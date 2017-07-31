Hershey's Dividend Growth Is About To Slow Down

Hershey (HSY) finally published its full Q2 figures including cash flow statement. (I do not fully understand why so many American companies cannot publish the cash flow figures during quarterly earnings releases.) Nevertheless, free cash flow during 2017 H1 was down around 10% when compared to 2016 H1 figures. At the same time, Hershey announced a 6.1% increase in its dividend. During the last 10 years, the dividend growth has been roughly 9% on an annual basis. So, one can clearly see that the dividend growth is slowing at the moment and it will continue slowing down in the near future if Hershey cannot increase free cash flow significantly.

The reason why cash flow is so important is because it makes it possible for a company to invest in organic growth, make bolt-on acquisitions, issue share buybacks, pay dividends and pay off debt. The below graph shows quite nicely what has been Hershey's free cash flow on an annual basis since 1990.

(Source: www.quantumtester.com)

From the above graph you can see that the free cash flow has been very volatile, but nevertheless it has been growing. This has made it possible for Hershey to pay a growing dividend as you can see from the below graph.

(Source: www.quantumtester.com)

And finally below you can see the dividend payout ratio relative to free cash flow on an annual basis.

(Source: www.quantumtester.com)

In 2016, the payout ratio was 70% which was already quite high. However, for the next 12 months Hershey is planning to pay around $555 million as dividends to shareholders. Now, if you consider the fact that the average free cash flow during the last 3 years has been around $720 million on an annual basis, you can clearly see that the payout ratio is nearing soon 100% with the historical dividend growth. If you are wondering why the management has recently been slowing down the share buyback program, it is because Hershey simply does not have enough free cash flow to fund it on top of dividends.

If Hershey cannot soon increase its free cash flow, then the dividend growth will slow down massively after a few years. If we would assume that the top line would grow 2-3% annually and that the Margin for Growth program could add another 1% annual boost to free cash flow on top of top line growth, an investor could realistically assume around 3-4% dividend growth from now on. That is not much considering the already low dividend yield (2.4%) and high valuation markets have given to Hershey shares. Therefore, I would not recommend buying shares of Hershey at this stage.

Nevertheless, the company is still an excellent generator of cash as I have already outlined in this article. Therefore, one should not be too worried about the sustainability of the current dividend in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.