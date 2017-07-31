6 Factors The Bears Are Missing

A lot of ink has been spilled in recent weeks by analysts who insist that the bull market in U.S. equities has run its course and is nearing exhaustion. Quite a few market pundits have also attempted to build the case for an imminent bear market. They’ve even assembled a panoply of charts and graphs to serve as corroborating evidence for their case. But the bears appear to have fallen victim to the old saw about missing the forest for the trees. In trying so hard to confirm their bias, they’ve entirely overlooked the superabundant evidence to the contrary.

Before we get into the particulars, let’s briefly examine why the bears are so sure of their case in the first place. At first blush, it’s easy to see why some investors are feeling glum about the longer-term outlook. After a powerful rally kicked off on Nov. 9, 2016, the last several months have been marked by low volatility and long periods of relatively sideways movement in the major indices. Year to date, the market is up just 10% this year which is a far cry from some of the more impressive gains in previous years.

Even if we measure the stock market’s gains from when the latest up-phase began in February 2016, it has been less than remarkable by historical standards. The market is up by nearly 38% gains from the late 2015/early 2016 correction low. The current rally phase still pales in comparison to the intermediate-term rallies of the ‘90s bull market, which typically saw anywhere from 60% to 100% gains. The rallies during the ‘80s bull market were also more substantial. The latest rally phase is also a far cry from the most recent rally phase of 2012 to 2015, which saw gains in excess of 60%.

One reason for the market’s rather sluggish behavior this year is the persistence of investor neutrality. Investors have largely become fence sitters, a phenomenon that has continued for months on end. The reticence among investors to become actively engaged in the market can be seen in the latest batch of sentiment numbers from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). For the latest week, only 34% of respondents were bullish while only 24% were bearish. The majority of those polled were neutral, however, at 41%.

In fact, neutral sentiment has outpaced bullish and bearish sentiment since the start of May. Moreover, the rate of neutrality among individual investors has begun climbing, as can be seen in the following graph. This shows the AAII weekly neutral percentage going back to 2013. The dark line is the 20-week moving average. Note how the moving average is beginning to increase in reflection of rising uncertainty among participants.

Rising neutrality typically does two things. While it tends to diminish the extent of market rallies due to reduced levels of short interest (which are needed to fuel substantial rallies), it also acts as a cushion against serious declines by feeding the “wall of worry.” Rising neutrality means that investors are too afraid to either sell short heavily or buy with both hands, thus reducing the magnitude of the market’s downside moves.

Another factor is worth considering. A persistent continuance of investor neutrality means that “smart money” informed investors don’t have the necessary economy of scale to unload their vast holdings onto. Without widespread participation among smaller retail investors, a serious bear market can’t begin and the bull must continue until the public is sucked into the vortex of ever-rising prices.

Moving beyond investor psychology, the bears are also missing the impressive comeback in the all-important financial sector. For instance, we’ve seen some major improvement in the Bloomberg United States Financial Conditions Index (BFCIUS) in just the last few weeks. This indicator’s name is self-explanatory and reflects in real-time the financial sector’s strength or weakness. In the summer of 2015, BFCIUS was steeply declining before the August panic occurred, warning that financial conditions were deteriorating on an intermediate-term basis. BFCIUS also remained subdued well into 2016 and warned of the mini-correction in the S&P 500 (SPX) ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The last few broad market corrections were either led by or confirmed by a rally in BFCIUS. Not surprisingly, the most recent SPX rally was confirmed by a sharp upward move in BFCIUS. The Bloomberg financial index is now approaching its former high from three years ago. [Note: the chart can be accessed at Bloomberg United States Financial Conditions Index Analysis - BFCIUS]

Consider also the chart of the WSJ U.S. Finance Companies Index. Finance companies, as you can see, are among the biggest leaders in the broad market right now. This bodes well for the intermediate-term outlook and could well be a precursor to a more decisive forward thrust in the major indices later in the year. The financial sector is the single most important component of the broad U.S. economy due to the massive dominance of finance at all levels of today’s business world. A general rule has been established that “as goes the financial sector, so goes the stock market, so goes the economy.”

Equally important has been the strong performance of the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD), which has rallied strongly and even outperformed the SPX in the last few weeks. The rally in the broker/dealers is important due to its sensitivity to shifts in the financial currents which affect the financial realm at large. In fact, XBD is a major barometer for the broad market in that it tends to lead the major averages at important turning points.

Indeed, knowledgeable market technicians consider strength in XBD to be of critical importance for the major averages – especially when XBD shows relative strength vs. the SPX. The sustained strength in the broker/dealer stocks suggests that informed investors are pleased with the direction the financial winds are blowing.

The great copper comeback is a story that is overlooked by many financial analysts. Copper prices are an underrated leading indicator for the U.S. stock market. While many are aware that “Dr. Copper” reflects strength or weakness in the economy, not many investors realize the prognosticative value of copper prices in relation to the S&P 500. The following graph compares copper’s performance over the last two years with that of the SPX. Note how many times copper led equities at key turning points during this time frame. The most recent strong rally in the copper price starting in May also confirmed the subsequent strength in the stock market. The bears should be wary of shorting the stock market with copper at a 2-year high and showing this much strength.

Another factor which the bears have consistently underestimated has been the strength and leadership in market breadth. For much of the last few months, there has been a fairly consistent strength of the tape, particularly in advances-declines. While there have been periods when NYSE internal momentum has been weak, market breadth as measured by the advance-decline (A-D) line has maintained an upward trend along with the cumulative new 52-week highs-lows.

After lagging for several weeks, even the NYSE advance-decline volume indicator finally broke out to new highs earlier this month ahead of the latest broad market rally. As long as the A-D line is rising, it bodes well for the major trend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.