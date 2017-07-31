Chevron: Gorgon LNG Is (Finally) Excelling

All 3 Gorgon LNG trains are now operating "smoothly" and are running at, or above, nameplate capacity.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stock was up $2 on Friday on the heels of a very bullish Q2 EPS report. Of particular note was news that all three trains of the Gorgon LNG project are currently operating "smoothly" and are producing at, or above, nameplate capacity:

(Source: Company Q2 Presentation)

As the graphic above shows, current production of 430,000 boe/d is nearly 100,000 boe/d higher than the average production during the quarter. At that pace, Chevron's 47.3% ownership stake in Gorgon would add another 45,000 boe/d of production next quarter.

Investors learned more details about Gorgon on the Q2 conference call Friday:

We're seeing strong performance at Gorgon... We are currently producing around 3 billion cubic feet of gas a day from 14 wells. In the second quarter, domestic gas sales were approximately 125 million cubic feet per day and condensate production was around 14,000 barrels a day. We shipped 88 LNG cargoes so far this year.

Now that all three trains are up and running, the engineers will be able to focus on achieving reliable and sustained operations, while analyzing plant performance data to find opportunities to fine-tune the plant in order to maximize efficiency and, perhaps, increase maximum capacity.

Production Growth

While sequential production growth was 4%, it is more instructive to look at the year-ago quarter in order to see the full impact of Gorgon (and other major capital projects):

As shown above, Q2 production was a whopping 252,000 boe/d above year-ago results. Combined with the reduction in capital expenditures rolling off now that the major capital projects are coming into service, there is a compelling investment thesis for Chevron: significantly higher production with significantly lower spending.

In my last article on Chevron (see "Is Exxon Better Than Chevron?"), I pointed out that the company had outperformed Exxon (NYSE:XOM) for the past 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year time periods and was growing production faster. I also mentioned that Chevron's much smaller share count, as well as Exxon's overemphasis on share buybacks during the "good times", were attributes in Chevron's favor. In addition, I noted that Chevron had a 47.3% stake in Gorgon versus Exxon's 25% stake. In the end, I concluded:

Chevron looks set to outperform Exxon again this year despite Exxon's downstream advantage.

Boy, was that an understatement. After both companies released their Q2 EPS reports on Friday (here is Exxon's Q2 report), Exxon hit a new 52-week low and, as I mentioned earlier, Chevron was up $2. Even though Exxon owns a 25% stake in Gorgon, its production declined 1% yoy.

On the downstream front, Chevron's Q2 results were up $378 million over the prior-year quarter.

Other achievements include:

Total debt stands at $43 billion, down $3+ billion YTD.

The net debt ratio now stands at 22.7% (hardly "overlevered").

Cash flow from operations was $5 billion.

Permian production was 178,000 boe/d, up 44,000 boe/d from Q2 FY16.

Management says Permian IRRs are greater than 30% (fully burdened), with WTI @$50/bbl, $2.50 gas, and $25 NGLs.

The bottom line is that production growth prospects continue to be excellent for Chevron. The Permian will drive unconventional growth, while train 1 at Wheatstone LNG is currently in the start-up phase. Other projects include Hebron (offshore Canada), which is expecting first oil before year end. Projects expected to come on-line in 2018 include Clair Ridge in the North Sea, the Stampede platform in the Gulf of Mexico, Big Foot (whose platform is preparing for sail away around the end of this year), and the Tahiti expansion project. These projects are expected to add ~20,000 net barrels of new production in 2018 and 65,000 net barrels in 2019.

Summary and Conclusion

Chevron just hit the inflection point we have been waiting for: Gorgon is fully operational, production and cash flow are significantly higher, and capital expenditures on mega projects are significantly lower. Meantime, the company's patience in the Permian Basin is paying off by increased capital efficiency as compared to its peers. Chevron is currently yielding 4.1%. And as I suggested in my earlier articles, the stock is outperforming XOM again this year - by 4%+ and by paying a slightly higher dividend yield. That said, CVX is still down 8% YTD, and the dividend won't make up for that. But certainly, the future is starting to look better and better for Chevron.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.