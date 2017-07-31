Amazon's Stock Looks Headed For A Waterfall

Thus, while timing is impossible and there are no certainties, risk-reward for AMZN looks poor, while many other stocks trade normally and are therefore priced for positive returns.

As competition ramps in e-commerce, with big box chains with the advantage of pick up in store, AMZN may see worsening losses in its core retail division.

The entire move from mail order (or e-mail order) delivery to stores was done 90 years ago, but there is no first-mover advantage now for AMZN.

AMZN is a stock one has to believe in to justify its price, yet current quarter results are improbably bad once again.

Introduction - rationale for another bearish article

When the facts change, I change my mind (per Keynes). But when the facts get stronger, I carry on with a bullish or bearish thesis, and that's the case in my humble opinion with Amazon.com's (AMZN) stock price. This article happens to propound a bearish hypothesis, but as an example of sticking with a bullish hypothesis that is not working, on September 15, 2015, Seeking Alpha published my final Apple (AAPL) article. The stock was going nowhere, hanging around a pitiful $100, yet the title of the article was a straightforward:

In the bullet points, I argued that:

... facts suggest that the iPhone (and therefore Apple) may in fact be on the verge of a major, historic victory.

Even if that does not occur, AAPL remains an undervalued stock with strong total return potential for patient investors."

As it happened, 8 months later, AAPL was down another 10%, and as late as July, it was below $100: but look at it now. So - I was early but (so far) basically correct.

I look at AMZN that way, in reverse. Timing things like this even to the year is impossible. (And, of course, sometimes I am simply wrong.)

Next, a few introductory clarifications. First, the "con" referred to in the article is about the stock price, more specifically the resurrection of the 1997-2000 con game that eyeballs, or in AMZN's case, eyeballs plus sales at near-zero profit margins, mattered to the exclusion of earnings.

Next, a comment or two about a negative article.

All contributors writing bearish articles have motivations that are suspect, so here's the basic story in my case: I'm a contributor to Seeking Alpha, not a short seller, put buyer or in any other way invested in a decline in AMZN; I don't work with or for any outside entities. (Not that I could possibly move the stock even a penny.) One reason I write about stocks I feel trade out of line with their fundamentals is that ultimately, only fundamentals matter, not technicals such as uptrends. I think I own some stocks that are undervalued based on fundamentals and relative valuations, and it is in my interest to do what, in a very small way, I can to persuade other investors to see things my way. Finally, in the "being clear" category, my beef is not with Amazon, the company, Jeff Bezos and his business plans, etc. The company is a great tech company, innovative and imaginative, and is clearly valuable. It has done quite a lot with limited capital, to its great credit. Stock values, over time, must reflect earnings power, but as we saw in the 1997-2000 period, the dream of the Internet's power can drive momentum stocks to the moon. AMZN is now trading close to 200X TTM EPS, or a 0.5% earnings yield. With its size, basic arithmetic puts it like Cisco (CSCO) in 1999-2000, which traded above 150X EPS. CSCO peaked in Y2K at $82 and has never come close to that price 17 years later after crashing to the $10 range. AMZN could do something similar. AMZN could do worse. CSCO had a hammerlock on a key part of the booming Internet. AMZN has a hammerlock on... little, almost nothing. The chance of a worse showing than CSCO can be considered, such as that of the former Yahoo!, now Altaba (AABA) or AMZN itself, which each lost about 96% from peak to trough in the Tech Wreck that ended in 2002.

Moving on...

Full disclosure: my track record on AMZN is mixed. I have had three different positions on the stock: bearish from August last year into early December, then bullish. The net "gain" based on my calls was about 175 points, about 100 points from the bullish call. Then I went bearish in Q1 and am "down" about 165 points on my bearish call at that point. So - breakeven.

Now to the points, large and small, that make AMZN a mental "short" for this long-only investor.

AMZN as overloved stock

Normally, a stock that has moved up so far in P/E, with deteriorating operating metrics, attracts a rising short interest. Yet that of AMZN has shrunk yoy and is objectively low at only 5.06 million shares. Whether that's a percentage of the about 480 MM shares outstanding or the about 400 MM floating shares, either way it's surprisingly low. One year ago, there were 5.14 MM shares sold short and about 2% few shares outstanding.

