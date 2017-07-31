WWE: Global Social Media Following May Shift Strategy Longer Term

Investment Thesis

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is the only publicly traded professional wrestling organization, with an OTT platform sporting 1.63 million paid subscribers. Having a huge overseas social media following, WWE is looking to further monetize countries such as India, where it has a huge fan base. However, unfavorable economics may prove that to be a Herculean task, and the company may be best suited in showcasing its flagship shows "RAW" and "SmackDown" through social media as a better way to monetize their passionate international fan base and increase the programming rights fees in addition. Its highest paid star, Brock Lesnar, may also be leaving the company to return to the UFC early next year, which may dampen short-term Network subscriptions in 2018. WWE had a solid quarter that surpassed Street expectations, with the rate of Network subscriber growth being an area of possible concern going forward, in my view.

Wrestling Against Tough Indian Economics

The company regularly informs investors of its social media popularity among its fans, noting that its social media followers increased 19% y/y to 800 million in the recent quarter, with video views increasing throughout the first half of 2017 by 18% to 9.1 billion. But as I pointed out in my prior piece, WWE's monetization per social media follower was only $0.97. And accounting for this quarter, with the revenue run rate being $617.6 million, that would equate to only $0.77 per social media fan.

WWE mentioned again this quarter the growth prospects of India in the long run, noting on the earnings call that its localized one-hour shows in India and the Middle East have done well, in addition to having had open tryouts in Dubai that drew over 40 male and female participants from the Middle East and India. The company noted on the Q1 earnings call that India was its second-largest market digitally, and it has also made one of its Indian superstars, Jinder Mahal, the WWE Champion - the most prestigious position that a wrestler can aim for in storyline context. I'm sure WWE believes that monetizing India won't happen overnight, as the World Bank estimated the country's per capita income in 2013 was only $1,455 per year. Based on that figure, I don't believe it will be a huge source of growth for Network subscriptions or consumer product merchandise.

Many fans in India are following the product on social media. However, social media is free in nature, and when a paywall is introduced, I'm not confident the country will provide the growth WWE is banking on from fans directly. However, should WWE at some point stream its top two shows, "RAW" and "SmackDown," over a social media platform, that may lead to higher monetization than the company can generate directly from fans in India.

This would also have the added benefit of possibly creating competition for WWE programming, securing higher television rights fees longer term. The last round of television rights negotiations NBCUniversal only resulted in annual payments to WWE of $150 million, lower than WWE's asking price. If WWE were to stream RAW and SmackDown through Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), etc., that would likely step up pressure on NBCUniversal to offer higher rights fees. I think the probability of WWE streaming its major shows through social media in 2019 when its current TV rights contract with NBCUniversal is low. But given the way the landscape is shifting, with social media platforms becoming more engaged with live sports, I think it's not out of the question that WWE signs a short-term contract (2-3 years) with NBCUniversal instead. If the sports streaming market has come far enough in the early part of the next decade, I could see WWE moving RAW and SmackDown online only, provided the economics are favorable. That might be a better way to monetize digital viewers and social media fans, especially in countries like India with very low incomes and spending ability.

"Well, Here Comes The Pain" - former WWE announcer Tazz, referring to when Brock Lesnar would come out to the ring.

Noted professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer reported last week that Brock Lesnar, WWE's highest paid star, at $12 million annually, is possibly looking to return to the UFC next year when his contract is up with WWE after WrestleMania. Meltzer notes the UFC's disappointing year with pay per view buys, absent Connor McGregor and Ronda Rousey. In 2015, Brock decided to return to the WWE, after listening to offers from both UFC and WWE. He looks to be employing the same strategy again. One of the factors behind Brock leaving the UFC originally was his battle with diverticulitis that impacted his fighting career and returning to WWE, in addition to money. With Brock healthy again, and the UFC in need of drawing power on PPV, perhaps it will offer him a lucrative deal. Meltzer estimates that if Brock fights two or three times a year, he could make double or triple what he makes in WWE. If a fight with Jon Jones occurred, Meltzer estimates Brock could make $7-8 million.

In the WWE's favor, however, Brock Lesnar is currently 40 years old and works a part-time schedule. He usually wrestles a few times a year, and it's not uncommon for his matches to only last a few short minutes. For the little amount of work involved, Lesnar may choose to stay in WWE, but if he were to leave, Network subscriptions may take a short term hit, as Brock and John Cena are the two most valuable wrestlers in the company by pay. It's too early to tell where he may land up, but due to his age, convenient schedule and pay in WWE, I'd lean toward him staying in the company for a few more years before he ultimately retires.

Quarterly Recap

WWE posted Q2 revenue of $214.6 million that exceeded consensus expectations by $5.9 million, driven by TV rights fees and increased monetization of the Network and digital media segments. Adjusted OIBDA of $18.1 million also exceeded the high end of guidance on Network subscription growth, lower programming costs, increased TV rights fees and higher global sponsorship sales. The WWE Network averaged 1.63 million average paid subs in the quarter, growth of 7.7%, with the company guiding to 1.54 million average paid subs for Q3. The full-year Adjusted OIBDA target of $100 million was reaffirmed, with a Q3 Adjusted OIBDA guide of $31-35 million, augmented by contractual escalation of TV rights fees and continued Network subscriber growth. By year end Q417, I estimate that average paid Network subs will reach 1.5 million, down from my original estimate of 1.6 million due to lower expected average paid sub growth. Longer term, I continue to believe 3-4 million average paid subscribers is achievable for the WWE Network, although given the deceleration throughout the year, it's possible Network average paid subs may be in a period of long-term mid-single digit growth. Contractual TV rights fee increases should bode well for the company through the end of its current agreement with NBC Universal in 2019.

