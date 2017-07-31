Agnico Eagle - 2nd Quarter Results... Another Solid Performance

Basically, the nine producing mines delivered a solid production this quarter and the company has raised its 2017 production to 1.62 M Oz.

Agnico Eagle released its quarterly results on July 26, 2017. It was another solid quarter, with strong operating financial performance.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM)

Investment Thesis:

Agnico Eagle is one of my main investments in the "gold miner" segment, with Newmont Mining (NEM) and more recently Barrick Gold (ABX). It is a strong company that owns nine first-class mines producing, with a strong pipeline of projects that allows the company to provide a reliable long-term guidance.

Investing in the gold sector is a very important hedge against the dollar weakness and economy trouble in general. I firmly believe that any balanced portfolio should display a "gold miners" class, comprised of a few strong companies such as Agnico Eagle.

Agnico Eagle fits perfectly the long-term investment model with a large and diversified mine portfolio and a solid dividend policy.

A look at Q2'16 results - Financial Snapshot trend and Graphs:

Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Revenues In $ million 549.88 547.46 499.21 610.86 537.63 490.53 482.93 508.80 Gold production In Oz 427,743 418,216 426,433 416,187 408,932 411,336 422,328 441,124 Realized gold price In $ 1,260 1,223 1,198 1,332 1,268 1,192 1,094 1,119 Cash provided by operating activities In $ million 183.95 222.61 120.60 282.86 229.46 145.70 140.75 143.69 Net income $ million 61.9 75.95 62.65 49.392 18.99 27.79 (15.54) 1.29 EPS - basic $ 0.27 0.33 0.28 0.22 0.09 0.13 (0.07) 0.01 AISC (by-product basis) $/Oz 785 741 830 821 848 797 813 759 Sustaining CapEx (Incl. Exploration) In $ million 226.33 136.67 - 156.4 80.0 146.8 78.7 131.6 66.4 100.5 90.4 - 72.0 - Cash and cash equivalent (including restricted cash and short-term investment) In $ million 952.4 804.3 548.4 627.4 473.7 168.0 131.6 208.1 Long-term debt Net debt In $ million 1,372.0 1,203.4 1,202.7 666.5 1,203.3 587.9 1,203.1 741.7 - 1,132.6 1,012.3 - Dividend per share In $/share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.08 0.08 0.08 Shares outstanding (basic) In million 231.23 231.08 224.79 224.31 222.17 219.68 217.84 217.18

Note 1: On June 29, 2017, the Company issued, on a private placement basis, an aggregate of $300 million of guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2032 (the "Notes") with a weighted average maturity of 10.9 years and a weighted average coupon of 4.67%.

Note 2: Agnico Eagle produced also 1,285 Oz of Silver, 1,724 Tonnes of Zinc and 907 Tonnes of Copper in 2Q'17.

Revised 2017 Guidance – Production Increased, Costs Lowered, Depreciation Decreased

Production for 2017 is now forecast to be 1.62 million ounces of gold (previously 1.57 million ounces) with total cash costs per ounce expected to be $580 to $610 (previously $595 to $625) and AISC expected to be approximately $830 to $880 per ounce (previously $850 to $900).

Commentary:

Agnico Eagle released its quarterly results on July 26, 2017. It was another solid quarter, with strong operating financial performance. M. Sean Boyd, CEO, said in the conference call:

We had some really good exploration results that have extended the non-mineralization at our key development projects and our producing mine. So very good quarter across the Board. From an operating perspective, the mines continue to perform well in terms of production and cost performance as a result of that and we have increased our full-year production guidance to 1.62 million ounces and we've lowered our total cost guidance to $595 an ounce.

It was an outstanding performance for 2Q'17. The company posted the best quarter production in gold for the past seven quarters. Canadian Malartic and MeadowBank are doing particularly well. The second-quarter AISC (by-products) is also quite impressive at $785 per ounce.

I like this gold miner, because it is easy to follow, with a large part of its gold production coming from Canada. Basically, the nine producing mines delivered a solid performance this quarter, with high-grade in MeadowBank and at Malartic as well.

The development project at Meliadine is advancing ahead of schedule, and good progress has been announced in both Amaruq and Kittila.

The company decided to raise production forecast for 2017 from 1.57 M Oz to 1.62 M Oz or an increase of 3.2%.

Agnico Eagle has a high correlation to gold as the table below is clearly shown on a One-year basis.

The stock is forming an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance line at $50. It is always important to take some profit of the table at this level, unless the stock is breaching its resistance with high-volume. Conversely, in case of weakness I recommend to add to your holding at or below $42 which is a strong support.