Compared to 3 years ago, AMZN's price has gained $710 as of Friday's close. Shares outstanding have also grown, so the market cap has risen from $144 B to today's $488 B. That's a $344 B market cap increase for just a few billion dollars in profits - and now a sharply declining earnings trend for Q2 and the current quarter.

In the past 1 year, AMZN has risen from $759 to $1020 at Friday's close, a 34% increase despite missing earnings estimates I believe every quarter, if you look at what earnings were supposed to be before the previous quarter came in and guidance was (usually) lowered.

These are signs of an overloved stock, which is always a dangerous situation. Not that danger means a price decline, but fearless stocks such as AMZN have been known to succumb to gravity for any reason at any time. In addition, AMZN is only "sort of" a true tech stock.

Misclassification to a sector; AMZN is mostly a retailer



AMZN is classed as a "FANG," or "FAANG," the latter referring to Facebook (FB), AAPL, Netflix (NFLX) and Google, now a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The FANG, or FAANG, or IFANG, or MIFAANG stocks, if you add the horsemen of yesteryear of Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC), are all different companies. Of them, the only true pure Internet companies are FB and NFLX. In contrast, AMZN is primarily a retailer and secondarily an important tech company. As a retailer, of course it has the leading online portal for its catalog of products, but it then is also a logistics company, sourcing and arranging for delivery of the merchandise, which indeed is almost always a physical product.

That AMZN is a retailer is clearly shown by its expensive purchase of Whole Foods (WFM) as well as its morphing into Barnes & Noble (BKS), with a growing chain of brick-and-mortar stores. Just as with BKS, AMZN is going to sell its electronics in the store, putting it in competition with AAPL and MSFT, and their retail stores. It was books that, of course, were AMZN's first product line. Jeff Bezos had realized that they were an ideal online category, as there are far too many books around for people to get all they wanted from a physical store. By going physical on bookselling, AMZN is validating one of the bearish points I've been making about its valuation: it's in a scrum with all the other guys to simply deliver stuff to people - but almost all the other guys can deliver the same stuff. And even books do well in physical settings, and can easily be more profitable for the retailer that way.

Why?

E-commerce is costlier, i.e. less profitable, than store-based retailing. Setting up, maintaining and keeping websites going and bug-free is costly, not nearly free. Whereas just rent some inexpensive (usually) retail space, stick the merchandise on inexpensive shelves, and that's it: wait for the customers to remove it from the shelves. Easy as pie: no expensive IT consultants, expensive software and security packages, and the like.

The main reason, though, is that excepting very large items, home delivery is a luxury. Why is it a luxury? Because most of us value our free time as... free. Which means that we don't mind essentially saving the cost of delivery to our house and picking the merchandise up ourselves, taking it home - usually by car - as well as choosing the specific item we want by being face to face with it. And the retailer benefits by getting the chance to sell us stuff we were not planning on buying: but it's on sale! It never fails...

Now, AMZN is also a tech company, which I'll discuss later. But to continue the point about it being a retailer, and retailers never deserve crazy multiples...

AMZN's evolution is following a well-trodden path, with one difference that is not a positive for the stock



The dominant home delivery retailers of 1900 were Montgomery Ward and Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Roebuck. By the 1920s, they were joining in the early trend toward department stores. It was the advances in motorized transport that allowed department stores to get wide selections of merchandise and, importantly, for customers to both get to the stores and get their merchandise home. So, as both companies expanded their store base, mail order became very much a shrinking business.

The negative part of the analogy with AMZN doing a brick-and-mortar transformation as Sears did so successfully for so many years until selling itself to K-Mart is that AMZN has no first-mover advantage as the mail order giants had in the 1920s and thereafter. My hope in going bullish on AMZN in December was that its Amazon Go technology (cashier-less checkout) would give it a fundamental coolness factor that could make its entry into store-based retailing successful. When that proved to be vaporware (for now), I turned bearish again.

