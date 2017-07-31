It Is Best To Wait For A Sale Before Purchasing Inter Parfums

Using several valuation models, I find that Inter Parfums’ stock price is overvalued and provide my fair value estimate of $35.14.

I explore what analysts are estimating for the next few years as well as how the market is currently pricing the stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc. has found its growth driver and the stock price has taken off. Has it gone too far to be of good value?

Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) is another one of those lesser known dividend growth stocks. The company is followed by only 880 people on Seeking Alpha. It also receives little analyst interest. IPAR initiated its dividend in 2002 and has grown that dividend nicely over the years with the exception of 2009 where the dividend was frozen for that year only. Although the 1.76% dividend yield is low, the increases have made up the difference. The company last raised the dividend 13.3% and has a 3-, 5-, and 10-year DGR in the double digits.

On July 27, the company boosted its full-year guidance ahead of analysts’ consensus estimates. The stock price jumped over 4% on the news. The stock gave up some of those gains on Friday and now begs the question whether IPAR is trading at fair value? Time to take a look.

Where Are We At?

What do some of the current valuation metrics tell us? IPAR's current price-to-earnings ratio is 31.6. Morningstar indicates that IPAR’s five-year price-to-earnings average is 24.4. GuruFocus calculates the company’s median 10-year PE at 20.7. The industry average is currently 31.2x. These indicators suggest that IPAR is currently overvalued compared to its historical norm and the industry in general.

In his recent article, Chuck Carnevale uses the earnings yield to quickly determine the valuation of a stock. The earnings yield is calculated by taking the current earnings dividend by the stock’s current price. Chuck feels that any value below 6% means that the stock is overvalued. In the case of IPAR, the TTM EPS is $1.26 and the current price is $38.65. The earnings yield is 3.3%, which suggests that IPAR is overvalued.

The infographic below further shows that IPAR’s PEG ratio is 15.2x, which is considered poor value based on next year’s expected growth but its price-to-book ratio, which is 3.1x, is considered good compared to the industry average of 9.7x. Finally, a look at other valuation ratios such as the P/FCF (31.16) and EV/EBIT (14.27) also continues to support the observation that IPAR is overvalued.

Source: Simply Wall St

There are currently four buy ratings, two outperform ratings, two hold ratings and no underperform or sell ratings. The current consensus among eight polled investment analysts is to buy IPAR which has remained steady since December 2016.

Where Are We Going?

The infographic below shows what analysts are predicting as IPAR’s earnings per share over the next few years:

Source: Simply Wall St

IPAR reported an EPS of $1.07 in FY2016. As previously stated, management boosted its outlook for FY2017 and estimates an EPS between $1.25 and $1.27. Analysts have an average EPS estimate of $1.25 in FY2017 (range of $1.23 to $1.31) and $1.41 in FY2018 (range of $1.38 to $1.49). This represents annual year-over-year growth of 16.8% and 12.8% respectively. The five-year average growth is estimated at 12.3%, which far exceeds the company’s last five-year growth rate of 1.4%. The industry is expected to grow 11.2% over the next five years. This demonstrates that IPAR is anticipated to be a growth leader in its industry.

If analysts' estimates are accurate, then IPAR is currently trading at 30.9x FY2017 earnings and 27.4x FY2018 earnings. Based on the five-year and 10-year PE ratios, IPAR remains overvalued at current levels. If I use the five-year PE ratio (24.4x), based on IPAR’s EPS estimates, the stock would be trading around $30.50 in FY2017 and $34.40 in FY2018. This suggests that the current stock price is overvalued by 21.1% if it were to be trading around $30.50. The stock market appears to be overly optimistic regarding the company.

Over the next 12 months, analysts are estimating that IPAR would be trading between $36.00 and $45.00 with a median price target of $42.00. Based on the current price and these estimates, there is a 9.4% downside potential and 16.4% upside potential if IPAR should trade at the highest estimate. This does not represent a very good risk/reward argument.

Is Inter Parfums Trading At Fair Value?

I used a reverse DCF to determine how much the market expects IPAR’s growth rate to be. With shares trading at $38.65, the market is pricing in earnings to grow at 10.53%. This is less than what analysts are estimating.

An EPS growth rate of 10.53% would translate into an EPS of $1.18 in FY2017, which is $0.07 below analysts’ estimates and management's revised guidance. This suggests that IPAR may be undervalued.

What is my fair estimate for IPAR? To answer this question, I calculated the fair value of IPAR using three models: Discounted Cash Flow, Graham’s Formula, and EBIT multiples.

The inputs I used for the DCF was a growth rate of 12.25%, a discount rate of 6.19% based on the work of Prof. Damodaran's rates for each industry, a terminal rate of 2% and a starting FCF value of $49.79M. This provided a fair value estimate of $42.97.

The inputs I used for the Graham's Formula include a growth rate of 12.25%, EPS estimate of $1.25, and a 20-year AAA corporate bond rate of 3.68%. This provided a fair value estimate of $28.77.

The inputs I used for the EBIT model has a conservative, normal and aggressive case. Based on IPAR's past five-year EV/EBIT history, I chose a multiple of 9.09x for the conservative case, 11.21x for the normal case, and 13.81x for the aggressive case. Revenue estimates were $571.34M in each case. This resulted in fair value estimates of $26.45, $31.45 and $37.61 respectively.

The table below provides a summary and calculations of the estimated fair value of IPAR:

Current Price DCF Graham EBIT (Normal) Historical PE Analysts Estimate Average FV Median FV $38.65 $42.97 $28.77 $31.45 $30.50 $42.00 $35.14 $31.45

Source: Old School Value

Based on these calculations, the average fair value estimate is $35.14 and the median fair value estimate is $31.45. Based on today’s stock price, IPAR is currently overvalued by 9.08% or 18.63%.

Below you will find my risk/reward chart based on the long-term growth rate (12.25%). The red and green lines in the price action chart below represent the trading range of IPAR based on that growth rate. Obviously, when the stock is near the top line, it is not the time to buy, and when it is near the bottom line, it is time to consider buying.

Source: FreeStockCharts.com (Daily View)

Source: FreeStockCharts.com (Weekly View)

As you can see in the daily view chart, IPAR is outside of the buy price box. The gray box shows the average fair value as the upper buy limit. Interestingly, I drew additional lines (best seen in the daily view) that follow the lows from January 2016 to today. The slope of those lines suggests growth of 56%, which is definitely not sustainable. There will likely come a consolidation period where the stock languishes in order to bring valuation and growth back in line with each other.

Here is a quick table to show various margins of safety based on the estimated fair value:

Average FV $35.14 Median FV $31.45 Margin of Safety 5% $33.47 5% $29.95 10% $31.95 10% $28.59 15% $30.56 15% $27.35 20% $29.28 20% $26.21 25% $28.11 25% $25.16

Conclusion

Based on this analysis, I consider IPAR to be overvalued and will be waiting for a much better entry price. If the stock were to reach median fair value, the dividend yield would rise to 2.16%. The company appears to have found its growth driver after measly growth over the past five years. If the company is capable of executing and growing by 12.25% on average for the next five years, shareholders are likely to be well rewarded.

I hope you enjoyed this article. If you want to be notified when my future articles are published, please consider following me as a Seeking Alpha author by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the article beside my name Accelerating Dividends. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.