OdontoPrev's (ODPVY) CEO Rodrigo Bacellar on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Good morning, everyone and thank you for your interest and trust in OdontoPrev. We would like to thank you for participating in this conference call to discuss OdontoPrev’s results for the second quarter of 2017 and first half of 2017.

We would like to begin the presentation on Slide #3, which shows the medical plan sector with continuous loss of members since 2014, totaling a loss of 3 million members according to the Brazilian Healthcare Agency, ANS most recent data. On the other hand, the dental plan sector has been growing year-over-year, with net additions of more than 2 million members since 2014. In particular, in 1H ‘17, the dental sector according to ANS data added 850,000 lives.

As you can see in the next slide, Slide #4, according to ANS, the membership growth of the dental plan sector in the first half was concentrated among few companies. Two companies alone, with a market share of 14%, account for over 70% of the sector growth in the half year. At the same time, the three companies with the highest net member additions in the half year accounted for 18% of market share and represent together more than 80% of the sector growth. On Slide #5, we demonstrate that revenues increased 4.6% year-over-year reaching BRL354 million or 5.6% increase half year over half year, reaching BRL706 million.

On the next slide, #6, we highlight the revenue evolution of individual plans and SME portfolios. Individual plan revenue grew 21%, while SMEs grew 17% year-over-year in business segments in which OdontoPrev counts on exclusive distribution channels and high potential to grow.

Our next slide, Slide #7, we analyze the incremental revenues per segment. It is worth noting, individual plans accounted for the majority of incremental revenues in Q2 followed by SME plans.

Our next slide, #8, we highlight OdontoPrev’s exclusive strategic positioning demonstrated by the leading position in developing and expanding individual plans and SME segments of higher average ticket, fewer competitors and accelerated growth compared to the market and higher contribution margins. In addition, underscoring our strategy, non-corporate products have significant barriers to entry such as scale, distribution quality, credit risk from small customers and individuals, adverse selection and IT tools, which are clear competitive advantages of OdontoPrev’s business model.

Our next slide, #9, we see an average ticket expansion in all three segments. In particular, the largest increase of 13% was in the individual plans with the highest ticket.

On our next slide, Slide #10, we see the net loss of 22,000 members in the quarter, mainly due to the macroeconomic effects on unemployment that directly affect the corporate market. Analyzing the individual plans segment, according to our next slide, #11, there was a net addition growth of 4%, reaching 657,000 members. It is worth mentioning that the individual Bradesco Dental portfolio grew 10% year-over-year.

Now, let’s take a moment to analyze the SME segment in the next slide, #12. This segment counts on Bradesco channel as the number one growth driver which represents most of its portfolio, representing 79% of members. In the second quarter, the SME portfolio reached 920,000 lives, 6% higher year-over-year.

On our next slide, #13, we demonstrate that non-corporate products together represent 25% of total members, 35% of revenues and 39% of the contribution margin in 2Q ‘17, in line with the company’s strategic planning. Our next remarks and slides will discuss metrics in which we will exclude the effects of Bradesco Dental and OdontoPrev INSS reversal, which took place in this quarter.

On Slide 14, we see that, according to the notice to market on July 10, the company has reversed provisions totaling BRL46 million, referring to Bradesco Dental INSS with the entry of cash deposits in the third quarter. In addition, according to the notice to market on July 14, the company has reversed provisions totaling BRL303 million referring to OdontoPrev INSS with no cash impact.

On our next slide, #15, we demonstrate that DLR was 46.4% due to lower utilization of the dental benefit compared to 48.8% year-over-year. As we can see on the next slide, Slide #16, G&A represented 14.5% of the revenues in 2Q ‘17, mainly from personnel expenses, at the same levels as previous expenses.

