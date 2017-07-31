Is Amazon Getting Into Social And Messaging With Anytime?

Is there any industry Amazon is afraid to enter?

Anytime appears to be an encrypted hybrid of Snapchat, Instagram, WhatsApp, and more

Amazon sent out a survey to customers in July about a messaging app called Anytime.

Several weeks ago, AFTV News published an article about a new survey that Amazon (AMZN) was sending to customers.

The survey implies that Amazon is readying a new stand-alone app, that is a hybrid of many popular messaging and social services that are on the marketplace today.

Called Amazon Anytime, this platform agnostic app has an impressive list of potential features. It's still unclear whether all of these will be included in the final app, but regardless it looks like Amazon will be covering a lot of messaging and social media use cases with Anytime.

FB) competitor Filters for photos and videos, are eerily similar to the direction that Snapchat (SNAP) and now Instagram are headed in

The ability to listen to music would rival Apple Music (AAPL) and Spotify's streaming service

The list goes on and on.

Cramming all of these features into a single useful app seems like a gargantuan task, but that hasn't stopped Amazon in the past.

Taking a step back, this looks to be part of a broader push by Amazon to entrench itself as a communication platform.

In May, Amazon announced voice calling and messaging for Echo devices and the Alexa App. Additionally, the launch of the Echo Show, placed a renewed focus on video calling for the Alexa family of devices.

But Amazon hasn't just been going after personal communication. In February of this year, Amazon launched Chime, a video conferencing service for businesses to rival the likes of Skype and Zoom.

It's still too early to tell if any of these new services have gained significant traction, but the intent by Amazon is clear. The company's culture of focusing on the long-term and customer obsession, combined with phenomenal execution, should be enough to make anyone nervous.

There is no official launch date for Anytime yet, but this will likely not be the last we hear of Amazon's push into messaging and social media.

Competitors have been warned. Amazon is coming.

