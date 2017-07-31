DryShips - Speculative Investors Start To Position Amidst Ongoing Dilution

Note:

I have previously covered DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

After the close of Friday's regular session, DryShips filed another dilution update with the SEC:

Between the date of the Purchase Agreement, April 3, 2017, and July 28, 2017, the Company has sold an aggregate 24,881,215 Shares to the Investor at an average price of approximately $7.44 per share. The aggregate gross purchase price for these Shares was approximately $185.0 million. The Company's estimated aggregate net proceeds from the sale of these Shares is approximately $183.2 million, after deducting estimated aggregate offering expenses. Following the settlement for all of such Shares sold as of the date hereof, the Company will have a total of 25,079,003 shares of common stock outstanding. As of the date hereof, up to $41.4 million of the Shares is remaining that the Company may sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement.

As expected, the company continues to cram equity into the market in order to successfully close its current $226.4 million equity purchase agreement with Kalani Investments. Once finished, DryShips will have raised more than $700 million in new equity since November 2016.

I have already discussed the infamous Kalani Investments scheme in a series of articles on Seeking Alpha.

Photo: Recently acquired Kamsarmax bulk carrier "United Ocean"

Over the past three sessions, DryShips has sold another (split-adjusted) 5.9 million shares to Kalani, raising gross proceeds of $6.5 million. This brings the total amount raised under the current equity purchase agreement to $185.0 million, with $41.4 million still remaining. Current share count is roughly 25.1 million.

On average, Kalani has raised a little over $2 million per day with their share sales calculating to 13.5% of the total volume.

In my previous article, I outlined my expectations for traders and speculative institutional investors to soon start positioning themselves ahead of the anticipated, at least temporary, halt to the company's recent slew of equity offerings.

This thesis remains very much valid as the stock price has only declined by an overall 15% since Tuesday despite dilution calculating to more than 30%. In fact, the company has sold the largest number of shares on Thursday but this did not preclude the stock price from rallying 15% over the course of the session on heavy volume after the shares found strong support at the $1 level.

With the offering having, once again, moved closer to the finish line, I firmly expect buying interest and trading volume to pick up considerably very soon, potentially putting Kalani in the position to increase the pace of their share sales without requiring DryShips to conduct another reverse split.

Given recent and expected forward trading patterns, I am lowering the expected final share count under my best-case scenario from 70 to 60 million for a projected net asset value of more than $8 per share with the stock currently trading at an almost 85% discount.

Keep in mind that even under my worst case scenario the net asset value per share approximates $4.

I continue to expect the offering to be finished over the next 2-3 weeks.

Given these projections, I am currently planning to take a long position in the shares once the offering moves even closer to the finish line.

As evidenced by the preceding offering, traders and speculative investors tend to position themselves ahead of the expected closing date instead of waiting for the company's official announcement.

While definitely a very risky bet, I currently do not expect DryShips to follow through with another Kalani deal anytime soon given the diminishing investor demand experienced for this latest equity offering.

Moreover, for once in my life, I am inclined to believe in the statements recently made by the company's colorful CEO and Chairman George Economou, in conjunction with the recent credit facility announcement:

"We have come a long way since a year ago, when we were in discussions with commercial lenders about the restructuring of our debt. We are pleased that we have put all this behind us and grateful for the support of ABN AMRO and KEXIM in arranging our first bank financing since 2014. Following the closing of the ABN/KEXIM loan, DryShips will still have the majority of its fleet (32 vessels) unencumbered. In dollar terms, assuming a modest 50% leverage of the market value of these assets, this would imply the ability to raise approximately $250 million (or $19.13 per share) of additional debt capital. We will now concentrate our efforts on arranging financing for these vessels. This will allow us to focus on further accretive vessel acquisitions without the need to raise further equity."

Don't get me wrong, I have absolutely no illusions about Economou's course of action going forward. Once the share price will have recovered some of the giant gap to net asset value, he might very well choose to reactivate the Kalani vehicle and start all over again. Moreover, a major recovery rally will almost certainly attract new investors to the stock, vastly increasing the chances for successfully raising another large amount of equity within a short time.

So, my current game plan remains to stay a small step ahead of the crowd and positioning in the shares with still $25 million or so left to be raised under the current offering. Of course, I do not plan on holding the shares for longer, I am just hoping for a decent bounce once the end of the ongoing share oversupply will come into sight.

There's been a lot of discussion recently with regard to George Economou potentially taking an equity stake in the company. Frankly speaking, I don't expect this to be the case as this would prevent him from further utilizing the Kalani scheme going forward. Moreover, Economou doesn't need to take an equity stake in the company to profit handsomely as he collects large fees from DryShips on virtually any kind of company action in addition to the interest payments under the $200 million credit line.

On the other hand, the news of Economou's interests to some extent re-aligning with equityholders in conjunction with putting fears of future iterations of the Kalani scheme to rests would, without any doubt, ignite a major rally in the company's shares which might even lead to the stock price temporarily overshooting the net asset value per share as already has been the case after the very first Kalani offering closed last year.

As an example:

Should Economou commit to purchase $50 million in additional equity at a price of $1 per share, estimated net asset value, using the assumptions under my best case scenario, it would calculate to roughly $5 per share and I would expect the stock price to rally at least close to this level before momentum starts to abate. Admittedly, a potential gain of $150-200 million within hours might look quite tempting, even for a billionaire like Economou.

In this context, the Wall Street Journal's recent article on DryShips contained an interesting quote from the company's CFO, who, in fact, is also Economou's nephew:

“I know that, obviously, George has a lot of control,” Mr. Kandylidis said, “but I think that the interests of George and the stockholders will converge.”

Bottom line:

As the current offering is moving closer to the finish line, I continue to expect increased volatility and trading volume due to more traders and speculative investors pouring into the stock.

While I remain highly skeptical on the ongoing chatter of George Economou potentially taking an equity stake in the company, this move could easily double, triple or even quadruple the share price in no time, so this remains the big wild card for DryShips shareholders.

Personally, I am still hoping for DryShips/Kalani to aggressively continue selling shares into the market, potentially culminating in another reverse split and an accompanying major sell-off but given Thursday's strong defense of the $1 level, this remains somewhat doubtful.

Investors should continue to closely monitor the stock's performance and trading volume over the next couple of sessions as timing will be of utmost importance when entering this trade.

I will update investors on my plans regarding the intended DryShips long trade as the current equity offering moves even closer to completion.