On our next slide, #17, we see that the quarterly evolution of bad debt, which represented 3.2% of revenues in the quarter, was lower than the 4.1% year-over-year, and lower than the 4.6% in 1Q ‘17, showing gains of processes enrich the portfolio and more value per client. On next slide, 18, we analyzed cash generation measured by EBITDA. In the 2Q ‘17, the EBITDA reached BRL86 million, 30% higher year-over-year with a margin expansion to 24.3%. On Slide 19, due to the reversal in service costs and the effect on G&A with an adjusted EBITDA reaching BRL300 million in 2Q ‘17.

On Slide #20, we see that the net income reached BRL52 million in the quarter, higher 17% compared to year-over-year and BRL224 million in the past 12 months. With the reversals of the INSS, as we can see in Slide 21, the net income totaled BRL252 million in 2Q ‘17.

Now let’s take a moment to analyze the company’s cash flow. As you know, the company remains with zero debt. On our next slide, Slide #22, we highlight the cash flow evolution in the half year. As you can see, during this period, there has been a cash generation of BRL184 million, equivalent to 26% of revenues. The company’s net cash reached BRL515 million in June without any leverage as mentioned in Slide 23.

As seen in Slide 24, in a meeting held yesterday, our Board of Directors approved payment of interim dividends in the amount of BRL100 million, plus the BRL11 million interest on capital already paid reaching BRL111 million in payments to shareholders this quarter. This amount is 217% higher year-over-year. The practice of distributing results of the company, currently at 80%, now becomes 100% of payout, and the company will continuously try to increase its capital structure.

Our next slide and last one, 25, we demonstrate the company’s shareholder structure, mainly in the hands of foreign investors, which represent 96% of our free float. Again, I would like to thank you all for your trust and interest in OdontoPrev. We will now like to begin to our Q&A session and the call will last up to 45 minutes. Thank you for much.

Thiago Macruz

Good morning. I have two questions. The first is about provisions. We see a significant improvement in this quarter for that line. I understand that it had been worse past years, and part because of the macroeconomics and part because of the market share for your portfolio. At that level, we can say that it’s more normal considering the non-corporate products and it’s still volatile in the short-term. That’s my first question. And the second is about individuals and corporate plans. In individual, we saw a worsening. I would like to understand if that is associated to this cycle, maybe younger cycles have lower dental plans. I would like to know if the products are more mature in time if this can increase? And the question about the corporate is the opposite, if we can see improvements with the metrics with the lowering of the concerns – with the macroeconomic scenario?

Luis Blanco

Hi, Thiago. Good morning. This is Luis Andre. I am going to answer your first question referring to the DLR. In the fourth quarter and the first quarter of this year, it’s documented that we started several internal actions, especially for the individual plan segment to try to mitigate this worsening of these figures and that was associated in 2016 to the worsening of the macroeconomic scenarios. So remembering what I said at that time, we took several actions like, for example, introducing credit card as a payment means in the sales of individual plans at the bank counter. We changed the way to activate sales for non face-to-face customers, the ones that come through call centers, so that they can become active as soon as they make the first payment, and several other actions that we took, both in the individual plans coming from the banking sector and the retail sector to try to mitigate these effects. These actions started to be effective more strongly in the first quarter of this year. And now in the second quarter, we can see that these figures are going down.

From now on – about your second question, how do we see this trend? It obviously depends on the importance of the non-corporate segments compared to revenue. We’re reaching a level in which non-corporate segments are reaching 65% compared to 35% of corporate. So, the higher the participation of these segments, non-corporate segments in the revenue structurally, because of this mix, we have an increase in the numbers of bad debt, overall. But we’re happy to be able to bring these performances by portfolio to a normal level and this worsening that we saw in 2016. For the future, it depends on this mix.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Thiago, it’s Pacheco. I’m just going to add to Luis’ answer addressing your second topic, which is DLR. So, we have two parts, individual and corporate. The individual plans are linked to the overall economics and the level of confidence that people have in regards to keeping their jobs. So, we saw a phenomenon in the second half of last year of using the benefits more frequently and it has been reversed this year, making a reading of a better DLR for this year of 2017. So in fact, the DLR has been becoming more stable due to a more predictable economic scenario and compared to this historical levels of the company. Due to the different pricing, and now talking about individual plans that have a higher ticket, the mix has been changing. The bank channel is becoming more relevant, especially pricing. There was a slight change about 25% to 27%. It’s this business segment with lowest DLR among all the other segments of the companies and we don’t see any changes for the future. We are going to probably remain at the current levels.

