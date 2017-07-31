Under Armour: Negativity Already Priced Before Earnings

Under Armour (UAA) and investor overreaction go hand in hand. When it was consistently breaking the 20% revenue growth mark, investors were paying a pricing multiple that far exceeded the valuation of the stock. And now, after a bevy of missteps and negative retail news, investors have been gripped with fear. They have ignored the long term value that the stock could create. So much, it is almost the perfect case for implementing Warren Buffett’s rule – "Be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."

Expect an outlook downgrade

After its last earnings in April, the stock fell every time a sporting goods retailer came out with a negative earnings outlook. And there were a barrage of them so the stock really got hammered.

It seems sensible that the management might try to capitalize on current lows in the stock to post an ultra-conservative outlook for the year. That way the company would be protected from market reaction if it stutters in the third and fourth quarter. And since market has already assumed the worst, an outlook downgrade may not necessarily drag the stock heavily on earnings day. However, if management holds its guidance, it is fair to expect a significant rally in the stock. Either way the downside looks limited.

Investment thesis and risks

Investors looking for a long-term growth stock should find Under Armour attractive at these levels. The stock trades at forward P/E of 48.6x (Source: Morningstar) even after losing more than half of its market cap in the last one year. When compared to Nike (24.7x) and Adidas (30.7x) this may look expensive. But it trades rich for the same reason Adidas trades rich compared to Nike (NYSE:NKE) – growth potential. There are some concerns as well and I therefore list them below along with the opportunities.

For a brand with the stature of being number three in the business, Under Armour remains grossly underpenetrated in international markets. This is evident when we compare Under Armour's retail presence with its competitors in some of these markets. For example, Under Armour, including the additions this year could have 300 outlets in China. Adidas already has over 9,000. While the base is still low, growth figures do suggest international consumers are willing to look beyond Nike and Adidas for their sportswear purchase. The firm has managed to grow its international revenues by at least 50% in the last several quarters. Unlike Adidas and Nike, Under Armour is only present in pockets of cities internationally. The growth potential from its presence becoming more expansive is simply enormous.

Declining margins have been a major concern with Under Armour off late. I expect this to continue. Any company looking to expand in this industry will have to make significant investments in marketing, innovating, and securing deals with influencers. There is no point complaining about this. The financials will look ugly in the near term. The company has multiple investment priorities at one go. Some of these are international expansion, women’s apparel, and direct to consumer investments. The company is making these investments because it has achieved success with them in the past. These are the same investments that Wall Street cheered in the past. Once Under Armour’s investment cycle falls to mid-cycle levels, operating margins should improve on the basis of brand equity earned from these investments.

Risks

The biggest risk to the long case is Under Armour’s stewardship. Kevin Plank, the company CEO has a penchant for getting embroiled into unnecessary controversies. Although he tends to be generally bombastic, the statement about Trump in a politically charged environment reflected poor judgment. Plank repeatedly talks about premiumization of the Under Armour brand. His commentary and the ensuing rebuttals by key celebrity endorsers are exactly the sort of things that hurt premiumization. There are other concerns such as excessive concentration and excessive turnover in management as well. JP Research in his article has neatly explained these attributes and I recommend that investors read his interesting take.

There are concerns whether the company has made efficient use of capital by investing in the connected fitness unit. The business generates ~2% of total revenues after guzzling over $710 million in investment through acquisitions. If the company had utilized that capital on a few more celebrity endorsements to broaden its line of apparels, it could have shown more growth. Management claims that the connected fitness apps drive sales to the company’s apparel. I still doubt if that is an efficient way to drive sales given the investment costs. Further investments in this space may force the company to forego lucrative opportunities elsewhere and I therefore see it a risk area for the company.

