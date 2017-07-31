NVE Corporation: One Negative; A Plethora Of Positives

There were over twenty positive and promising statements in the report.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced fiscal 2018 first-quarter results on July 19th. Most reading or hearing the results probably focused on one statement in the earnings call.

"We currently believe second quarter revenue will be somewhat depressed from this high initial level, resulting in less favorable year-over-year and sequential comparisons this quarter, the second quarter."

Recent investors and traders may have decided it's now time to bail.

The spintronics manufacturer only has 4.84 million shares outstanding, so the stock is not traded heavily. The company has garnered far more attention from investors and traders in 2017. For example, in August 2016, there were twelve days with trading volume under 10,000 shares. To date in all of 2017, there have been just thirteen days below the mark.

Newcomers to NVE may not be accustomed to its humble style; the company tends not to gush. They may have missed several tidbits pointing to its promising potential - there were more than twenty.

Product sales increased at a double-digit rate (13%) year over year. This was the fourth consecutive quarter with a year-over-year revenue increase and the third with a double-digit percentage improvement. The increase in product sales was partially due to new customers. Total expenses increased in the quarter due to an increase in R&D expense. The internally funded R&D is for new projects. The new projects are being developed for the Internet of Things. NVE invested approximately $393 thousand in more efficient production equipment. The company expects to invest in more fixed assets in fiscal 2018 than it did in fiscal 2017. These assets will be used to get new products to market. Cash provided by operating activities in the quarter was 25% greater than that in the previous year same quarter. One new product introduced in the fiscal 2018 first quarter, the world's lowest-power isolated transceiver (IL2985), targets both medical devices and the Internet of Things. The new network transceiver draws less than 1/3rd the supply current of conventional products. A second new product, a GMR magnetic switch (AFL006), is the world's most sensitive magnetic switch. It detects a magnet three times farther away than a semiconductor switch. The new switch is low-power and ideal for robotics and mechatronics. The USDA project for biosensors to depict salmonella is on schedule. The biosensors being developed to determine food safety are still being targeted for use in medical diagnostics. The progress made on the feasibility of a spin-torque microwave diode spectrograph shows it could also enable 5G networks. NVE plans to have IATF 16949 certification for automotive quality systems by the end of 2017. Products drawing less power are particularly useful in the automotive industry. Though first announced in the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter, the company further explained the opportunities surrounding its new partnership for private-label sensors. The partner has strong connections to the automotive market as well as Chinese distribution channels. NVE is making progress in the neurostimulator industry. The demographics of an aging population continue to support the need for the company's cardiac rhythm management technology.

The company didn't even mention it had also introduced the world's smallest analog sensor at the beginning of the quarter. Nor did it mention it introduced the world's fastest and smallest RS-485 transceiver just two weeks later.

The fiscal 2018 first quarter generated $6.88 million in product sales and $725 thousand in contracted R&D for total revenue of $7.61 million. Earnings per share equated to $0.68. In the fiscal 2017 second quarter, NVE generated $6.81 million in product sales and $488 thousand in contracted R&D for total revenue of $7.3 million. The mystery overriding all the positives from the first quarter is just how "depressed" and "less favorable" revenue in the fiscal 2018 second quarter will be.

As typical, contract R&D is not likely to be a significant contributor to total revenue in the upcoming quarter. Furthermore, management did mention a small portion of the gain in the first quarter was related to order timing. Using the fiscal 2017 second quarter as a base, and assuming 10% of the fiscal 2018 first-quarter revenue was related to order timing, fiscal 2018 second-quarter revenue would tally approximately $6.5 million. If this plays out, fiscal 2018 first-half revenue would be basically flat compared to fiscal 2017 first-half revenue of $14 million.

NVE stated it expects "order patterns to recover in the third quarter." The statement does not necessarily project growth for the second half of the year. Rather, it projects less volatility.

Knowing internally funded R&D expenses have increased, coupled with a projection for "depressed" revenue means operating income in the second quarter will most likely be less than that in the previous year same quarter. If revenue does hit the $6.5 million range, EPS will likely drop below $0.60. NVE's earnings per share in fiscal 2017 totaled $2.67. If the fiscal 2018 first-half EPS tally is less than $1.30, some may be speculating NVE will experience a year-over-year decline in annual earnings per share.

This possibility may make curious newcomers wonder how increased R&D could be viewed as a positive. In 2012, NVE's CEO, Dan Baker, explained the company's R&D strategy.

"...when we justify an R&D project, whether it’s internally funded, whether we have the resources or don’t have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we’re not going to do it... if we invest our shareholders money in R&D, we need to be able to demonstrate a return."

So, if NVE is funding R&D internally, it already knows there's a return in sight.

For momentum traders, this clarification may not matter. But, for long-term investors, the potential can be enticing.

Some newcomers were attracted to NVE because of its hefty dividend yield over 5%. The company implemented its dividend in the fiscal 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014).

"... our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We’re planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends."

In 2009, NVE initiated its share repurchase program at $2.5 million. In August 2015, it authorized another $5 million on the program. The program has $4.5 million remaining.

When NVE began dividend payments, its cash hoard totaled $106 million in cash and marketable securities. The company initially dispensed $10 million on January 1, 2015. Quarterly distributions of $1.00 per share began in fiscal 2016. To date, NVE has returned $53.5 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased $1.7 million of its outstanding shares. Despite capital outlays over $55 million, its current cash and marketable securities still total $84.6 million. This means less than 40% of the spend had to be drawn from the original cash hoard.

In the fiscal 2018 first quarter, operating cash tallied $5.2 million and easily covered the $4.8 million distribution. This may not be the case for the second quarter. But this hardly warrants panic. It must be remembered, NVE expected its marketable securities to decrease for dividend payments and share repurchases.

Yes, there was one disconcerting statement in the earnings call. The share price adjusted approximately 4-5%. So, for many, it apparently outweighed the plethora of positives. Yet, despite its warning of "depressed" revenue, the company will not be deterred from its R&D opportunities. Long-term shareholders should feel at ease knowing future product sales will increase and the hefty dividend payment is secure.

