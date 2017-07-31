Is This 8.03% Yielding BDC Still A Buy?

The BDC has under-earned its going dividend rate with Net Investment Income in the last three quarters.

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a strong player in the lower middle market and has a diversified debt portfolio with a high percentage of floating-rate investments, setting the BDC up for Interest Income growth during this current hiking cycle. Higher Net Interest Income on the back of higher interest rates could improve Gladstone Investment's dividend coverage, which has deteriorated lately. It is a higher-risk BDC with a monthly distribution schedule and an eight percent dividend yield.

Gladstone Investment Corp., like most business development companies, looks back on strong growth in the last several years as banks cut back on high-risk lending to middle-market companies. Companies like Gladstone Investment swooped in and captured market share, which has been reflected in strong growth in portfolio assets as well as Interest Income from its diversified debt investment portfolio.

(Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.)

Potential To Juice Returns

Gladstone Investment Corp. does not only invest in secured first lien debt, but also in preferred and common equity, allowing the company to boost its income in case of a liquidity event (typically an acquisition/sale of a portfolio company). It has exited a number of investments in the last several years at multiples of its initial equity investment.

(Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.)

The ability to exit equity investments at higher multiples has important implications for income investors: though the exit of equity investments (both timing and size) is difficult to forecast, the cash influx implies potential for special dividends and an improvement in overall dividend coverage stats.

Another path for the company to improve its earnings picture in the coming quarters relates to the interest rate cycle itself. Higher short-term interest rates aid financiers like Gladstone Investment that have moved a lot of funds into key investments: variable-rate debt. Gladstone's debt investment portfolio at the end of the March quarter consisted of 93 percent of floating-rate investments with a LIBOR floor.

(Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.)

Dividend Coverage Has Deteriorated

While Gladstone Investment Corp. has potential to grow Interest Income moving forward, thanks to its investments in floating-rate debt, current dividend coverage stats don't look too good.

The BDC under-earned its going dividend rate with NII in the last three quarters. It pulled in Net Investment Income of $0.17/share in each of the last three quarters, while maintaining its dividend payout of $0.19/share. Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage is not the best.

(Source: Achilles Research)

Gladstone Investment paid out approximately 107 percent of its Net Investment Income in the last seven quarters, raising questions about its dividend sustainability.

(Source: Achilles Research)

Valuation

Gladstone Investment's Corp.'s Net Asset Value discount has significantly narrowed in the last year as income investors bid up prices of high-yielding dividend-paying stocks (GAIN, for instance, has climbed 27.6 percent). Today, it can be gobbled up for just a 4 discount to the last-reported Net Asset Value of $9.95/share.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment has failed to cover its dividend payout with Net Investment Income in each of the last three quarters, and the NII payout ratio currently sits well above 100 percent. That said, the BDC retains upside potential due to investments in floating-rate debt investments, which will serve the company well as long as the Federal Reserve keeps lifting interest rates. Gladstone Investment can also save the day with portfolio exits, but those are one-time in nature and can't be planned. I am a little concerned about the deterioration of the company's dividend coverage stats, and also think the valuation is not that appealing considering that income investors pay close to Net Asset Value.

