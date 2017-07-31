Norwegian Air Shuttle: Buy the Aggression

Introduction

Norwegian Air Shuttle (OTCPK:NWARF) has been expanding their business at a breathtaking pace which drove their costs up and scared some investors away. Yet, their expenses seem to be easy to control and cut back while their business model offers a lot of upside. I can see their stock appreciating more than 100% in the coming two to three years.

Recently I added Norwegian to my watchlist although it seems not that obvious why one should invest in this young company. Norwegian, a low cost airline from Scandinavia, recently launched transatlantic flights with brand new aircraft like the 787 and the 737 MAX 8. Its transatlantic business model is basically benefiting from the extended range and advanced fuel economy of the respective aircraft types. Yet Norwegian's shares fell almost 40% in 2017 and the balance sheet reveals a quick ratio below 0.5.

The first phenomenon can be explained as their fleet and overall business expansion seems to be too fast for some investors who bought their stock in hope for a quick short- to midterm profit. This reminds me on the early days of Amazon when their stock seemed to go nowhere as the company was eager to expand and gain market share.

The second phenomenon is the consequence of their ambitious growth. The company that started transatlantic flights only recently already flies from 15 United States destinations to 13 European airports. It services more non-stop transatlantic routes than any other airline including Air France-KLM (OTC:AFRAF) which has a strong transatlantic partnership with Delta Air Lines (DAL). And the airline is still increasing its market share in the US as Chron reported: "Norwegian announced [...] that it will offer flights three times a week from London's Gatwick Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The service begins in March 2018 and will use the Boeing (BA) 787 Dreamliner."

According to Reuters, this expansionary strategy "is putting pressure on costs due to training of personal and new bases". This however does not seem too worrisome. Why? The training of personal is a cost factor that the airline can adjust as needed. As long as the airline feels confident enough, it can keep its current pace of expansion. If the market is contracting, it can slow it down. The cost of bases can be alleviated by adding more routes to one base which the airline is intended to do in the long run.

Another factor that drove costs up was the delay in aircraft deliveries by Boeing. Therefore the airline had to lease aircraft, which is usually a costly way to add seat capacity. Yet, this is only a short- to midterm cost factor that will disappear from their upcoming balance sheets as soon as they take delivery of the new aircraft. Such cost factors may seem unpleasant for some investors not accustomed to airline stocks, but they are pretty common during periods of a determined fleet expansion.

As of today it does not look as if the airline faces any threats to its U.S. expansion due to the America First policy of the current U.S. president. Just two weeks ago CNBC and Reuters published that the DOT granted the airline's UK branch a tentative permit for flights out of the United States. This highly controversial decision can be seen as another victory for the Scandinavian company on it's way to conquer transatlantic travel - one of the most profitable markets in the airline sector. While United's pilots (UAL) blame the company that they were flying "with pilots hired in Asia expressly to avoid Norwegian labor protections", the company opened recruitment centers in the U.S. to hire American pilots and crews under American wages and work conditions.

Furthermore, the company's approach to fly from one niche to another - which isn't new in the domestic market - might open totally new international markets. This strategy which puts airports like Providence and Cork (see USA Today) on a more international level, could benefit local economies and is likely to be seen as an opportunity on both sides of the Atlantic. And since flag carriers generally do not service such small airports with international routes this business model would not compete with them. What Norwegian is planning to build here using their 737 MAX can be seen as a vital supplement to the airline sector.

Norwegian's expansion is fast and costly. This might be the reason why their shares seem to go nowhere in the short term. Yet, most of their cost factors are easy to control (and cut back if needed) while their strategy seems to be very promising in the long run. As they keep on adding American jobs, there is no reason that the airline is in immediate danger of losing its U.S. DOT permits anytime soon, so they can expand their transatlantic business even further.