Thiago Macruz

Okay, that was very clear. Thank you very much for your answer.

Joseph Giordano

Good morning. Good morning, Pacheco. Thank you for taking my question. I want to explore the average ticket. We saw it growing below inflation in corporate. I think that most of the renewals occur in the second half. So I would like to understand what is the price level increase that we should expect in these renegotiations, especially when we look at the share gain in the market are concentrated on a few players, and they are being very aggressive in pricing. So I would like to understand this strategy for corporate and also SMEs. The tickets are growing at about 10%. So I would like to understand how it will be sustainable. And the last thing about the DLR. Pacheco, I would like to understand the frequency and also the level of maturity of this corporate portfolio, so assuming that the economy will start growing again, if we can see an increase in the DLR in the following months?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Joseph. Well, I am going to start by the last part of your question, the DLR. In fact, we see a better scenario from now on due to the predictability of the employment levels and the confidence coming back compared to previous periods. About the frequency, we think it is stable now. So now addressing the pricing in the corporate market, it in fact has been below the overall inflation level. Average ticket has not been following the inflation levels, but that doesn’t prevent the company from making several efforts in several departments, especially reducing SG&A expenses. Nothing changes our strategy we don’t have any new strategy of – by definition in the company. So we see small increases in the average ticket as has been happening in the previous years. Now about the non-corporate products, the pricing power is relevant. The company, for more than six quarters, has been able to implement two-digit readjustments and that is both for individual plans as well as SME plans, which has provided revenues above 15% to 20% in the non-corporate segments. The pricing strategy for the corporate segments and non-corporate segments is exactly that showing an alignment to what we have been demonstrating in regards to the company’s strategic planning. So the rationale for pricing, controlling expenses and focusing on generating value is still in effect as we have been practicing for 4 years. I don’t know if Rodrigo wants to add something.

Rodrigo Bacellar

I would like to add to what Pacheco said, just commenting that when we look at the 1,000 largest Brazilian companies dropping revenues in 2.5% to 3% in the last year and we see the results that we are seeing. Of course, we always want more, but we are very happy in delivering growth in such an adverse scenario as we mentioned before. On the other hand, when we look at the competition and imagine that competitors that together have 14% of market share and they are responsible for 72% of the growth in this sector and they are looking at liquidity events, I think it’s worth thinking about where does this is coming from. If it’s a new product, if it’s – seems curious that when they search liquidity events, they have such high growth. And when we follow our activity in the corporate, we look at two things. How many members we added compared to how many we lost to the competition and we had a good half year and active contracts that we have and what happened to that portfolio. Unfortunately, due to the economic scenario that I will mention, in the second requirement, we see a much higher loss than expected because of the economic activity. So as Pacheco mentioned, we are going to look at other indicators. The number of non-renewed – the renewed and new contracts is more than the number of loss contracts. This is something we have been sharing with the market in the past quarters and there was no change in the quarter now.

Joseph Giordano

Okay, thank you. Thank you very much, Pacheco. Good morning.

