The Sell-Off In Lloyd's Is Utterly Ridiculous

Lloyd's Banking Group's (LYG) stock has lost about 4% of its value since it reported a great quarter last week, simply because of a relatively small (albeit unexpected) increase in PPI provision. We had been promised that the previous increase in provision was to be the last, so news of a £1 billion provision increase in the second quarter was not exactly music to our ears.

Thursday's 1H report was excellent in almost every measurable way; underlying profit of £4.5 billion was up 8% Y/Y, total income was 4% higher at £9.3 billion and net interest income was up 2% to £5.9 billion. Net interest margin increased to 2.82 percent, which shows that the bank is benefiting from higher interest rates at the Bank of England, and operating costs were 1% lower at £4 billion, helping the bank achieve a market-leading cost:income ratio of 45.8%.

The fundamentals of the bank remain very strong, with several key areas showing signs of strength; which is not just good news for Lloyd's but also for the UK economy as a whole. Net interest margin improvements are huge for a bank with such a large loan portfolio; even the slightest increase in NIM can make a massive difference to the company's bottom line. An 8% increase in underlying profit shows that the cost-cutting is starting to pay off; operating costs were 1% lower, while simultaneously total income rose 4%, so the cost savings haven't been as a result of a shrinking business, in fact revenue actually increased while costs fell.

Loans and advances increased to £453 billion, which was helped by the MBNA acquisition, and statutory profit before tax was 4% higher at £2.5 billion "despite an additional £1 billion of conduct charges in the second quarter, primarily in respect of PPI". Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14% (13.5% post-dividend) is comfortably above the minimum 4.5% standard set for the end of 2019, and it shows that the bank is clearing up its act by investing in fewer risk weighted assets like sub prime mortgages.

Guidance for 2017 has been raised in certain key areas; NIM is now expected to be 2.85% by the end of the year, and capital generation will be at the top end of the 170-200 basis point range. An interim dividend of 1 pence per share is up 18% Y/Y, and means that with the stock now down at 66p at the time of writing, the yield is as near as makes no difference 5%.

With the current PPI provision set at £2.6 billion, there is enough set aside to cover approximately 9,000 complaints per week until the August 2019 deadline, which should be more than enough assuming they start to fizzle out as we get closer and closer to that date. I've said this before I know, but I do think that this PPI saga is nearing the end; it has to, the deadline is in 25 months and the provision is £2.6 billion, how much more could it possibly cost?

Potential Headwinds

We do have to consider Brexit when thinking about investing in anything so heavily reliant on the strength of the UK economy. We are yet to find out what kind of deal (if any) we will get with the rest of the EU, and it is therefore impossible to predict what could happen in the short term to UK based stocks. You buy Lloyd's for the earnings growth over the coming years, and the eventual rise in share price and dividends, but it is impossible to predict what could happen to the price of the shares for the rest of this year.

Conclusion

Lloyd's had a great first half of the year, with almost every major metric changing favourably compared to just 12 months ago. PPI claims amongst other things have weighed the stock down for almost a decade, but the end is nigh, and finally the stock will start to grow along with the rest of the business. Until then, a 5% yield is more than enough to keep me happy while waiting for the PPI storm to finally blow over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.