AMZN faces what it lists in its 10-Q as its first risk factor (p. 32):

We Face Intense Competition Our businesses are rapidly evolving and intensely competitive, and we have many competitors in different industries, including retail, e-commerce services, digital content and electronic devices, and web and infrastructure computing services. Some of our current and potential competitors have greater resources, longer histories, more customers, and/or greater brand recognition, particularly with our newly-launched products and services and in our newer geographic regions. They may secure better terms from vendors, adopt more aggressive pricing, and devote more resources to technology, infrastructure, fulfillment, and marketing. Competition may intensify, including with the development of new business models and the entry of new and well-funded competitors, and as our competitors enter into business combinations or alliances and established companies in other market segments expand to become competitive with our business. In addition, new and enhanced technologies, including search, web and infrastructure computing services, digital content, and electronic devices, may increase our competition. The Internet facilitates competitive entry and comparison shopping, and increased competition may reduce our sales and profits.

It is important to think about every sentence in this risk factor delineation. There is a reason why AMZN lists in its 10-Q the importance of low price to its business model. The above points summarize it. In other words, Wal-Mart (WMT) is coming, along with many others.

And...

The barbarians may already be breaching the gates

In the retail section, which reports in two segments, we see these weak results in operating income, yoy for Q2 in millions:

North America: profits down from $702 to 436

International: down from a loss of $135 to a huge loss of $724.

Don't the bulls care that AMZN's international expansion looks as though it may be imploding? Do they really think that India is going to rescue it?

And as you likely know, the company has guided down again for Q3. With web services apparently doing fine, this tells me that the company's retailing troubles may just be worsening, completely contrary to what a nearly 200X P/E should be signaling.

Online competition is only just now intensifying.

AMZN's whole retail construct may thus be foundering. There are only a small percentage of Americans who are going to pay high prices just to get something delivered to the home in 2 hours. Even 2 days is hardly a necessity other than for an ongoing business.

Can AMZN's tech businesses save the day?

Well, maybe. That's the thing about tech. I doubt it - but this is a tougher field to analyze than retail.

I identify two tech sales centers for AMZN. One is the Kindle-Fire-Alexa line of gizmos. We know almost nothing about this product line from a sales and profit standpoint; it is subsumed within the general N.A. and int'l segments for financial reporting purposes.

The other is the third operating segment of Amazon, namely Amazon Web Services or AWS. This is growing, but sales growth is decelerating and margins are shrinking: an often-toxic combination (see tables on pp. 22-23 of the 10Q for the numbers). This suggests a combination of intensifying competition and/or diminishing pool of customers who want to send their company's information to Amazon for storage. One can only imagine, with Amazon leaking in the past several months that it is contemplating getting into the pharmacy business, the furniture delivery business, and the Geek Squad business (and perhaps more business lines than those), that more and more companies are going to wonder why they should enrich a company that may one day become a mortal competitor - and one not interested in current profits, to boot.

So, while AMZN is a great tech company, if it were really, really great, it would actually have a lot of profits from tech that one could identify and value. As it is, AMZN is not a holding company, and we do not know whether AWS internally is credited with revenues for providing services to Amazon's retail operations. So the very idea that we really know enough about AWS to value it is questionable. All we have are consolidated results for AMZN with minimal disclosure.

Which gets us to what really, really, really matters: earnings and earnings per share, and AMZN's horrible record on them relative to the stock price:

Overvalued stock



Yahoo! Finance presented changes in analysts' consensus EPS estimates for AMZN before the release of Q2 numbers. These showed:

EPS Trend showed that "90 days ago," i.e. before Q1 numbers were released, consensus for Q2 was for EPS $1.86. Going into earnings, this number had been stable, though at a much lower level: $1.42.

Full-year 2017 estimates similarly came down from $7.28 before Q1 numbers to $6.72 going into the Q2 release.

2018 FY estimates dropped from $12.45 before Q2 to $11.29 going into Q2 numbers.

Yet, inexorably, the stock powered on to 195X trailing 12-month earnings coming into this highly-awaited earnings release.

Yet here we are, and AMZN came in at... 40 cents per share.

