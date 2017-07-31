Altria's Plunge: Nothing To See Here

In any case, the effects probably would not show up in the earnings for many years. The FDA hasn't mentioned a timeline, and implementation often takes a while.

Altria (NYSE:MO) shares were down 8 percent as of 2 p.m. Friday, after dropping as low as 20 percent earlier in the morning. The cause? An announcement by the FDA that it intends to limit the amount of nicotine in tobacco products. At first glance, this looks bad for Big Tobacco. Nicotine, after all, is the substance that makes cigarettes physically addictive. But let's not lose our shirts over this. Upon closer inspection, any investor can easily see that this is nothing to be concerned about.

When I first wrote about and purchased shares of Altria back in April, I described how health authorities want to get smoking rates down to as low as 10 percent by 2025. Short of an outright ban on cigarettes, the government did its worst long ago when it essentially banned most forms of cigarette advertising and began ramping up cigarette taxes. As an investor, I would be much more concerned about limitations on internet and direct mail marketing than a reduction in nicotine. There is a fairly broad consensus going back many years that while advertising bans do not have much of an effect of cigarette demand, they do affect companies' market share.

As some analysts have suggested, the move could actually benefit Big Tobacco in the long run. For one, current addicts will need to buy more cigarettes to obtain the same level of nicotine. Anti-smoking advocates have even started embracing safer alternatives to cigarettes, such as chewing tobacco and vaporizers, which are both big growth markets dominated by Altria. The idea is that as long people are demanding tobacco and nicotine, they might as well be using the least harmful product on the market. At the end of the day, though, we really have no idea what the long-term effect of the FDA's new policy will be. As far as I am aware, economists have not performed much study on the issue of nicotine levels.

In any case, the effects probably would not show up in earnings for many years. Although the FDA did not include a timeline, the government often accedes to a fairly lengthy period for implementation of new laws and regulations, so it is likely that the announcement is beyond most investors' time horizons.

Now to the valuation. Back in April, I asserted that Altria's shares were fairly valued based on extrapolation of current trends. Tobacco is one of the most closely studied industries in the world, so constructing a simple earnings model is pretty elementary. At the time I came up with $139 billion, and as of today, the company is valued at $130 billion. Three months is much too short a time period to consider any changes to my valuation, so I still stand firmly behind my previous estimate.

Since I am fully invested without any capital to spare, I was not able to jump on the 20 percent markdown. Unless this slump lasts a while, I probably will not benefit. That is unfortunate for me, but for investors with resources, this is an opportunity to pick up stock at a good price. There are not many stocks in the market that are fairly valued, let alone undervalued, so I would not recommend waiting around on this one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.