Lilis Energy: A Permian Small Cap That Will Get A Lot Bigger

The company should use about half of its cash balance for the capital budget and associated expenses as production increases.

83 fully diluted shares potentially outstanding are currently valued at about a 20% discount to the value of the acreage using the price RSP Permian paid last October.

Lilis Energy (LLEX) is a small company with some large Permian well results. Rapid growth is a given for this relatively unknown company that is currently flying under the radar. The future looks very bright and loaded with a lot of production.

The company just raised a lot of cash (click on June 2 corporate presentation) to begin drilling wells on some very decent Permian acreage. The second lien loan is convertible at $5.50 per share. So if everything that can be used to obtain common shares converts (or the warrants turned in for shares) then about 83 million shares would be outstanding. That is a fair amount of dilution from the current very roughly 50 million outstanding.

However, having acreage in the Permian has its advantages and the dilution may well be worth the effort to be located in the Permian. The company has the cash to carry out its capital plan of 9 net wells for the year. An expected exit rate of 5,000 BOED may prove conservative guidance as industry improvements continue to raise well results across the industry. Plus that Permian charm may result in the conversion of the 2nd lien loan even if there are delays or temporary disappointments. Sometimes location can have unexpected benefits.

This company is located right next to some very expensive acreage (click on the June 2017, corporate presentation) that RSP Permian (RSPP) purchased last year. If the company acreage is worth the price that RSPP paid for next door acreage late last year, then the acreage is worth (very roughly about $5.70 per fully diluted share for the approximately 10,000 acres that the company owns. As shown in the second slide, the acreage of the company is extremely well located. Plus it is now a year later, so the current price of that acreage could have appreciated considerably.

What is really going to help this company along though is the results shown in the first slide. Any asset play needs a catalyst to achieve full value or discounts tend to persist. Those well results shown above are some of the better results in the Permian. The continuing operational improvements sweeping the industry lead one to think that those results will be higher still in the future.

The third well continues the strong results of the first two. So the company can reproduce the excellent rates of the neighbors reliably.

The company has only tried one and one-half (click on the June 2017, corporate presentation) mile well one time. The small acreage position may limit the number of those wells drilled. Plus the one longer lateral well that was drilled had some production fall-off per 1,000 feet. So there may be some fine-tuning needed. The far higher rate of return, though, will ensure a meaningful contribution to cash flow even with small numbers of these wells. There are years of potential drilling opportunities from the stacked pay zones for a company of this size. Then would come the secondary recovery trials. So there are no worries about running out of ways to increase production for the foreseeable future.

The company is beginning to produce. That is a material change from the previous acquisition strategy. But the acquisition will continue when the opportunity presents itself.

Cash flow has been negative but will probably change to positive later this year after a few more wells. The balance sheet appears to be highly leveraged but the value of the leases far exceeds the equity value and debt on the books. So the actual leverage is not quite as much as the balance sheet shows.

There is about $96 million in debt. Some preferred stock was redeemed as part of the new loan structure. So quarterly cash flow needs to get to about $10 million a quarter to adequately service that debt. Each well is very material to future results, so the amounts shown above will grow materially. Oil and Gas Operating Income of about $3 million a month by the end of the year is probably a reasonable expectation. But that could vary widely based upon well results and the timing of beginning production.

Some of the wells will be re-entries which will decrease well costs. Better results from the longer wells could increase that $3 million estimate materially. Cost improvement is going to be very lumpy due to the low number of wells producing. But as the company moves to greater production, there should be some cost savings available.

The cash used in operating activities combined with the capital budget expenditures was about $16 million in the first quarter. Cash flow from operating activities should be a positive about $4 million a quarter using the guided exit rate. So the company will use about half of the $74 million in cash and cash equivalents this year. There is still another $45 million that is undrawn at the current time for more acquisitions and other allowed expenses. The current balance of the $80 million term loan lasts four years. It is probably better for the reader to read all the provisions himself, as it is hard to conveniently summarize all the material parts.

Then there is a $15-million first lien credit agreement.

Both loans have a pay in kind provision that could significantly save cash while the company is ramping up production. A conversion of much of the second lien loan would be very helpful to the company's financial health. It would also open up more financing opportunities in the future. The company can force conversion anytime the stock price trades at 150% of the conversion price for the specified period of time. The stock price would need to slightly less than double from the current price for more than a month for that to happen. That may be a stretch at the current time. But continued excellent well results make that conversion a good possibility over the four-year period of the term loan.

A sustained material commodity price decrease could strain the finances of this transitioning company. So if commodity prices do decrease then this company needs to increase production and decrease costs enough to meet its profitability goals. Since it is located in a superior part of the Permian, that could well be a very attainable goal. This small company has not yet attracted the attention of some of its more pricey neighbors, but continuing decent well results should attract the attention of Mr. Market.

In any event, a double of the stock price over the next four years appears very reasonable. If the "Permian Charm" becomes a factor, the stock price could increase a lot more. Permian acreage has increased in value considerably, and this company is sitting with some of the best of that acreage. So a lot of good things could happen to the stock price. For those interested in some Permian action, this is one of the more reasonable plays.

