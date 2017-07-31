Old Republic International -  Grab Some

On Friday, July 28, 2017, Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was trading under $19 for the first time since last January, and is currently just about at the mid-point between its 52-week low and high.

To me, this "plunge", from a recent high of $20.18 a mere three days prior, just seems silly. It also looks like an opportunity to either take a new position in ORI, or add to an existing one, which I did.

ORI's results for the second quarter and first half of the year show, in my opinion, nothing but good numbers. A nice top line increase, solid EPS of $0.35 for the quarter and $0.74 for the half, and a 5.6% increase in book value apparently spurred some holders to sell out.

Okay, no problem. They're moving on to something else, giving you and me a chance to get into ORI for less.

ORI, remember, is the lowest priced stock on the Dividend Aristocrat list, having increased its payout annually for 35 years, and, at today's sub-$19 price, sports a handsome dividend yield of more than 4%.

Nope, ORI isn't a get-rich-quick play, but it is a nice, dependable income vehicle that seems to go on sale about once a year. This year, that time seems to be now.

ORI increases its dividend every year like clockwork, with the next increase projected for March 2018. Granted, the dividend increase is extremely modest, just a penny per year, but, if you have a longer-term outlook, say, more than 5 years, and you'd like to put some of your money in a solid, stable company that really only does one thing - make money, then ORI could be for you.

If you're not convinced that buying ORI now is a good idea, well, that's OK too. Today's price drop also provides an enhanced opportunity for put selling.

Right now, you can sell $17.50 strike puts expiring in January 2018 for $0.30 per share, or $30 per contract (one contract covers 100 shares). If, for example, you sell five contracts, you collect $150 now (less commissions) and if ORI is below $17.50 when the puts expire, you'll become the proud owner of 500 shares of ORI at that price, giving you an even nicer dividend yield. If the share price remains above $17.50, then you keep the $150 for your trouble.

ORI's price action this year shows a clear pattern of run-ups and sell-offs, and although the general trend since February is downward, I believe that, at some point in the next eight months or so, that trend will reverse. I would not necessarily recommend ORI for short-term trading but, as the chart shows, its price does move that way, and that movement COULD provide another opportunity to make money with ORI.

Best of luck in all your trading and investing endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also short ORI puts.