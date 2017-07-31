Under Armour Earnings Preview: UA Brand At A Critical Juncture

My own opinion is that Under Armour's growth has been too fast: they have literally outrun their balance sheet and cash-flow ability so slower growth might bot be bad.

Under Armour, (UAA), the upstart footwear and athletic apparel brand reports their June '17 quarter before the opening bell on Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

Analyst consensus is expecting a loss of $0.06 per share on an estimated $1 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year revenue growth of 1%, and a decline in earnings versus the $0.01 profit per share a year ago.

Fortunately, there is a lot of bad news in the stock:

1.) The CFO was cut loose after the March '17 quarterly earnings report.

2.) Margins have continued to shrink or narrow the last 3 years (see table below).

Q1 '17 2016 2015 2014 Avg GM 45.2% 46.5% 48% 48.9% Avg Op Mgn 0.7% 8.3% 9.2% 10.5% Avg net mgn -0.2% 4.8% 5.2% 6.1%

Source: internal s/sheet, from earnings reports and 10-q's

3.) The resurgence in Adidas and now possibly Nike (NYSE:NKE) with Nike's entry onto the Amazon Fashion platform, only steps up the brutal North American competition.

4.) Under Armour EPS and revenue estimates have come way down after peaking in August, 2015. The 2018 and 2019 revenue estimates have continued to be revised lower, which is not comforting. (See the data table.)

Is there any good news to discuss ?

1.) The latest Steph Curry basketball shoe launched this Spring '17 in time for the NBA Final's was thought to be getting good reviews and being well received, and it didn't hurt that Steph's Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship this year.

2.) Jordan Speith, UA's PGA golden boy, is on a tear, winning the US Open and finishing in the top 2 in his last 3 of 4 tournaments. (Sorry, not being a golfer of any kind since my early 20's and paying scant attention to the game, I might have not picked up the right data from Jordan's PGA profile. When Under Armour sponsors a triathlete i'll pay more attention...)

3.) For better or worse, the stock price has stopped declining and has now been building a base between $19 - $22 since early February '17. I'll take it as good news that the stock hasn't made new lows in 6 months.

4.) UA management maintained guidance in the March quarter release expecting 11% - 12% revenue growth this year on operating income of $320 million.

Under Armour by the Numbers:

Q2 '17 (est) Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 2019 EPS est $0.60 $0.60 $0.64 $1.31 2018 EPS est $0.50 $0.51 $0.55 $0.83 2017 EPS est $0.43 $0.42 $0.46 $0.69 2019 est EPS gro rt 20% 18% 16% 58% 2018 est EPS gro rt 16% 21% 20% 20% 2017 est EPS gro rt -4% -7% 2% 15% 2019 P.E 33(X) 33(X) 34(X) 24(X) 2018 P.E 39(X) 38(X) 39(X) 37(X) 2017 P.E 45(X) 46(X) 47(X) 45(X) 2019 est rev's $6.9 $7.2 $7.3 $9.2 2018 est rev's $6.0 $6.2 $6.3 $7.5 2017 est rev's $5.3 $5.3 $5.5 $6.1 2019 est rev gro rt 14% 13% 16% 24% 2018 est rev gro rt 13% 14% 16% 23% 2017 est rev gro rt 11% 11% 13% 23%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Q2 '17 estimates as of 7/29/17

The good news is that it looks like 2017 EPS is flattening out and possibly even improving a little, which is the first sign of earnings stabilization in the last 24 months.

The bad news around the estimates is that revenue estimates for 2018 and 2019 continue to decline, indicating continued competitive pressure.

Technical analysis:

In terms of the technical picture on UA/UAA, the stock is now more oversold than it was in late 2008, early 2009. It sure looks washed out on the weekly chart above, BUT, a trade through the 52-week low of $18.34 on volume, and the stock could drop further.

That $18.00 - $18.50 level has held since the sharp drop in early Feb '17. A trade through that means the stock likely will require more time to generate a sustained rally.

There is a big gap from the January 31 '17 sharp drop lower, near $28.50 - $29 so that price level might result in profit taking if and when the stock does rally.

(Only UAA is owned within client accounts, given it aligns clients with Kevin Plank's ownership.)