Rodrigo Gastim

Good morning. Two questions. The first is regarding the growth of individual plans. Every quarter, I have been wanted the gross add returns, especially for the banking channels. So if you could analyze looking at 2 years ago and 1 year ago, how the behavior is in churn, looking at individual sold by banks. I would like to know if encouraging the use of individual plans has been giving results and if the churn is improving. So, this deceleration comes from slower gross add or other market problems. So, I would like to understand this relation. That’s the first question. The second, in expenses this outsourced services grew almost 4 percentage points of the EBITDA margin. So, was there something specific nonrecurring event in that line?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Rodrigo. Well, to talk about the gross adds and net adds in individual plans, we have been doing some innovation in the past years just to remind you of two of them. One was the annual plan and the other was a digital online plan. We have more. The company continuously has an innovation department thinking about new products and this is a continuous activity in the company. What we have in the individual plan, specifically and in the non-corporate products was a priority to the ticket. We still see an opportunity for pricing, putting products and prices close to market standards, so more than – several quarters with readjustments in the non-corporate segment, which leads us to similar levels as the competition, but with a better distribution channel. So, it’s better profitability. So, the guidance and strategy for this year is to have amounts with differentiated margin. So the base of members was the same without any change in the first half year. It assumes and that’s an interesting characteristic of the business, a very high churn, much different than the corporate market naturally. And there is nothing new there. Your second question was about G&A, I am going to ask Luis Andre to answer.

Luis Blanco

Hi, Rodrigo. The outsourced services was impacted this quarter because of the INSS reversal. Since it’s an active contingency that we had and we wanted to win as we did this quarter, when it is concluded, we need to put the amount that is impacting that line. So we have two boxes, one before as published and the other one, removing the effect of the INSS reversal. Removing this effect of the INSS, it drops from 1.9 to 1.8 year-over-year.

Rodrigo Gastim

Okay, thank you. That is very clear. It’s basically those BRL14 million that you are adjusting to the accounting net profit that you accounted for?

Luis Blanco

Yes, thank you.

Leonardo Olmos

Good morning. My question is about individual average ticket. I know that Pacheco already talked about pricing and the increases, but I am thinking about the mid and long-term, what is the capacity of the customers to absorb an average ticket that is higher, especially compared to the inflation that is lower in Brazil and also compared to the payment of out-of-pocket treatments? How much they would spend paying from their own pocket and how much they spend with OdontoPrev in the year? So how much you can increase these individual plan prices?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hello, good morning. About the individual plan ticket, obviously, the elasticity is not infinite. So, what the company has been developing is a cycle of constant innovation. That started with a basic monthly product to an annual product, and now we also have high-yield products, digital products. So what the market can expect for the next month is the continuous cycle of new individual products that will address the opportunity on – through several angles, be it the customer characteristics, the channel of distribution, the geographic location of the service delivered. And of course, there is a limitation and it is being followed closely compared to the purchasing power and the final cost of the product. It has to fit the customer’s pocket. There are many ways to deliver. And this is what the company has been practicing. The key word therefore is innovation. Being able to be the first company to reach new market niches effectively and profitably and creating entry barriers to the competitors that do not count on the same channels or the same dental vocation as OdontoPrev.

Leonardo Olmos

Perfect. Thank you, Pacheco.

Rodrigo Gastim

Thank you for taking my question. Actually, my question is more for the entire business. Through the calls, some other competitors are lowering their price, changing the competitive scenario. So looking at the profitability of the dental sector compared to healthcare, it has a much higher profitability. So, my question is in your view does it make sense to start seeing a migration of the profitability of dental getting closer to the healthcare sector? The fact that the profitability of the dental sector is so much higher than the healthcare comparing to the loss ratio and the aggressive pricing strategy will become something structural and not conditional. So what do you think about that?

Jose Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Rodrigo. There are two different things, actually. Some companies have simultaneous activities, but one of the examples is an American player. So, some of them have a differentiated product. The probability in both business segments is very different in some cases, but not in average and that’s interesting. The data shows that the profitability of the dental sector is lower than what we have been delivering. So it’s very difficult to replicate the company’s strategy. The profitability in health care might not be that different than dental today. The issue is how to measure that and have the right information. The only listed company in dental is OdontoPrev and that doesn’t mean that the profitability of this sector is the same as the leading company. It’s not the case according to our market studies that we have been conducting.

Rodrigo Gastim

Okay, thank you. Very clear. Thank you, Pacheco.

Jose Roberto Pacheco

I would like to thank everyone for participating in OdontoPrev’s event with the market. Until the next time, thank you very much.

