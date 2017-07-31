These 2 Payment Processors Could Be Next In Line For Acquisition

Two companies that would make for an attractive acquisition from a US buyer are Worldline and Wirecard.

The payments processing space is on fire right now. Private equity firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and CVC just made a $3.8 billion bid for UK-based payments processing company Paysafe Group Plc (OTC:PASZY).

The deal comes just weeks after a bidding war between Vantiv, Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw the former win out to acquire Worldpay Group plc (OTCPK:WPYGY), another London-based payments processor for £9.1 billion ($11.9 billion).

Other notable recent transactions include the just-announced Ingenico Group - GCS (ING.PA) acquisition of Swedish payments group Bambora for €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) and private equity group Pernira's acquisition of at least 10% of another Swedish payments processor company, this one a start-up called Klarna, for around $250 million.

Consolidation is the name of the game right now in an industry that is set to expand dramatically over the coming ten years, and European entities seem to be attracting a considerable amount of attention.

The numbers explain why. Global non-cash transaction volume reached record levels of $433 billion in 2015 (as per the most recently available numbers, here), and this figure is growing at double-digit rates annually. In mature regions, the number (growth between '14 and '15) dips to 6.8%. In developing regions, however, it rises to 21.6%. In Emerging Asia, it's up at a huge 43.4%.

Consolidation in this industry is nothing new, of course. Readers with a bit of spare time may want to take a look at this ten-year-old study investigating the impact of economies of scale on a payments processor's chances of success in the European markets. It's a 2007 investigation and it's rooted in SEPA, but the root premise remains the same: players need to be competitive to survive, and the best way to ensure competitiveness is through economies of scale (which, in turn, are achieved through consolidation by mergers and acquisitions).

So, with all that noted, the question is, where are the opportunities for investors now?

In an attempt to answer this question, here are two payments processors that would make attractive acquisition targets and, by proxy, could be a nice allocation while the industry maintains its M&A streak.

Worldline S.A.

First up, Worldline S.A. (OTC:WWLNF).

Worldline is a European company headquartered in France that currently trades for a market capitalization of €4.5 billion. It's up a little over 28% year to date and more than 109% over the last five years.

The company is focused primarily on the high-volume corporate side of the payments processing sector, with a client list mainly comprising financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies.

What makes this one particularly interesting right now is that it's recently embarked on a spending spree of its own, acquiring a host of smaller entities that serve to bolster its end user count and, concurrently, top line potential.

A couple of weeks ago, on July 17, the company announced its acquisition of Digital River World Payments. This is, you guessed it, a Swedish payments processor formed and spun off by Digital River, Inc., that was formed in 1997 and had an around 120 employee count at the time of the acquisition announcement.

The core attraction of this acquisition for a Worldline shareholder, or from the perspective of any larger company that might be interested in acquiring Worldline, is the exposure that it offers the company to markets in which - until now - it hasn't commanded a particularly large presence in. Primarily, these are the US, Brazil and Sweden. Brazil is a key component of the above-referenced emerging growth regions in this industry. The US market needs no introduction. Sweden, as pointed towards by some of the transactions already mentioned in this piece, is quickly establishing itself as a European payments processing hub, if not a global one, and a presence there brings with it benefits rooted not just in customer acquisition but also access to technology and resources.

A few days after the Digital River announcement, on July 25, Worldline announced that it had signed an agreement with First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), another giant of this space, for acquisition of 100% of the share capital of First Data's fully owned subsidiaries in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia for €73 million. This cash deal is, again, all about picking up exposure to emerging markets and growth therein.

The division of FDC that Worldline has picked up as part of this transaction generated €23 million during 2016 with the EBITDA margin above Worldline's EBITDA, and employs around 200 individuals at last count. It's the leading financial processor in the Baltics, and the move gives Worldline a foothold in this fast-growing region.

By way of a quick look at key metrics, Worldline generated €778.1 million in revenues during the first half of 2017, up from the €765.1 generated during the same period in 2016. Normalized net income on the first-half 2017 revenues came in at €71.9 million, net cash stands at €440 million and free cash flow (across the first half of this year) was €88 million, up 25% on the same period in 2016.

Wirecard AG

Next on the list is Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF).

This is another European payments processor that some may remember took a bit of a hit back at the start of 2016 on the release of an unfavorable (and ultimately proven baseless) report that claimed to have uncovered some less-than-compliant accounting processes and transactions. That's all in the rear view mirror now, however, and for anyone that picked up an exposure to Wirecard on the dip that the report brought with it, it has been a great performing stock across the subsequent eighteen months or so. Back in March 2016, Wirecard went for a little over €30 a share. At its most recent close, the stock traded for €65 - a 116% appreciation across the period.

A number of developments have driven this advance, and these developments, combined with the company's core operations, are what might make it an attractive target for a company looking to pick another player in the space and consolidate operations to achieve the above-noted economies of scale.

Most notably, back in March this year, Wirecard completed the acquisition of the Prepaid Card Division from Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). This is a deal that was in the pipeline for nearly twelve months total, and it marks Wirecard's first major foray into the North American market. The purchase brings with it the entirety of Citi's prepaid division, including staff (100 that previously worked for the division under Citi at the company's Pennsylvania headquarters, and another 20 dotted around the globe), premises and more than 2,500 card programs spread across a host of major clients in the US.

The key value in this acquisition for Wirecard is not just the instant establishing of a solid US-based operation from which to build into the US market, but also the potential to sell across said established business (specifically, to the clients that comprise it) using Wirecard's portfolio of payment processing technology. This is a company that has built a huge European market on a technical edge (online payments processing, wireless merchant transactions - that sort of thing), and the ability to cross-sell this sort of technology with the Citi prepaid products in the US market could be a real revenue driver going forward.

The second acquisition was also a Citi/Wirecard transaction, with the latter picking up the former's portfolio of merchant acquiring business. This deal includes the entire customers for merchant acquiring services in Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, India, Australia and New Zealand, with the total portfolio comprising a client base of more than 20,000 merchants.

Unlike that of the prepaid deal, the key value in this acquisition is more rooted in taking advantage of emerging markets than it is in cross-selling. Wirecard already has an established client base in parts of Asia (particularly in India), but the market is growing so fast that there's considerable opportunity to expand across the region, even for companies that are already established in it. With this merchant acquiring services operation in hand, Wirecard can ramp up its client acquisition to meet the growing demand we are seeing in Asia right now.

Again taking a quick look at metrics, Wirecard generated $1.05 billion revenues during 2016, up from the $800 million generated a year earlier. Net income for 2016 and 2015 came in at $267 million and $143 million respectively. Cash on hand as of March 31, 2017, totaled $1.45 billion, up from the $1.33 billion recorded at the end of 2016.

Conclusion

These are just two of a number of companies that might be attractive acquisitions for bigger players in the payments processing space right now. It would be easy to suggest that a company like Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or MasterCard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) might be interested in picking up one of the edgy new entrants, say Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), for example. However, with their established European base and extensive infrastructure/technological framework already in place and having been that way for a decade or more, companies like Worldline and Wirecard might make more sense for a US buyer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.