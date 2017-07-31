Russell 3000 Stock Anomaly: 10 Stocks To Watch

10 stocks recently added to the Russell 3000 index with the largest percentage gains in the month following the June 23 index reconstitution date are shown below.

Similarly, positive S&P 500 Index effects have been measured at around 5% to 7% in the month following the addition announcement with a large fraction of the gains remaining permanent.

Studies suggest that rebalancing anomalies that generate excess risk-adjusted returns are due to the forced buying by passive stock index funds and institutional investors that benchmark the indexes.

Introduction

In my ongoing research to better understand the price momentum anomaly and enhance my trading algorithms, I was drawn to a closer review of index rebalancing anomalies. I noticed that in the second test phase of my accelerated breakout stock selection articles beginning in Week 25 (June 20), that it has coincided perfectly and unexpectedly with the Russell 3000 reconstitution anomaly from June 23. A subsequent review of the stock selections from my algorithms published in this period showed a significant number of small to mid-cap stocks that were also added or deleted from the Russell 3000. This article adds to the body of short studies I am conducting to better understand stock price anomalies in the marketplace. Other ongoing studies include:

LED Sector ROE Decomposition Analysis (Quarterly)

Value Investment Stock Selections Using Forensic Analysis (Monthly)

Multiple Discriminant Analysis of Price Momentum Accelerators (Weekly)

Reconstitution and Structure of the Russell 3000

The FTSE Russell is a global firm wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group and among many other functions also manages a set of well known market indexes. The Russell 3000 rebalancing process, that publishes the reconstituted index lists and end-of-June weights, provides much more transparency for analysis by money managers and researchers in contrast to the S&P 500 index (Chang et al., 2013). From the FTSE Russell website:

June is the month that the preliminary reconstitution portfolio is communicated to the marketplace. Beginning on June 9, preliminary lists are communicated to the marketplace and updates are provided on June 16 and 23. The newly reconstituted indexes take effect after the close on Friday, June 23. The Russell 3000 is comprised of all constituents in both the Russell 1000 (U.S. large capitalization stocks) and the Russell 2000 (small capitalization stocks) indexes."

The complete list of Russell 3000 additions and deletions can be found here: Russell Reconstitution. I am also tracking these 2017 Russell 2000 stock additions to observe any future anomalies that may arise on a broader scale than offered in this brief article. There are 228 companies being added to the Russell 2000, including 42 companies moving from the Russell 1000. There are 137 companies leaving the Russell 2000 Index, 31 of which are moving to the Russell 1000.

The overlap depicted in the banding process between Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 stocks is due to certain complications in the assignment process. The timing of stock selection is based on May cut-off dates for the market capitalization size-based determination of inclusion to the R1000 or R2000 that are subject to change prior to the June 23 effective date.

A look at the performance of the Russell 2000 Index over past 5+ years:

The 2016 performance results of the core Russell US Indexes ending May 31, 2017. The small to mid-cap stocks represented by the Russell 2000 returned in excess of 20% last year:

More than 18 years of published research on the effects of the annual reconstitution of the Russell 3000 actually details a more positive short-term effect for deleted stocks than for added stocks. These results are shown below in Table 2 for the period 2000 to 2015 as compiled by FTSE Russell Index in their report. On average, during the period from Reconstitution to Aug-end the added stocks lost -2.86% while deleted stocks gained +1.44% in the same period (FTSE Russell, 2016). One explanation that represents current theory is that this rebalancing anomaly comprises temporary and permanent effects.

The column outlined in red corresponds to our current point in time for 2017 from Reconstitution Date to the end of July. Historically, added stocks become more negative on average through the end of August even while eventually returning as much as 20% for the year ended May 31, 2017.



So the working theory offered here is that if anomalous returns for added stocks are not well realized in the first two months from reconstitution, then the permanent annual effects must be more significant in later months. Or put another way -- the better that stocks buck the historical short term negative effects, the better returns they may generate on the year long (permanent) horizon when more positive returns are historically realized.

One could certainly argue that if added stocks have reacted well with significant gains during this Recon to Aug-end period then they may have already contributed the full measure of both the temporary and permanent effects we should expect for 2017. However, price momentum theory is based on the well documented phenomenon, "where stocks with low returns over the last year tend to have low returns for the next few months and stocks with high past returns tend to have high future returns" (Fama & French, 2008, p. 1653). This momentum pricing effect typically consists of increasing momentum stocks that continue to increase (defying prevailing averages in Table 2), so that watching the top 10 stocks post-rebalance period may identify some of the strongest momentum growth candidates.

How these temporary and permanent effects result throughout the Effective Date + T remains to be seen. I will continue to track the entire list of added stocks to the Russell 2000 for 2017 to see if positive end of year gains for the Index are driven most by the initially strong momentum stocks or by price performance reversals among the worst performing additions so far through July-end.

10 Stocks to Watch

The following ten stock charts illustrate the top ten performing additions to the Russell 2000 during the one month period from the June 23 Reconstitution Date to July-end. These charts correspond to the Recon to July-end returns of additions to the Russell 2000 depicted in Table 2 above. All of the following stocks have significantly outperformed the historically negative trends from 2000 to 2015 of initially added stocks.

The 10 stocks to watch in descending order of one-month price performance are: Halcon Resources Corp (HK) +62.68%, Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) +41.13%, Intrepid Potash (IPI) +31.56%, AXT Inc (AXTI) +31.06%, Kemet Corp (KEM) 25.82%, Warrior Met Coal (HCC) 25.31%, Simulations Plus (SLP) 20.97%, Resolute Energy Corp (REN) 20.01%, Stone Energy Corp (SGY) 18.52%, and Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) 17.11%. Another 18 stocks added to the Russell 2000 have gained more than 10% since June 23.

Neither this article nor any of the studies researched for this article suggest that performance gains are exclusively the result of being added to the Russell 2000. It is very clear from the charts above however, that the invested contribution of forced indexing provides significant trading volume increases for most of the highest performing stocks. The impact of index reconstitution is well documented, but the anomalous one year (permanent) effect on individual firms has room for additional explanatory studies. From a price momentum perspective, I am interested to see how this anomalous effect may impact the most positively reactive stocks after only the first month of announcement drift. I hope it may also result in more positive outcomes for my readers who join me in this study.

