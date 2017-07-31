Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2017

The Global X research team has updated the Scientific Beta Factor Report for Q2 2017, analyzing the performance and characteristics of factors in the US and international markets. The full Q2 Factor Report can be read here.

Momentum started off the year with a strong Q1 and this outperformance continued into Q2, as it led the four factors and outperformed the S&P 500 4.57% vs. 3.09% during the quarter. Low Volatility also outperformed the benchmark, delivering a 3.93% return. Despite popular discussion of the Value factor’s underperformance, its Q2 performance was just 4 basis points shy of the S&P’s. Size lagged the benchmark with just a 2.76% return in the quarter.

Many investors have focused on the narrative that the so-called ‘FAANG’ stocks, which make up over 10% of the S&P 500, are driving a significant portion of US market returns this year.1 We note however that the Scientific Beta United States Diversified Multi-Strategy Index, which seeks to reduce the concentration issues inherent in cap-weighted benchmarks like the S&P 500, outperformed the S&P 500 by 8 basis points in Q2. This demonstrates that US stock returns were not just driven by the larger stocks in the S&P 500 this quarter, but were more dispersed.

Value index represented by the Scientific Beta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Momentum represented by the Scientific Beta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Size Index represented by the Scientific Beta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index. Low Volatility represented by the Scientific Beta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index.

Another popular discussion topic is around the recent efficacy of factor investing. In particular, some investors have stated that “this isn’t a factor market” as large cap growth companies appear to have been outperforming traditional factors like Size and Value. On the surface, some numbers back up this notion. Since 2013, for example, the four factors considered above have outperformed the S&P 500 on a quarterly basis just 46% of the time. Yet during the quarters that the factors outperformed, the average outperformance was 1.77%. This compares favorably to the -1.44% average underperformance in the 54% of quarters where factors underperformed. While obviously the less than 50% success rate for factors has been a hindrance to performance over the last 3.5 years and helped perpetuate the perception that factor investing has been in a slump, the higher average outperformance in ‘good’ quarters than underperformance in ‘bad’ quarters has helped narrow the performance gap in a market that hasn’t been particularly kind to factor-based investment strategies.

International: Factors Worked Across the Board, Particularly Momentum

In the international arena, factors demonstrated strong results in Europe, Japan, and Asia ex-Japan. In fact, each of the four factors outperformed their respective benchmarks in all three of those regions. The best performing factor was consistently the Momentum factor.

In Europe, all four factors outperformed the Stoxx Europe 600 index, with Momentum leading the way with 333 basis points (bps) of outperformance. The worst performing factor was Value, which still outperformed the benchmark by 180 bps.

In Japan, each of the four factors outperformed the benchmark MSCI Japan Index. The best performing factor was yet again Momentum, delivering 404 bps of outperformance versus the benchmark. The worst performing factor was Low Volatility, which outperformed by 37 bps.

In the Asia ex-Japan region, the four factors also outperformed the benchmark MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index. The best performer was Momentum, delivering 338 bps of outperformance. The worst performing factor was Value, yet it still delivered 57 bps of outperformance.

1. FAANG stocks consist of Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. Data from Bloomberg as of June 30, 2016. As of June 30, 2017, Apple was 0.07%, Amazon.com 0.06%, Netflix 0.07%, and Facebook 0.06% of SCIU.

Definitions

SciBeta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Low-Volatility Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Low Volatility characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.

SciBeta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Mid-Cap Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Mid-Cap characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.

SciBeta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States Value Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit Value characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.

SciBeta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: The SciBeta United States High-Momentum Diversified Multi-Strategy Index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe that exhibit High Momentum characteristics while ensuring a high degree of diversification.

Scientific Beta United States Diversified Multi-Strategy Index: This index represents the performance of large and medium capitalisation companies from the United States universe and is weighted in a manner to ensure a high degree of diversification when compared to a market capitalization weighted benchmark.

S&P 500 Index: The S&P 500 is an index of 500 stocks chosen by factors such as market size, liquidity and industry grouping. The Index is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large-cap universe

Stoxx Europe 600 Index: The STOXX Europe 600 Index is derived from the STOXX Europe Total Market Index (TMI) and is a subset of the STOXX Global 1800 Index. With a fixed number of 600 components, the STOXX Europe 600 Index represents large, mid and small capitalization companies across 18 countries of the European region: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index: The MSCI Pacific ex Japan Index captures large and mid cap representation across 4 of 5 Developed Markets (NYSE:DM) countries in the Pacific region (excluding Japan). With 150 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in each country

MSCI Japan Index: The MSCI Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of the large and mid cap segments of the Japanese market. With 318 constituents, the index covers approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Japan.

