Teladoc: A Company With An Industry All To Itself

It’s always amazing to find companies that have a commanding grip on an up-and-coming growth industry. One of the best examples of a company like this today is Teladoc (TDOC), the only major pioneer in the field of telehealth. Teladoc is, essentially, a service that provides virtual doctor’s appointments. With Teladoc, customers talk to licensed family practitioners and pediatricians and certified internists in their state. Of course, there are some illnesses or problems that someone must be physically examined for, but Teladoc is designed to handle non-emergent medical problems, like cold/flu, sinus, respiratory issues, and allergies, and they also provide assistance with behavioral help visits. After the appointment, the doctor can prescribe medicine electronically to a pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

Even if you are not familiar with this company, they could very well be part of your current employer’s medical insurance plan. Teladoc has over 17 million members and over 7500 clients, including more than 200 fortune 1000 companies. This all adds up to a dominating 75% market share, as they have over 1.25 million visits in 2016 with a member satisfaction rate of over 90%.

Convenience

Convenience is a huge factor when looking at Teladoc’s appeal, as they can be accessed via smartphone rather than a car trip and possibly lengthy wait at a primary care doctor’s office. The company strongly appeals to the more than 65 million people who live without immediate access to a nearby healthcare facility by giving them access to medical attention that all people should have. The cost is another appealing factor; appointments for ambulatory care (cold/flu/respiratory) is $40, and appointments for behavioral health are $89. This is especially helpful for behavioral health patients, as 50% of psychiatrists do not accept insurance, and only about 45% of US adults with mental health conditions received services last year. Lastly, Teladoc is a 24/7 service, giving them yet another advantage over typical primary care centers with limited hours.

Financial Information

Teladoc is also appealing from a financial standpoint, with strong increasing revenues and a much larger cash position ($176 million) than debt ($44 million). As the chart below shows, the number of members to their service has tripled, the number of visits has increased more than six-fold, and their utilization rate has more than doubled all since 2013. This is the picture of an industry experiencing massive growth, and Teladoc is right at the forefront. Not shown in the chart is their impressive revenue growth, from $43.5 million in 2014 to $123.2 million in 2016: 183% growth in just two years.

Teladoc expects 2017 to continue this high-growth trend at almost the same pace as they capture more of the wide-open market. This year, they will gain around 5 million new members and receive over one million visits, increasing their overall revenues by $60 million.

The fact that they are a largely virtual company also minimizes their overhead costs, which is a main reason that their appointment prices are so reasonable.

Overall, Teladoc sees their current business as a $29-billion market opportunity. Last year, there were estimates of 1.25 billion visits for ambulatory care and 168 million visits for behavioral health. Teladoc estimates that 33% of ambulatory care visits and about 80% of behavioral health visits will be able to be treated via telehealth. Based on their current rates of $40 per ambulatory visit and $89 per behavioral visit, these fields would make $17 billion and $12 billion, respectively.

Expansion Plans

Currently, Teladoc already has a wide variety of service options with those ambulatory and behavioral health options listed above. However, they are in the early stages of implementing even more services, such as tobacco cessation, sexual health, and dermatology. This will open the market opportunity for Teladoc even more: 32 million people want to quit smoking, with STD rates on the rise there are likely to be more and more people getting tested, and about 85% of United States residents aged 12-24 (a key demographic for smartphone users) have acne and could use Teladoc for dermatology.

But What About Amazon?

I think the recent story about Amazon (AMZN)’s 1492 service “secretly” working on healthcare projects was blown out proportion, sending Teladoc’s stock down for no good reason. Even if Amazon does decide to break into this niche market of telehealth, it would likely be years from now, after Teladoc has an even sturdier grip on the market. If anything, Amazon could offer to buy Teladoc’s service; acquisitions have been their method of choice recently to break into new markets, and there is no better company in the telehealth field right now than Teladoc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.