For Q2, ending total Network subs were 1.63 million, lower than my estimate of 2.04 million due to a lower growth rate of paid and free subscribers than anticipated, in combination with subscriber churn following WrestleMania. Television rights fees of $66.2 million were higher than my estimate of $58.6 million, while Home Entertainment revenue of $3 million and Digital Media revenue of $8.1 million were in line with my expectations. Live Events revenue of $52.8 million was lower than my projection of $60.7 million, primarily due to lower WrestleMania ticket revenue from lower stadium attendance capacity, partially offset by 16% higher international live event revenue and a 12% higher average ticket price. Licensing and WWEShop revenue of $9.4 million and $8.4 million, respectively, were in line with my expectations, while Venue Merchandise revenue of $6.8 million fell shy of my estimate of $8.7 million. WWE Studios revenue of $3.7 million was in line with my expectations, with Corporate and other revenue of $1.5 million exceeding my projection of $1 million.

For Q3, I estimate 1.53 million average paid subs, resulting in Network revenue of $46 million. Television rights fees could be $63.6 million, with Home Entertainment revenue of $2.2 million, and Digital Media revenue of $8.2 million. I project Live Events revenue will be $29.5 million. I expect licensing revenue will be $9.6 million, venue merchandise will be $5.2 million and WWEShop revenue will be $8.1 million. WWE Studios revenue could be $3 million, with Corporate and other revenue of $1.5 million, for total revenue of $176.9 million. Driven by an estimated 5.3% average paid sub growth in Q3 for the WWE Network, I estimate Adjusted OIBDA will be $33.6 million, y/y growth of 37%.

On the Q2 call, WWE mentioned that the Mae Young classic would be airing on the Network in August, which was very well received by noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. The Mae Young Classic is likely the dangling carrot to entice new Network subscribers this quarter, and based on the positive feedback, will probably be the main factor driving sign-ups this quarter. WWE highlighted that global sponsorship revenue was up 25%, noting partnerships with KFC (NYSE:YUM), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and AT&T (NYSE:T), among others. If WWE can continue to attract blue-chip sponsors globally, as it is targeting with the hire of the Lagardere Sports marketing agency, that should help the overall brand recognition. Management stated on the call that the awareness of the company's PG-based product was not as high as it would like, which it is seeking to improve. WWE also wants to do more localized television shows, as the company mentioned that the one-hour shows it has in India and the Middle East are performing well.

We didn't get too much detail about WWE's U.K. plans this quarter, but I would presume it's likely a localized show in the U.K. comes at some point, given the success of the U.K. Championship tournament on the Network back in January. WWE also completed a multi-year agreement to televise "RAW" and "SmackDown" in Africa on SuperSport, the country's top sports broadcaster, which should further augment television revenue. The company has also developed plans to co-produce a Snapchat series in partnership with NBCUniversal, as its first Snapchat show during WrestleMania attracted over 5 million views. It often touts its strong social media numbers, as mentioned above, and I view the Snapchat partnership as a positive, as efforts should be concentrated to drive as much monetization as possible out of WWE's undermonetized social media fan base, in my view.

I believe WWE will have solid mid-single digit top line growth for 2017 and 2018, as continued Network growth and contractual TV rights fees occur, with the leverage of incremental Network subscribers growing OIBDA margins by the mid- to high-20% range through 2018. For 2017, I estimate full-year revenue of $782.9 million and Adjusted OIBDA of $101.6 million, and 2018 revenue of $836.5 million with Adjusted OIBDA of $129.3 million. Shares trade at 44x 2017 estimated EPS, 61.8x 2017 estimated Free Cash Flow and 14.6x estimated 2017 Adjusted OIBDA. Assigning a 47x 2017 EPS multiple, a 66x 2017 Free Cash Flow multiple and a 16x 2017 Adjusted OIBDA multiple results in a blended price target of $23, implying 8% upside. I maintain my Hold rating on the stock.

Investment Risks

The company is levered to the number of subscribers for its OTT platform. A substantial increase in WWE Network subscribers will likely result in operating leverage, a positive implication for the stock. Additionally, the implementation of creative storylines that resonate with fans could lead to a spike in live viewership, increasing TV rights fees. WWE, in recent years, has generated more revenue with fewer television viewers spending more dollars. Should the level of television viewers increase due to more popular stars, assuming viewers contribute the same or higher spend levels, this could materially augment business. The expressed willingness from management to entertain acquisition offers could boost the stock, should an attractive offer be made. Being an entertainment-based company, WWE is tied to the health of consumer spending. If the economy spikes upward, this may bode well for consumer spending and augment the company's revenue growth.

Closing Remarks

WWE has fans across the globe, but nearly three quarters of its 2016 revenue came from North America. Like any global company, it wants to expand and monetize in other parts of the world. But India may be a tall task to get fans to part with limited incomes, and while WWE is in the early innings with Indian expansion, I'm skeptical that the economics may work favorably even in the long run to monetize consumers directly, as opposed to monetizing flagship programming through ad revenue from social media platforms one day.

For now, the WWE Network remains the most important form of streaming media for the company, and this quarter will probably be driven by a well-received Mae Young Classic tournament as it relates to new viewership. The Network is still growing. I can't help but think, however, if growth rates will slow to mid-single digit territory if a few more quarters go by without a noticeable uptick in average paid subscriber growth. If WWE loses Brock Lesnar next year, that certainly won't help subscriber growth, but given his limited presence on WWE programming, losing "The Beast" may only be a short-term bite.

Valuation

