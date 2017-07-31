3 Double Digit Dividend Growth Techno Stocks

Investment Thesis

100% of my portfolio is invested in dividend growth companies. I firmly believe in this strategy as many other investors. In the upcoming years, I also firmly believe the strongest dividend growers will come from the technology industry. In fact, this phenomenon has already started; many techno stocks shows double-digit dividend growth rate over the past 5 years. This article will review the dividend perspective and the valuation as dividend growth stocks of my three favorite companies in this sector: Apple (AAPL), Cisco (CSCO) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Dividend Growth Perspective

We rarely discuss any company from the technology industry with a pure dividend growth angle. We usually discuss their stock growth potential or their cash flow generation. However, we tend to underestimate their power in term of dividend growers.

Apple

AAPL shows an annualized Dividend Growth rate of 10.72% over the past 5 years. While AAPL dividend yield makes it a “poor” investing choice for income seeking investors, the company is in a solid position to continue its double-digit dividend growth rate for a decade. With both payout and cash payout ratios under 30% and a unique ability to generate strong positive cash flow quarter after quarter, Apple is among my favorite pick for both capital and dividend growth perspectives.

Apple results are still widely dependant on how its iPhones sales are going. However, the company is continuously working new growth vectors. Their services division including iTunes, App store, Apple Music Subscription, Apple Pay, iCloud Storage are picking up with over $7 billion in sales in Q2 2017, a +13% revenue growth year-over-year. Since Apple has built one of the stickiest product ecosystem there is, adding more services means adding more cash flow each quarter.

Cisco

CSCO shows an annualized Dividend Growth rate of 15.67% over the past 5 years. This is the company among my three picks with the strongest dividend growth rate. Interesting enough, CSCO dividend yield makes sense for income seeking investors at 3.67% as at July 27 th. After growing their dividend in such aggressive manner, I was surprised to find out that both payout and cash payout ratios are still under control at 53.73% and 42.40% respectively.

CSCO benefits form a strong base of clients as it has set the gold standard in the way we transfer data throughout networks. This part of CSCO business is mature, but will continue to generate strong cash flow in the upcoming years. At the same time, Cisco shifting its business toward more software and services as mentioned by Kelly Kramer, CFO, during their earnings press release:

"We will continue to invest in growth areas as we move the business toward more software and recurring revenue and return value to shareholders."

As Cisco partners with many clients already, offering a new set of solutions to the same clients is a great way to continue the company’s growth in the upcoming years.

Microsoft

MSFT shows an annualized Dividend Growth rate of 14.29% over the past 5 years. With 13 consecutive dividend increase, it is the only company of my top 3 being part of the Dividend Achievers List. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here. MSFT has plenty of room to keep this streak alive with a payout ratio of 55.86% and a cash payout ratio of 37.75%.

Microsoft benefits form a solid base of cash flow generated by its main core business: Windows (personal computers) and Office suites (productivity & business services). It has developed a solid relationship with many corporations in the U.S. and MSFT now offers them their cloud services. It also rank #2 behind Amazon (AMZN) for public cloud services.

Valuation

While all three company dividend growth perspectives are very strong, it doesn’t mean they all trade at a great price. Continuing my dividend investor perspective on these three companies, I will use a double stage dividend discount model to value their shares. The double stage calculator allows me to use a dividend growth rate for the first 10 years (which is related to their immediate situation) and another growth rate going forward.

For all companies, I’ve used a 10% discount rate. I usually consider a 9% discount rate for leaders in their market with great competitive advantage, but as technology sectors tend to be more volatile than defensive stocks, I added a 1% premium.

AAPL Upside: +8%



Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.52 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 8.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $389.63 $193.54 $128.23 10% Premium $357.16 $177.41 $117.54 Intrinsic Value $324.69 $161.28 $106.86 10% Discount $292.22 $145.15 $96.17 20% Discount $259.75 $129.02 $85.48

I think it is realistic to think AAPL will continue its double-digit dividend growth rate policy for another decade. The company is still growing in many markets, it generates strong quarterly cash flow and shows a very low payout ratio. I’ve reduced the growth rate at 8% afterward. As you can see, there is still a small upside even using a conservative dividend growth model to assess the stock. Considering AAPL overall profile, I think it’s fair to assume there is even more upside.

CSCO Upside: +42%

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.16 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 8.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $81.15 $53.93 $40.32 10% Premium $74.39 $49.43 $36.96 Intrinsic Value $67.63 $44.94 $33.60 10% Discount $60.86 $40.44 $30.24 20% Discount $54.10 $35.95 $26.88

I agree that an upside of 42% seems a bit generous for Cisco. However, you can see the market doesn’t give CSCO its full dividend value. Between CSCO current price and this valuation model, there certainly room for more upside.

MSFT Downside: -4%

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.56 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00%

Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $129.42 $85.49 $63.56 10% Premium $118.64 $78.36 $58.26 Intrinsic Value $107.85 $71.24 $52.97 10% Discount $97.07 $64.12 $47.67 20% Discount $86.28 $56.99 $42.37

On the other side, MSFT seems to be trading slightly higher than its intrinsic value as a dividend growth. However, to be fair, I have to mention that both AAPL and CSCO have increased their payout already this year and MSFT announcement will happen toward the end of the year. At that point, I can run my model again and will most likely show a better value.

Final Thought

I already hold those three companies in another portfolio I manage. For my own portfolio, I already own AAPL for a long time. It is still my favorite techno, but I will definitely add the other two in September when I will receive my lump sum from my pension plan. Which is your favorite techno stock?

