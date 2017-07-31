The Case For Evidence-Based Investing, Part I - Winning The Loser's Game

In total this work aims to provide investors with solid evidence upon which to engage in long term investment management through data whether you choose to invest passively or actively.

I will explore the failure of the majority of active funds, and how speculating in stocks, market timing, and forecasting do not show any validity in the research.

This is part one of a five part series that will seek to explore the merits of evidence based investing, using data to inform investment decision making.

"Faced with information that contradicts what they believe, people tend to respond in one of two ways. Some ignore the new knowledge and hold firmly to their beliefs. Others accept the validity of the new information, factor it into their perception of reality, and put it to use. Most investment managers and most individual investors, being in a sustained state of denial, are holding on to a set of romantic beliefs developed in a long-gone era of different markets. Their romantic views of "investment opportunity" are repeatedly-and increasingly-proving to be false." (Winning the Loser's Game, p.1)

The Case for Evidence Based Investing, Part I: Winning the Losers Game

Introduction: Winning the Loser's Game

Every summer I put together a rather aggressive reading list, and this year was no exception. Over the summer I had the privilege of reading many wonderful books, some on investing and some not related to investing. But the one book that stood out to me most is the new version of an old classic: Charles Ellis's Winning the Loser's Game. While I have read a multitude of research studies and a great deal of books on the topic of investing, this one somehow escaped my grasp over the years. So with the new version being published this past April, I added it to my summer reading list.

The book urges investors to be strategic about how they engage in the investment arena, presenting the analogy of playing tennis as a way to illustrate the odds of the individual investor winning the game of investing. Most investors attempt to beat a highly skilled competitor, an endeavor that is highly improbable. I think many times investors can have an intellectual conversation about the principles in the text, yet not truly understand the power of markets, and why it is a loser's game to attempt to beat the market in most cases. After reading the book I read and re-read a number of academic papers, and other texts, to further understand the implications of the ideas presented.

He sums it up by stating "Professionals win points, amateurs lose points." Thus the role of the average investor is not to win points but to not lose points. Investors can lose points by paying too much to play the game, engaging in costly market timing, listening to professional forecasters, and most of all attempting to compete against professionals by buying and selling individual shares. When the data clearly proves that most professionals can not win the game of investing, with all the resources at their disposal, what are the chances for the average investor? About the same as you or I beating Roger Federer at tennis. Now I am a huge admirer of Mr. Federer, but I am not going to challenge him to a game of tennis, and as Charles Ellis concludes, you shouldn't either.

The book fundamentally changed my perspective on the power of the market, the effect of costs, and the optimal way to build an investment portfolio. It further caused me to moderate my view on index funds, largely from the text's extensive study of the analysis of today's market environment. But it also left me with the question: Can investors put the odds in their favor when it comes to active management, and turn it into a winner's game by controlling for specific variables? This is a question I will explore in Part V.

In summary, the evidence clearly shows that in the vast majority of cases active managers fail to beat a passively managed benchmark. I do believe active managers can beat the index, and some do so over long periods, but the vast majority of active managers fail to beat the market.

Upon further analysis of the data, this is due to a number of reasons. In some cases active managers fail to embrace the principles of true investing, seeking instead to track an index at a higher cost. These are not active investors, they are closet indexers and should be avoided by investors. In some cases, research shows they are genuinely unskilled at picking securities. These funds should also be avoided by investors. In other cases short term thinking dominates the portfolio, as the managers engage in excessive trading, moving from one hot stock to the next. Investors should continue to avoid these funds as well.

Active managers on the whole have a horrible record against a passive benchmark which explains, at least in part, why index funds have been so successful, especially in the recent past. Holding the power of corporate America in a passive vehicle with very low costs is a powerful way to create wealth over the long run.

Holding securities for short time horizons or aiming to capitalize on events in the economy or the capital markets is not investing - it is speculating. Because active managers have failed so miserably, statistical analysis concludes that active management is an educated game of chance in the vast majority of cases. I will comment further on the limited number of instances where skill can be identified, and the role of active investing, in part five of this series. I maintain a balanced view on the role of active investing in the construction of portfolio models, but the data clearly will prove that in the vast majority of cases, holding corporate America in a passive vehicle is the best way to harness the returns of capitalism.

