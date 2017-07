China's manufacturing and services sectors stayed in expansion in July, official data showed on Monday.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 54.5, from 54.9 in June, but remained well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

A 54.5 for the services PMI also was seen as steady. The private Caixin manufacturing reading is due on Tuesday with a reading of 50.4 seen. Any level above 50 denotes expansion.

Original Post