CAI International: ROE Improvement Ahead of Expectations

Despite a three-fold jump in share price, CAI International shares do not appear to be fully valued.

Earlier in the year, an analysis questioned management's repositioning plan specifically relative to ROE. Based on the current quarter's net income run rate, ROE is now in double digits.

Source: Investor Presentation

For two years, CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was in the midst of diversification and then transformation. Now, it just is - CAI International is a transportation finance and logistics provider. The company has a fleet of shipping containers and a fleet of rail cars available for lease. It also provides logistics services for shipping needs.

CAI reported 2017 second-quarter results on July 26th. Revenue increased more than 15% year-over-year to $82.7 million. Of the total, $2.2 million was insurance recovered from the Hanjin bankruptcy. Adjusting for that one-time gain, revenue improved 12.4%. Operating income improved 67% to $24.77 million. Net income jumped 240% to $12.64 million.

The container fleet, in terms of CEU (cost equivalent unit where the cost of a container is compared to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container), is basically flat year-over-year at 1,183,457 CEU. But the container fleet did change.

For some time, CAI has been actively selling “low returning” and idle assets. Because of improved selling prices, CAI registered a gain this quarter on sold containers instead of a loss. This had not happened since early 2015. At the second quarter end, the company had less than 10,000 TEUs in containers for sale.

CAI purchased $95 million in new containers in the quarter. It leased out approximately 63,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of new containers beyond the 20,000 TEUs it leased out in the first quarter. Container fleet average utilization jumped to 97.2% from 93.6% a year ago, so very few containers are sitting idle. CAI has $227 million committed to container purchases in the third quarter which will impact the fourth quarter positively. The majority of these containers (over 95%) are already leased out. New leases have an average term of eight years. The remaining average term on existing leases is three years.

The rail car fleet did grow 10.5% year-over-year to 6,560 units. In the second quarter, 189 rail car leases were added. To fulfill these leases, 150 new rail cars will be delivered in the second half of 2017. Rail car average utilization slipped to 91% from 94.8%. The rail car leasing market has been very competitive for several quarters. But CAI did venture a market forecast.

“The market, overall, should improve over the next few quarters.”

The newest leg of CAI's business model is logistics. In mid-2015, the company jumped at the chance to add these services. It generated $11.5 million in logistics revenue during the remainder of 2015. For all of 2016, the total exploded to $61.5 million. Halfway through 2017, logistics has provided just over $40 million. Even though the segment's run rate is on track for full-year improvement of 30%, the business struggled in the second quarter.

“Our logistics group faced some difficult market conditions in the United States during the quarter due to subdued overall economic activity and aggressive pricing from asset-owning transportation companies.”

Depicting the struggle, gross margin in the segment for the first half of 2017 declined year-over-year. In 2016, the gross margin for the first six months was 16.86% as compared to 15.84% in 2017.

CAI still believes there's potential for synergies and growth. Management mentioned it is still adding headcount.

“As far as growth, we are very focused on it. We have continued to add people and brought in some recognized talent into the company to help jumpstart additional growth.”

In February, CAI's repositioning plan was questioned and critiqued because the company's return on equity had declined to 1.3% at year-end 2016. The company had been very transparent about its plan.

“A step back to move forward. In 2016 we operated in a difficult economic marketplace, with competitors being aggressive in a weak environment. Our focus was to optimize our current investments while focusing on the strategic initiatives that will build lasting success and future value.”

But management's commentary about the plan was categorized as “cheerleading”.

Because CAI had been selling low-return assets at a loss, net income for the year was only $6 million. Shareholder equity was $457.5 million. Thus, ROE plummeted to 1.31%. Comparatively, in 2012, the company's ROE equated to 18.3% on net income of $63.4 million and shareholders' equity of $346.8 million.

CAI's long-term goal is to achieve “consistent mid-teens ROE”. For containers, the goal is to achieve pre-tax ROE of 20% to 25%. For rail cars, the goal is to achieve 16% to 20%.

Through the first half of 2017, net income was $17.91 million and shareholder equity was $479.56 million. Based on the second quarter's net income of $12.64 million, a full-year's run rate would equal $50.56 million. At this run rate, ROE improves eight-fold to 10.54%. Even CAI's management wasn't expecting such improvement.

“It has been a strong focus for us to improve our return on equity after dealing with a low return environment over the last three years. We had expected to reach double-digit return on equity on an annualized basis in the second half of this year. Based on this quarter's results, we are now operating at 11% annualized return on equity. This is one quarter to two quarters ahead of our previous expectation and is reflective of the strong market environment.”

But potential investors should be aware that ROE at the end of 2017 will not be measured on run rate but rather on full-year net income. If CAI maintains net income equal to or greater than second-quarter net income, the full-year total will reach $43 million at a minimum. Therefore, ROE for 2017 will improve to 9% at a minimum, a 6X improvement over 2016. Should net income improve to $48 million, CAI will reach double-digit ROE for 2017.

The critique in early 2017 reasoned CAI's ROE was at risk because utilization was already high and cannot improve past 100%. The critique even questioned whether CAI could reach “breakeven by the end of 2017”. But utilization is not the only factor impacting the top line with potential to flow to the bottom line.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the past year, CAI's share price has more than tripled. Late last summer, the price hovered in the $7 to $9 range. Now, it hovers in the $25 to $29 range.

With net income nearing $45 million (and possibly even $50 million) and an outstanding share count of approximately 19.5 million shares outstanding, earnings per share should range from $2.25 to $2.50. At the high end of the share price range ($29) and the low end of the EPS range ($2.25), the forward P/E multiple is still less than 13. For a company experiencing double-digit growth in revenue, operating income and net income, this multiple could be considered weak. In other words, CAI's shares still appear undervalued.

Furthermore, the nervous ROE concerns don't warrant caution or hesitation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.