Dividend Growth Investing:  It's About The Income

In any actively managed portfolio, investors will need to become comfortable with making decisions as to how that portfolio can be managed for best practices.

While Dividend Growth Investing does not appeal to everyone, the strategy focuses on income from dividends and having that income increase, annually.

Introduction:

I am primarily a Dividend Growth Investor (which is commonly referred to as a “DGI”). So, what does that actually mean?

That’s a good question and one that sometimes is difficult to answer concisely, because the people who use the strategy of Dividend Growth Investing have different approaches to the way that they use the strategy.

For example, there are those who will not consider purchasing any company that has a dividend yield under a specific yield point and there are others who will purchase any Dividend Growth stock if the dividend growth rate meets a certain amount.

There are some DGI who “average up” on their holdings (adding more to positions that have appreciated) and there are those who “average down” (adding more to their positions when the price has declined).

There are DGI that reinvest dividends habitually through their brokerage house and there are those that collect dividends as cash and then once they have amassed enough cash, make purchases of stock in the same company or something new.

There are DGI who “never sell any position” and there are those who are comfortable with selling a position when they have decided to go in a different direction, have enough capital appreciation that equals some factor of yearly dividends.

There are DGI that balance their positions to maintain a 2-3% equal weighting of their holdings and there are DGI who “let their winners run” and don’t worry about having a larger position in one or more stocks than the balance of their portfolio.

There are DGI that only shop from a very specific list of dividend growth stock that is known as the Dividend Champion, Dividend Contender, and Dividend Challenger list. Those companies are updated monthly by David Fish at this site and you can take a look at those companies with lots of information about each one.

Then again, there are DGI that focus only on one of those three categories, preferring Champions (25+ year of increasing dividends annually), Contenders (10+ years of increasing dividends annually), or just Champions (5+ years of increasing dividends)

Some DGI will even purchase stock in a company that doesn’t even pay a dividend. Believe it or not. Some DGI will put some money into Index Funds or ETFs. Some will invest in REITs or MLPs and every other possible investment vehicle that’s out there.

I guess you can say that there is no one size fits all when it comes to Dividend Growth Investors, but there are metrics that are foundational to the actual strategy of DGI that one cannot ignore.

My Own DGI Metrics Are Pretty Simple:

When I am using the Dividend Growth Strategy, and not another strategy for investing capital, I tend to focus on a couple of “must haves.” For those who have been following me for a while, you know that I will invest in companies or investment vehicles that have little or nothing to do with DGI. But, let’s consider the thought process that I use when I invest using the DGI strategy.

First, I rely on the list of companies that make up the Dividend Champion, Contender, and Challenger universe. I rely on that list, because it’s a comprehensive list of all the companies that raise their dividends annually and have done so for at least 5 years in a row, or they won’t be on the list.

Second, I look for companies that grow that dividend and I prefer the Dividend Growth Rate to be greater than inflation. So, my target would be a DGR of 6% or so. The rationale behind that decision is that I am investing for income when I use DGI. I want that income to increase every year. I do not want the investment to turn into a “fixed income” investment, so I look for DGR that addresses that issue.

Third, I want to know that the companies that I am investing in, for income, have the ability to continue to raise those dividends moving forward. Does that happen all the time? No. Sometimes a company will freeze the dividend at the current amount. Sometimes the company will reduce the dividend to an amount that is less than it’s been paying. Sometimes the company will completely eliminate the dividend altogether. It happens.

Fourth, I want to buy companies when they are priced at a value. We can argue about this all day, but I don’t want to buy a company when I have determined that it is overvalued in the current market. I am one of those DGI who actually loves capital appreciation in my portfolio and not one of those who “does not worry about price movement.” I don’t worry, but price movement to the upside is generally viewed by me as a validation of the value that I set on a company when I purchased it.

Fifth, I will habitually (automatically) reinvest dividends in my tax deferred accounts. Those accounts are not going to be touched, in terms of withdrawals for another couple of years as I am not at the age where I have to make Required Minimum Withdrawals. In my taxable account, I take the dividends as they are paid and use them to supplement my income. My thought on this is that since I am going to be taxed anyway, I might as well use that dividend income to help defray my personal expenses and add to my annual income.

So that’s the way I do it.

Recent Activities:

I have been writing about a taxable account that is referred to as “The Perfect Portfolio.” It is a Dividend Growth portfolio and in that way, it is perfectly meeting the objectives that were set for the portfolio. What were those objectives?

