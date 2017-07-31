Vivendi Has Good Growth Prospects

Compared to many of its peers, it has better growth prospects in the long term, making it attractive for long-term investors.

It has made a significant business overhaul over the past few years, leaving it much better exposed to growth themes of rising demand for entertainment.

The traditional media industry is facing structural challenges as the shift to online is putting downward pressure on advertising revenues elsewhere. Given this operating landscape, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY) is one of the best growth stocks within the European media sector, given that its focus on content and entertainment gives the company good growth prospects in the coming years.

Company Overview

Vivendi is a global content and media group based in France. It has more than 16,000 employees and is present in about 60 countries. It has a market capitalization of about $30 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. Vivendi’s core shareholder is the Bolloré family, which owns about 29% of Vivendi’s voting rights.

Its business is exposed to three main areas, namely music, video games and television. It owns Universal Music Group [UMG], a major player in the music industry, and Canal+, a French player in television and film. In the past year, Vivendi bought Gameloft, a mobile video game designer and publisher. It has other small businesses related to platforms/live entertainment, including its Vivendi Village and Dailymotion subsidiaries. Contrary to many media companies, Vivendi has very low exposure to advertising, given that its business mix is clearly biased to content and entertainment.

It also owns several equity investments in listed companies, including Telecom Italia (TI), Telefonica (TEF), UbiSoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) or Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), which are worth more than €6 billion ($6.8 billion) at their current share prices. These stakes have a weight of about 22% of Vivendi’s current market capitalization, thus the company has financial flexibility to raise cash by selling stakes in the future to invest in its core business or to distribute more cash to shareholders. However, some stakes are considered strategic because they enable Vivendi to expand its content distribution network, like its stakes in telecommunications companies Telefonica or Telecom Italia, and therefore aren’t purely financial investments and should be part of Vivendi’s assets in the medium to long term.

As a global company, Vivendi has a good geographical diversification, even though France still has a large weight on the company’s revenues (about 40%). The U.S. is the second-largest market (22% of revenues), followed by the Rest of Europe (23%) which includes several countries. It also has some exposure to Africa, where its growth prospects are quite good over the long term because a large part of the population is very young and is expected to consume more video games and music in the future.

By segments, its music division and Canal+ are the two main segments with equal weights, representing about 97% of revenues together. Its other segments are still very small, but their weight should grow progressively in coming years due to good growth prospects.

Growth Prospects

Vivendi’s strategy was launched in 2014 with the goal of being a leading player in the global industry of creation and distribution of entertainment content. It has made a significant turnaround of its business model over the past few years, focusing on entertainment and media and divested from other industries, like telecommunications.

Globally, Vivendi has good growth prospects in the long term, given that it is expected that about 2 billion people in Africa, Asia and South America should enter the leisure economy by 2025. Taking into account that the most popular forms of content nowadays are music, video games and movies/TV series, Vivendi seems to be very well positioned to benefit from this rising demand for entertainment.

Its most significant asset is within the music industry, through its subsidiary Universal Music Group. UMG is a major player in the music industry and has returned to growth in 2015 after several years of business decline. This was possible mainly due to streaming services, which have reshaped the music industry compared to some years ago.

Indeed, streaming services have experienced strong growth over the past few years, given that the number of paying subscribers has more than doubled since 2014, passing the 100 million numbers in 2016. Music streaming is one of the highest-growth segments within the global media industry nowadays, a positive trend that should continue strong in the coming years. This should be an important growth driver for UMG as a supplier of content, given that UMG has under its portfolio some of the most popular artists in the world.

Within its TV segment, Vivendi has a stable business in France and better growth prospects in other developing markets where it has already more than 5.5 million subscribers of pay- TV, including in Africa. Additionally, Vivendi bought Gameloft in 2016, strengthening its position on mobile games. This is one of the segments most dynamic in the media industry, given that mobile gaming is growing fast and represents already close to one third of the video game industry revenue. As more people around the world use smartphones, demand for mobile video games is expected to remain buoyant in the next few years.

Going forward, Vivendi’s strategy is to continue to invest in small companies to strengthen its portfolio across its three main business segments. Its goal is to produce its own content and increase its international productions, achieving some scale efficiencies due to its global exposure. Therefore, Vivendi has very good growth prospects in the long term, offering a different profile than most European media companies that are more exposed to traditional advertising revenues, which are on a structural decline due to the rise of online advertising.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Vivendi has delivered good results over the past few years, but investors should take notice that its business portfolio has changed considerably from a few years ago and past performance is not a great guide to its future earnings path.

Nevertheless, its recent financial results were relatively good, even though its reported numbers show lower figures due to its business overhaul. In 2016, its revenues were above €10.8 billion ($12.5 billion), a slight increase from the previous year. Its EBITDA was around €850 million ($985 million), or an EBITDA margin of 8%. In 2017, Vivendi expects that revenue should increase by about 5% in 2017 and EBITDA is seen up around 25%.

During the first quarter of 2017, Vivendi delivered a good operating environment, with a significant increase in revenues and confirmed its full-year outlook. Its revenues amounted to €2.6 billion ($3 billion), up by 7% year-on-year, boosted by its music segment (revenues increased by 15%). On the other hand, its TV segment reported a fall in revenues due to fierce competition in France. Its adjusted net income increased by more than 50% to €155 million ($180 million). Going forward, Vivendi should continue to report strong growth figures due to its good exposure to long-term growth themes.

Vivendi has a strong balance sheet, with a net cash position which the company decided to distribute to its shareholders in the past year. Its shareholder return was €4.2 billion ($4.8 billion) in 2016 through dividends and share buybacks, decreasing significantly its net cash position from more than €6.4 billion ($7.3 billion) to about €1 billion ($1.16 billion). Despite this, Vivendi still has a strong balance sheet, enabling it to distribute a sustainable dividend in the next few years.

Its last annual dividend was €0.40 ($0.46) per share. At its current share price, Vivendi has a dividend yield of about 2%. This is below most of its peers, showing that Vivendi’s income appeal is not particularly high. According to analysts’ estimates, its dividend should grow at about 7% per year in the next three years, to about €0.49 ($0.57) by 2019. Thus, Vivendi has some dividend growth prospects in the coming years, but is not expected to become a high-dividend yielder in this period.

Conclusion

Vivendi has a different business profile than most media companies in Europe, with low exposure to advertising revenue and good growth prospects due to its focus on entertainment and content. Therefore, it is currently trading at a premium to its peers, but this seems to be justified by its better growth prospects, making it still attractive for long-term investors.

