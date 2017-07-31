Sell Goldman Sachs Now

This year, we have seen some remarkable moves in stock markets. These bullish trends have been apparent in most industry sectors - and some of the greatest beneficiaries of all the optimism have been seen in the finance and banking sectors. One name that has not participated in these rallies, however, is Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as the stock is trading lower by -7.5% year-to-date. This negative performance is still in place despite the rallies seen after improved earnings results, which showed that the company was able to beat analysts' earnings estimates in some areas by a rather large margin. These rallies have already proved to be short-lived, however, as the headline numbers do little to alleviate many of the underlying concerns in several important businesses at Goldman Sachs. For these reasons, investors will encounter limited risk when selling GS at current levels in anticipation of a downside break back through 200.

Before taking positions to sell the stock, it is important to understand what exactly generated the recent rallies in GS. Most of the optimism has been generated by the widespread bullishness seen in the financial sector combined with the $3.95 earnings-per-share performance that was posted for the second quarter. This information caught a good portion of the market by surprise, given the fact that consensus estimates were showing expectations of $3.39 and only $3.72 in per-share earnings were seen during the same period last year. We can add to this the fact that top-line revenues came in at $7.89 billion (where markets were anticipating $7.52 billion), and Goldman’s investment and lending operations posted yearly gains of 42% (to $1.58 billion). This second factor is an area that has been viewed as highly questionable by many sector analysts, so some upside price movement in the stock was not a complete mystery. Even mediocre news probably would have been interpreted as good news, so the massive differences in these areas were received quite favorably by investors looking to gain a short-term edge in the long-battered stock.

Earnings Comparison Data: NASDAQ



These rallies have already proven to be unsustainable, however, as the focus has already shifted in highlighting the fixed-income currency and commodities [FICC] numbers, which showed quarterly declines of 40% on an annual basis. This translates to $1.16 billion in net FICC revenues, which Goldman has already tried to explain away in an unconvincing fashion. This is reflected in the extreme comparative weakness in Goldman’s earnings-per-share valuations (11.62), which are far below those seen in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) at 26.27 and Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) at 28.55. Ultimately, this means that there are significant questions that will need to be answered over the next few quarters, making it increasingly likely that we will see an in-depth review of Goldman’s FICC businesses sooner rather than later. If nothing else, this adds a significant element of uncertainty - and this puts GS bears in the driver’s seat in terms of structuring sell positions after recent moves.



If we were to give Goldman Sachs the benefit of the doubt and assign validity to its explanations for the deeply concerning FICC performances, we will still be forced to address the “challenging macro environment” that it itself has highlighted in its own commentaries. But the potential for lower interest rate policies has already been suggested by the Federal Reserve as the US central bank has become increasingly focused on weakening wage growth and depressed consumer inflation figures. This will only constrict the monetary framework and reduce earnings forecasts in critical areas for Goldman and so these are issues that cannot be swept under the rug when making projections for potential stock valuations in GS.



From a dividend perspective, there is reduced incentive to wait for Goldman to prove its ability to fix the underlying issues in its key businesses. Comparatively, the 1.35% dividend for those long GS stock is well below the 2.17% yield available for investors long CME or the 2.31% yield available for those long BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK).

GS Stock Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



Early trouble in the stock has already been seen when we look at things from the longer-term perspective of the daily charts. Critical levels at $219.05 have already been removed, and a downside break of $213.20 will suggest that a top for GS is in place at $252.90. Further weakness here could see an extension to the previous breakout point in the low $170s. This creates strong risk-reward possibilities for investors looking to short the stock at current levels. Stop losses can be placed above $230.60 which is the current range top and any price movements above this area would invalidate the bearish bias.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.