As we go through this series I hope to share some of the sections in Charles Ellis's text I found most important, and by all means if you have not read this book, go out and get it. If you are a passive investor it will surely strengthen your convictions. If you are an active investor, it may revolutionize your thinking, or just give you a new way to think about investing and how to analyze the active managers you have chosen to manage your wealth.

Overview

In this series I will review a multitude of concepts and proof being offered for Evidence-Based Investing or EBI. Evidence Based Investing is the process of designing investment portfolios on the basis of evidence derived from both academic and practitioner research. For many the conclusion is to simply index, but I believe the evidence supports a more balanced approach to asset management.

In Parts I & II, I will review the problem with speculating in stocks, how you mathematically probably can't beat the market even if you think you can and, it is more than likely, neither can that seemingly sophisticated manager you are paying all that money to.

We will go over how much you are really paying to try to beat the market and how the compounding reality of those costs can eat your wealth alive, leaving you less prepared to retire, send your kids to college, or whatever other goals you may have.

In Part III, we will review an alternative to speculation - evidence-based investing. I will go over the research that provides the foundation for EBI, why it works in every market environment, and why it is a superior investment strategy for long term investors. I will explore the concept of market efficiency, a widely misunderstood concept in investment management.

In Part IV, I will explore the multi-factor model that emerges from the research and teach investors how to build an evidence-based investment portfolio that is optimized to achieve their long term goals. I will explore the benefits of diversification in achieving a superior return with less risk. The benefits of working with a wealth manager will also be explored and quantified for investors.

Finally, in Part V, I will look at when active management makes sense, and the cases when it may be worth your dollar. I will review quantitative techniques to analyze investment managers to determine if their outperformance is due to skill, or luck. And I will explore the question: Can active management become a winner's game when we control for specific variables?

So let's get started.

Active Management or Game of Chance?

Active management is largely a game of chance: While you have no assurance of beating the market, what is guaranteed is the cost you will pay to try. Costs and underperformance compound on themselves, leaving an investor at a clear disadvantage to a passive index portfolio with low cost and no chance of underperforming its index before fees. When an investor engages an active manager at say 1.05%, this investor is paying 1% more than a passive index fund. Because of this high hurdle rate, the active manager now must achieve returns that are 1% greater just to stay even with the additional costs of the fund. If they fail to do this, as over 90% of them do, then this underperformance begins to compound on itself, and over time the active manager finds themselves drastically underperforming the index.

However, the active manager got paid a constant stream of income from the management fee, which is paid whether the manager performs well or not. Therefore, it is the investor who bears the cost and the risk, and it is the investor who fails to keep up with the index when the fund underperforms. Paying an investment manager a fee that is more than 20x the cost of a passive index will have a dramatically negative effect on your long term wealth creation. Furthermore, the fact that a fund outperforms the index, even for an extended period of time, is mathematically a matter of luck in the vast majority of cases.

Even the father of active value investing, Benjamin Graham, became an index advocate later in life. With their low costs, and passive ownership of stocks it is easy to see why.

"I am no longer an advocate of elaborate techniques of security analysis in order to find superior value opportunities. This was a rewarding activity, say, 40 years ago, when our textbook "Graham and Dodd" was first published; but the situation has changed a great deal since then. In the old days any well-trained security analyst could do a good professional job of selecting undervalued issues through detailed studies; but in the light of the enormous amount of research now being carried on, I doubt whether in most cases such extensive efforts will generate sufficiently superior selections to justify their cost...I'm on the side of the "efficient market" school of thought now generally accepted by the professors." - Benjamin Graham, Financial Analysts Journal, 1976

Even Warren Buffett has followed a passive approach, buying the shares of large corporations and holding them indefinitely. Buffett also advocates that the individual investor use passive index funds due to their passive ownership of corporate America and low costs.

