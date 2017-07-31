Apollo Investment Corp. Is Undervalued

The financial industry is hot right now. In the last year alone, the S&P 500 Financials sector has returned 30.31%. The continued strong economic indicators show more years of increased revenue for banks and other financial service companies. There is still a lot of room for the financial sector to return more.

Year QTD YTD 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years 10 Years Return 1.49% 7.54% 30.31% 10.44% 16.34% (.90%)

As we can see from this chart, Financials are yet to make a positive return from their 10-year return. This shows investors that there is still room for financials to recover from the financial crisis and recession. Part of this return will come with time as consumers begin to build more trust with banks and other financial institutions. The struggle that value investors are having now is the low volatility that the markets are seeing. The VIX is at yearly lows, and with this low volatility is making value investors everywhere rethink their investment strategies. There are other ways investment managers must look to earn a solid return, and with banks that opportunity comes in dividend yields.

Small banks are often underbought due to the small amount of information that is out there on them. These small regional banks are thriving and paying out high dividend yields to investors. One such bank is Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AINV). AINV is a closed-ended, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. For tax purposes, it is a regulated investment company (RIC).

Apollo invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, both secured and unsecured, loan investments, and equity in private middle-market companies, as well as the securities of public companies and structured products and investments such as CLOs and CLNs. The breakdown of its portfolio can be seen below:

AINV has also made some key management changes that will greatly benefit the company going forward.

Howard Widra: Appointed as president of the company. Has been with the company since 2013 and serves as the Global Head of Direct Origination. Mr. Widra has served as the CEO and executive director of MidCap Financial Holdings as well as a co-founder of Merrill Lynch Capital Healthcare Finance and served as its president and managing director. He served as vice president and senior analyst at HealthCare Financial Partners, Inc. He also served as President at GE Capital's Global Healthcare Commercial Finance business unit. Mr. Widra brings over 27 years of experience to the company and is without a doubt an asset to AINV.

Tanner Powell: Appointed as chief investment officer. Mr. Powell brings his experience as a portfolio manager of Direct Origination at AINV as well. He worked at Goldman Sachs' principal investment area for several years as well as in investment banking at Deutsche Bank.

Patrick Ryan: Appointed as chief credit officer. He brings his experience from Citibank as a senior credit officer for Citi's $600 billion corporate credit portfolio. Mr. Ryan was also a co-founder and president of Staten Island ACHIEVE Dollars for Scholars, a charitable foundation that provides scholarships to students on Staten Island.

Barbara Mata: Appointed as an independent director. She brings her experience as the former chairman of Citigroup's Leveraged Finance business to the company's Board of Directors.

These four changes bring a wealth of knowledge and skills to the company that is not measured on the balance sheet. Good management is something that should always be considered when investing in a company, and AINV has been making great strides in acquiring the best professional team.

Company Strategy

AINV's strategy has recently been modified to lower the risk profile. This change is designed to produce more stable returns for shareholders. This strategy is based around 3 things. First, the deployment of capital into senior floating-rate loans. Second, the reduction of exposure to industries and positions that carry higher risk and volatile returns. And third, the resolution of several legacy positions.

Insider Activity

Insiders have also been buying up shares. Over the last 3 years, 156,000+ shares have been bought be executives and not a single share has been sold. The fact that an insider has not sold a single share since 2009 shows the belief that management has in the company and its investments. This is a very positive sign for an investor to see.

Years 2014 2015 2016 Shares Repurchased 55,543 42,445 58,180

Valuation

The reason AINV is so attractive is the high dividend yield the company has. It is currently paying a 9.40% dividend yield. What many investors don't realize is that the company has also been busy buying back shares. In September 2016, it authorized a third $50 million share repurchase plan for a total authorization of $150 million. Since the inception of the program, the company has repurchased 17.0 million shares, or 7.2% of shares outstanding, for a cost of $100.4 million, leaving $49.6 million for future repurchases under the current program. It is calculated that repurchases have added 13 cents to NAV per share. With the $49 million remaining in the repurchase program, this would be 7.7 million shares at the current price. This would account for 3.5% of the shares outstanding. Another repurchase like this will also help stabilize, if not drive up, the price further.