This portfolio is intended to provide an annually increasing income stream from dividends, first, and second to have capital appreciation so that if and when I decided to sell a position there would be more money in that position than the cost basis for that position. Not too complicated.

While I write about the companies that I am purchasing in The Perfect Portfolio, you should also know that I purchase the same stocks in my tax deferred accounts as well. So, my Roth and my wife’s Roth have the same companies added to them (since we are still funding the Roths) and the only significant difference between the taxable account and the Roth is that in the Roth, dividends are reinvested back into the company that pays them.

If the stock is good enough to add to my taxable account, then it’s also good enough to be added to my tax deferred accounts.

The Structure Of The Perfect Portfolio:

The portfolio was begun in 2009 and the source of capital for each investment into the portfolio came from maturing CDs that my mother had laddered while interest rates were better than what was available to us in 2009.

In all, there were three CDs that matured (2009, 2010, and 2011) and I invested those proceeds into your run of the mill DG stocks. There was no market timing involved and there was no “genius” stock picking on my part. I was faced with the realities of needing to generate an income stream every year of around 4% and the bonus to me was in the fact that the income stream from these DG stocks would increase every year, at a rate that was greater than inflation. Again, not anything brilliant on my part, just trying to find an alternative to shrinking interest rates.

The Original Holdings In A Nutshell:

The first CD matured in 2009 and we decided to invest $100k into 10 different DGI companies. Those original companies were Abbott Labs (ABT), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Chevron (CVX), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Coca-Cola (KO), Altria (MO), McDonald's (MCD), Procter & Gamble (PG), and AT&T (T).

The first basket of stocks was purchased in 2009.

The total dividend income from this basket of stocks had generated $46,080.97 from 2009 and ending in 2016.

The second basket of stocks was purchased in 2010.

The second basket of stocks, from 2010 through 2016 has given us $36343.31 in dividend income.

The third basket of stocks was purchased in 2011. That year, we added 5 new companies to the portfolio - Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Reynolds American (RAI), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Verizon (VZ).

The dividend income from this third basket of stocks is $26,262.98 from 2011 through 2016.

When looking at the income generated from dividends for the baskets of stocks, combined, the total is $108,687.26

But we know two things. First, the Dividend Growth Rate has been slowing and second, Reynolds American has merged with British Tobacco (BTI) and that projected income from RAI will change the projected numbers.

Be not troubled. The 2017 dividend income will be reported as actuals at the end of this year and that will give us a truer number. It's the illustration that I want you to see, here, however.

But We Added Companies to Our Portfolio in 2016:

There were 11 companies added to The Perfect Portfolio in 2016. These companies were Cisco Systems (CSCO), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Emerson Electric (EMR), International Business Machines (IBM), Qualcomm (QCOM), Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), Monsanto (MON), Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM), and Western Digital (WDC).

The new positions from 2016 added $1431.50 in dividend income in 2016 and so far this year have added an additional $1162 in dividend income. Not projected, but actual.

The DGR for Monsanto which is potentially being merged with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) has seemed to have stopped an increase in the dividend. By the same token, Western Digital is late with their own increase.

So Where Do We Go From Here?

There is no doubt that the slowing of dividend growth rate in The Perfect Portfolio is a concern. Likewise, companies that have not maintained their status as CCC companies is also a concern.

But, investing in individual stocks is not a passive endeavor. There is no doubt that regardless of your own investing style, "stuff happens." Being preemptive to those situations tends to give investors better results, long term and in our next article, we will address various active steps that we can take to improve the overall income growth going forward.

When we look at the stocks in this portfolio and the percentage that each position holds, within the portfolio, it is clear that some rebalancing would be in order and that looking at the actual dollar contribution for each position is worth a look as well, relative to that same growth rate of the dividend.

Conclusion:

From the objective of creating a growing income stream, The Perfect Portfolio has met my expectations. Like every investment, there comes a time that action should be taken, relative to the composition of the portfolio and the relative size of each position within that portfolio.

While DGI has been often maligned on the pages of Seeking Alpha, the fact remains that DGI is a viable strategy for those interested in generating an income stream with growth potential as opposed to more fixed investment ideas.

While DGI is "an investment strategy" it is not the "only investment strategy" and that would apply to other investment strategies as well. Taking the time to understand a given investment strategy rather than dismissing it outright can sometimes add to your own investment success.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT ABBV CL CSCO EMR IBM JNJ KO KMB MON MPC MO MCD PG QCOM RAI SWM T VZ WDC XOM CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.