1996 Chairmans Letter - "Most investors, both institutional and individual, will find that the best way to own common stocks (shares') is through an index fund that charges minimal fees. Those following this path are sure to beat the net results (after fees and expenses) of the great majority of investment professionals." 2007 Chairmans Letter - "Naturally, everyone expects to be above average. And those helpers - bless their hearts - will certainly encourage their clients in this belief. But, as a class, the helper-aided group must be below average. The reason is simple: 1) Investors, overall, will necessarily earn an average return, minus costs they incur; 2) Passive and index investors, through their very inactivity, will earn that average minus costs that are very low; 3) With that group earning average returns, so must the remaining group - the active investors. But this group will incur high transaction, management, and advisory costs. Therefore, the active investors will have their returns diminished by a far greater percentage than will their inactive brethren. That means that the passive group - the "know-nothings" - must win… The best way in my view is to just buy a low-cost index fund and keep buying it regularly over time, because you'll be buying into a wonderful industry, which in effect is all of American industry…People ought to sit back and relax and keep accumulating over time." 2008 Chairmans Letter- "The American economy is going to do fine. But it won't do fine every year and every week and every month. I mean, if you don't believe that, forget about buying stocks anyway… It's a positive-sum game, long term. And the only way an investor can get killed is by high fees or by trying to outsmart the market." 2014 Chairmans Letter- "What I advise here is essentially identical to certain instructions I've laid out in my will. One bequest provides that cash will be delivered to a trustee for my wife's benefit….My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard's.) I believe the trust's long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors - whether pension funds, institutions or individuals - who employ high-fee managers...If not for their fear of meaningless price volatility, these investors could have assured themselves of a good income for life by simply buying a very low-cost index fund whose dividends would trend upward over the years and whose principal would grow as well."

The SPIVA Scorecard has put together an excellent analysis showing that active funds do not beat the index. It states:

"Given that active managers’ performance can vary based on market cycles, the newly available 15-year data tells a more stable narrative. Over the 15-year period ending Dec. 2016, 92.15% of large-cap, 95.4% of mid-cap, and 93.21% of small-cap managers trailed their respective benchmarks."

This shows an increasing failure rate from the year before data compiled in the next chart. Additionally, it is important to note that in any period the funds that do beat the index will likely not be the funds who beat the market in the next period. Therefore, investors must come to grips with the reality that the house is gambling with your money if you engage in active management with an unskilled manager. You are simply playing a game of chance and the odds aren't in your favor.

The reality is that picking a fund manager who can consistently beat the market average is simply mathematically improbable. Rick Ferri's award-winning paper further makes the case by looking at a 16-year period, using index funds over an actively managed portfolio. The index portfolio won 80% of the time. When the active portfolio won, it did so by only 0.7% per year, but when they lost, they did so by 1.6% per year.

The Failure of Forecasting and Market Timing

"A review of the various statistical tests, applied to the records for this period, of these 24 forecasters, indicates that the most successful records are little, if any, better than what might be expected to result from pure chance. There is some evidence, on the other hand, to indicate that the least successful records are worse than what could reasonably be attributed to chance." (Cowles, Alfred "Can Stock Market Forecasters Forecast?", Econometrica, 1933, Emphasis Mine)

In 1933 Alfred Cowles, proved that market forecasters can not forecast, and they haven't gotten any better today. Forecasters continue to fail to predict where the market is going. Because no one has a crystal ball, it is meaningless and expensive to attempt to forecast where markets are going as a result of a specific event, for example. Investors would do well to avoid asking these meaningless questions that are on the minds of the nation's financial talking heads. Where the market is going today, or for the next 3 months, has no bearing on an investor's long term goals. Long term investors would be wise to ignore the siren's call to action evoked by short term events or predictions, instead, simply invest using evidence and relax.

The chart below demonstrates this fact. With each prediction of armageddon, the market continued higher.

Source

Market forecasting has been a failure, and market timing has an even worse record. Trying to time the market as a result of Brexit for example would have saved you money immediately after the results came in, but cost you a great deal in the period after that, as markets rallied. Timing the market is sure to lead to disastrous consequences. Market timers have to guess when to get out, and then when to get back in. The odds of making one of these decisions correctly is already minimal. The odds of making both of these decisions correctly is virtually zero. Trying to time the market is never a good investment strategy.

Conclusion

I have begun to make the case for evidence-based investing. In this piece I have given investors an overview of the perils of much of the field of active managers, describing why it is a loser's game in most cases to invest actively. I have also reviewed some quantitative tools investors can use to provide evidence for these assertions. In Parts II & III, I will continue to make the case for evidence-based investing by exploring the effect of costs, the zero sum game, and the research that serves as the foundation for an evidence-based, data-driven approach to asset management.