For this reason, I decided to run a Dividend Discount Model to estimate the value of AINV. There are several inputs that must be considered when running this type of valuation. One must estimate the cost of capital, the growth rate, and future dividend. I estimated the WACC to be 6.91%.

Dividend(t+1) $0.60 $0.60 WACC - Growth Rate (6.91%-1%) .0591 $10.51

This is a 64% upside. Of course, it is a very optimistic valuation. In reality, AINV growth rate has been decreasing over the years and is not extremely stable due to the structure of this investment fund. 90% of realized income needs to be paid out to investors in order to keep the same classification, so the dividend has a lot to do with when it realizes capital gains in the future. Over the last 3 years, the dividend growth rate has been -6.70%. However, I believe -6.70% is not a reasonable long-term growth rate. The reason the dividend has been cut could do with restructuring of investments or the decision to not capitalize on long-term gains. That is why I have applied a dividend growth rate of 1%. Over time, the dividend growth rate will begin to move in the positive direction, and using 1% will balance out years of high positive growth and years of negative growth.

With that said, below is an analysis of how sensitive the valuation is to the dividend growth rate.

(WACC - Growth Rate) 5.91% 7% 8% 9% 10% Valuation 10.51 8.57 7.50 6.67 6.00 Upside 64% 34% 17% 4% (5%)

While unconventional, the above table shows the effect that a negative growth rate would have on the valuation. We can see that even with a negative growth rate using the DDM, there is still upside. This valuation runs on the belief that management will eventually turn the dividend growth rate positive. Failing that, the value of this company is very minimal. However, I believe over multiple years investors will find years of high growth that will ultimately outweigh the current years of negative dividend growth.

Another way of valuing financial companies is using multiples. AINV is in the Investments & Asset Management industry. This industry has a forward P/E of 15.12. One can also use other multiples, like the P/B of 1.63.

Multiple P/E P/B Ratio 15.12 1.63 Company Value $.50 6.04 Value $7.56 $9.85 Upside +18% +54%

From these multiples, it is easy to see that AINV is currently undervalued. There is substantial upside for the company, since it is undervalued when compared to the industry multiple.

Another way of valuing companies that I like to use is DCF (Discounted Cash Flow); however, with companies like this, it is very hard to determine the free cash flow, and instead, I am choosing to use EPS. This style of valuation is very speculative and relies heavily on the inputs estimated by the analyst. AINV currently has an EPS of $0.50. Considering that this is an investment firm, it is reasonable to assume that AINV will grow at a minimum 2% every year. The inputs are as follows:

WACC is the same as the cost of capital we used for the DDM model at 6.91%

Growth rate is 2% every year terminally

EPS is $0.50

Terminal growth rate is the same as the high growth rate of 2%, and this allows for a very conservative growth rate.

EPS $0.50 WACC 6.91% Growth Rate 2% Value Per Share 10.39 Upside 62%

Looking at EPS, the company appears to be undervalued. This is very reliant on the continued 2% growth and a reliable growth rate and EPS.

WACC 6.91% 8% 9% 10% Growth Rate 2% 2% 2% 2% Value $10.39 $8.50 $7.29 $6.38 Upside 62% 33% 14.02% -

This shows that in my model I can significantly increase my cost of capital and still see a positive return on this investment. This is very important for me when I run my valuations.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are many reasons to invest in AINV. It is paying out a dividend of 9.40% yield. This dividend yield is already on pace to match the market return and is without any capital gains. On top of that, when using DDM, DCF, and Multiples, it is clear that the company is undervalued. There are many concerns that AINV has, but the dividend yield and current financials show that the company is performing very well and will continue to do so in the future. It has also acquired a great management team that brings very prestigious and diverse set of knowledge that will be a great asset to the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AINV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.