Valuation:

Metric UAA 3-yr avg EPS gro rt 11% 3-yr avg rev gro rt 13% 3-yr avg P.E 39(X) Price-to-sales 1.75(X) P/ to Cash-flow 20(X) P to Free-cash-flow 132(X) Free-cash-flow yield 1% Mstar intrinsic value rating $28 Mstar "moat" rating narrow

Analysis / conclusion: I'd have to think that if Kevin Plank could redo the first 6 months of 2017, he would do so in a heartbeat, after the tough Q4 '16 release dropped the stock 30% and then his political comments caused his A+ plus basketball star to publicly disagree with the CEO, and then the CFO was fired, and the stock continued to languish.

There could be another tough quarter ahead for UAA. Nike's strong quarter was a surprise (Nike reported in June '17) but what caught my eye was that when Amazon reported their new "Amazon Fashion" entry into e-commerce, which will allow shoppers to try on clothes and then return them conveniently if not satisfied, Adidas was one of the brands noted in the launch, and by the time Nike reported, they were also bragging about being on the service. Under Armour cant let these opportunities pass. Adidas is a rejuvenated brand and Nike is also stepping up, so Under Armour needs to be out front of some of this trendy ecommerce changes.

Phil Knight's Shoe Dog in my opinion was a perfect analog to Under Armour's story the last 2 - 3 years, as Under Armour was avoided entirely for clients in its run-up to $53 in September '15, since the company was followed fundamentally, and it looked like UA/UAA wasn't generating much cash-flow.

What it looks like happened to UA is that like Nike in the 1960's and 1970's in the regulated banking industry of that era, (and as Phil Knight related in Shoe Dog), Nike constantly grew faster than their bankers were willing to finance that growth, and hence their growth was constrained.

The last 5 - 7 years Under Armour grew very rapidly, actually generating negative cash-flow-from operations and they took advantage of opportunities to acquire websites like "MyFitnesspal" which Morningstar has labeled "Low ROIC" investments, which could have larger returns down the road. Here is the table that tracks cash-flow to net income;)

Qtr end TTM CFFO/ TTM Net income Q1 '17 1.85 Q4 '16 1.18 Q3 '16 0.68 Q2 '16 -0.11 Q1 '16 -0.19 Q4 '15 -0.15 Q3 '15 -0.11 Q2 '15 0.42 Q1 '15 0.92 Q4 '14 1.05

Source: internal s/heet comparing "trailing twleve month cash-flow" (TTM) to trailing twelve-month net income

Under Armour is now trading generating about $1 in cash-from operations, which means the stock isn't screamingly cheap yet, but cash-flow from operations seems to have improved.

Under Armour might also be similar to Nike today in that Nike hit the wall in 1997 amidst its hyper-growth phase in the late 1990's and the stock fell from a split-adjusted $10, down to $3 by the early 2000's. That doesn't seem like a big decline for Nike's stock, but given the stock splits since, that was actually a drop from the $70's to the low $30's ( had to live through that) and it took 10 years for Nike to make a new all-time-high.

While Kevin PLank and the Under Armour team might resent the comparison, Under Armour could be considered an early-stage Nike at this point of its life-cycle without the balance sheet and cash-flow stability that Nike has given its 50-year odd operating history. Here is an article written in 2015, where Nike and UAA were compared: the conclusion at that time was that while Under Armour might be the better brand, Nike was the safer stock.)

Today, while Under Armour's valuation is still salty, (i.e. towards the expensive side), the stock is much more compelling.

Here is what we will be listening for on the conference call:

1.) North American market update: 78% of UAA's total revenue and half the operating income today, the Street will listening for a update on the Kohl's initiative, the Steph Curry shoe, etc. It would be hard to think the competition is easing any, but the numbers will matter.

2.) Any change in guidance: management did reaffirm 11% - 12% revenue growth for 2017 last quarter.

3.) Dilution and share count: the big positive surprise last quarter was that share could fell to 439 ml from 447 in the December quarter. Continued dilution was expected so that was a pleasant surprise.

Some of the sell-side see continued opportunity in North America, Footwear and International Women's segments.

Clients currently have a 1% position in Under Armour (UAA), with all of this having been purchased since the last earnings report. The one stock that has come up in both current client meetings and client prospects is Under Armour the last few years, and my stock response was "you might not want to own a stock trading at 91(X) cash-flow" but now that has changed.

The Under Armour brand is thought to be a fresher, hipster style brand for the millenial generation, while Nike is still the favorite for the baby-boomer generation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UAA, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.