor” spread on several occassions. (Regular followers of our GDP report on Seeking Alpha will remember that New York Fed economists Estrela and Mishkin found that a spread above 120 bps kept the likelihood of recession at less than 5%.)



While the Fed has been pushing up short-term rates, where the Fed’s Open Market Committee has its the greatest effect, investors - seeing fewer investible assets and perhaps greater market risk - have been moving towards the 10-year Treasury as security for their capital. The dash toward the 10-year Treasury by more investors pushes that rate down. (In early June, it slipped as much as 30 bps since the beginning of the year; as of Friday, it was down 15 bps since the beginning of the year.) While the 3 month to ten year curve has since recovered somewhat above the 1.2% threshold, we remain concerned nevertheless.

Another Way to Grow

The Republican Congress showed this week that it can be recalcitrant. Whether that will extend into the president’s stated desire to achieve a tax cut (or tax reform) remains to be seen.



In the meantime,however, we would also like to see the president, and the Departments of Commerce, Labor and Education undertake a national effort to bootstrap US factor productivity, the “secret sauce” that improves output and boosts wages notwithstanding the addition of labor or capital. (The IMF has been critical of U.S. factor productivity, which it says has been falling since the mid-2000’s, notwithstanding digital and technical advances (e.g., iPhones, etc.))



The BLS seems to have just recently upped its emphasis on factor productivity, an element of growth this month.



But we would like to see the Trump Administration administration and the National Governor’s Association engage in a “top-to-bottom” emphasis on factor productivity, evaluating existing federal and state laws -- and proposing new ones -- with bipartisan emphasis on this extremely important -- and mostly overlooked -- element of GDP and wage growth.



The White House, in Theodore Roosevelt's words, is a “Bully Pulpit”. The president and his cabinet secretaries should use theirs to spread the “gospel” of management practices like Lean, Six Sigma, Zero Base Budgeting and other productivity-focused techniques. They should incentivize businesses to adopt these practices and governors should ensure that these and other management techniques are taught in community colleges - and even high schools - so that business people, entrepreneurs and line workers will re-think how they do business and recognize the techniques as routine and normal.

