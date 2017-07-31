AbbVie: Humira-Driven Profits Underscore Risks

The dividend remains strong and supported, however high debt and over-dependence on major pipeline breakthroughs in the next 3-5 years leave too much risk.

Despite AbbVie's (ABBV) strong top and bottom line 2Q beat, shares dropped as the company's report illustrated its over-reliance on Humira and the need for strong pipeline breakthroughs in the near future. With its high debt limiting its ability to make a significant acquisition to replace Humira's expected declines over the next half decade, the pressure on the pipeline is immense. I therefore recommend current investors not initiate or add to their positions until the company has effectively diversified its profitability.

ABBV maintained its full-year guidance after posting strong results. Revnues were up 7.6% year-over-year, while higher margins and reduced float led to year-over-year EPS growth of 21.4%. These results were led by impressive performance in its main drug Humira (13.7% year-over-year growth), while the remainder of its products experienced mixed results. Management also highlighted cancer drug IMBRUVICA's excellent growth (42% year-over-year), though its revenues are only a fraction of Humira's.

Given this situation and the fact that close to 10 firms are currently developing Humira biosimilars in Phase III, with numerous launches expected starting next year, the company must find other substantial sources of revenues to replace and grow revenues as Humira begins to face heavy competition and pricing pressures. ABBV's high debt limits its ability to make a significant acquisition, leaving the pipeline as the company's best option for sustaining long-term growth.

Source

The good news is that AbbVie has invested heavily in developing a strong pipeline. Its Hepatitis C drug MAVIRET just received approval from the European Commission and is expected to take considerable market share over the next several years, though profits will be significantly diminished by pricing pressures and revenue declines in the HCV marketplace. Additionally, the company also has strong growth prospects in blood cancer treatments (where pricing power remains strong) as well as in immunology (IL23 and JAK), which, if successful, should help replace Humira's lost profits.

Investor Takeaway

ABBV's Humira drug is sustaining very strong performance, buying the pipeline time to bring several potential blockbusters to market. The company's launch of MAVIRET and IMBRUVICA's continued growth should help offset Humira losses starting next year, and the company hopes its blood cancer and immunology programs can fully replace any lost profits and fuel long-term growth. Additionally, the company pays a strong, growing, and well-supported dividend currently yielding 3.6%:

ABBV Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Despite these promising signs for investors, the fact remains that ABBV is a one-trick pony at present and entirely dependent on the pipeline delivering to make its current valuation reasonable. ABBV is a hold; investors should not initiate or add to their positions until the company has effectively diversified its profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.