Worse, if that's possible, was that Q3 sales were previously expected to be $39.9 B and EPS was expected to be $1.09. Sales guidance for this quarter is still on track, but the company is only operating near breakeven per its guidance. Now, AMZN can talk all it wants about spending on warehouses and software engineers; but it doesn't wash, for two reasons. One is that these are known situations; the other is that warehouses and related fulfillment spending are not all that expensive.

After all the projections, E*TRADE (ETFC) is showing the Street carrying EPS estimates right now at $0.21 for Q3, only $4.67 for 2017, and only $8.76 for 2018.

In some ways more important, estimates which had been around $28-29 for 2020 have dropped all the way to $23.43 which may be wildly too high.

So if you believe that AMZN's EPS will magically (my opinion) surge to $23.43 in 3 years, then AMZN is trading at 43.5X those EPS. Which also could be wildly too high even if EPS ramps to that level, which I believe is unlikely. After all, that's above Alphabet's P/E and more than double AAPL's P/E.

This is, therefore, a stock with a bubble valuation. Again, to be clear, the complaint is not that AMZN has not achieved a great deal, it's that the stock is misperceived and means that the company is over-rated by Mr. Market.

One more sign of a bubble, then a wrap-up:

The Whole Foods deal is a classic sign of a topping process

Half a century ago, an investment game was played that AMZN is playing now. It involved, in what was then called the "go go" years, a high P/E stock acquiring a low P/E stock or private company. P/Es were then thought to be high if they were 20X, so a typical game the bulls played was that through financial alchemy, a 20X P/E company would retain a 20X P/E even while adding a 6-8X P/E company, or several of them. It was magic! And that era was followed by a 6-year span, 1969-74, in which the average stock tracked by Value Line (VALU) dropped 75%.

With AMZN buying WFM, a 200X P/E stock is buying a 30X P/E stock. This is much more horrifying than what now looks like the mild excesses of the games Wall Street played with acquisitions in the '60s.

More specifically, the timing of the rapid acquisition of WFM following the acknowledgement by AMZN that Amazon Go suggests that AMZN did the WFM deal in a hurry, with no planning, when Amazon Go failed to be a commercially viable concept at this time. Several comments in writing by AMZN currently, and by WFM orally, show that AMZN has no clear idea of what it is going to do with WFM.

This is yet another danger sign.

Conclusions - the bubble may be in the process of bursting

Despite its massive scale, and largely complete build-out in its major markets, AMZN's retail operations are apparently going to be unprofitable on a global basis in both Q2 and Q3. All forward estimates for EPS are suspect. That means that there is no possible way to persuade the reasonable investor that this company will ever earn $500 B. The AWS segment is fine, no doubt: but outsourced data management is not inherently a great business. And neither are electronics gizmos, unless the company's name is Apple (AAPL).

One never knows when a bubble valuation stock is peaking, just as one never knows when a value stock is bottoming. The risk to present value analyses comes now from the possibility that AMZN may fundamentally implode on the retail side of the business. After all, WMT and other big box incumbents such as Target (TGT) have just now begun to fight. If the best AMZN can do in a 6-month stretch is run losses in retailing, what is going to happen to it when these and others such as Costco (COST) and Home Depot (HD) get more and more proficient at basic e-commerce, and then leapfrogging AMZN with a mix of home delivery and order online, pick up in store offerings?

Now that Jeff Bezos has famously commented that his problem was generating profits, he and the Street have taken the failed '90s "eyeball" story and run with it, promoting growth, growth and more growth: but only sales growth; EPS growth optional. But growth with little incremental profit is not a viable strategy for my investment dollars, and if I were running a long-short fund, AMZN would, therefore, be very high on my list of short sale candidates. As a long-only retiree, I want to invest with what worked in 1999-2000 for more than the remaining months of the bubble, namely to buy relative value and shun New Era stocks. There is always trading upside to any stock, and the market will humble all of us if we stay in it long enough; so, the points made in this article are, I am fully aware, perhaps misguided.

But for now, the case that downside risk to AMZN exceeds upside potential is one worth thinking about. In contrast, many stocks trade at relatively normal valuations, pay dividends, and have reasonable growth prospects, thus are likely to give positive returns over time that may exceed those from fixed income. AMZN looks like an outlier in that regard, with the risks to its basic business model intensifying.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

