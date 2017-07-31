What To Think About While Trying Not To Take An Action: How About Baseball?

I'm not a fan of paying players for an unrepeatable performance which is likely to mean-revert; I respect Cubs' management for their discipline about that, and shhh, it applies to some stocks.

Baseball is all about things like mean reversion, and estimates of the future slope of mean expectation; management matters. OK, maybe some market stuff is suggested between the lines.

Accepting that I need to hold myself back and sit, I'm trying to think about baseball to distract me in the meantime.

I'm ready. I understand the stocks I own. In detail. The long term and the short term, the risks, the valuation, the future prospects. I have a reasonable idea of the probabilities when it comes to rates, corporate earnings, the overall economy, and market performance. I accept that pinpoint targets or even narrow bands cannot be calculated. I have thought about possible hedges (mostly rejected, but that's another article) and I have thought about what I might buy in a market break.

My household portfolios are at the ratio which feels suitable for my own needs and risk tolerance - 50-50 stocks and cash. I think that gets enough of any further market gain and provides enough reserve if the market corrects.

I also know what my next major action will be. I'll buy.

The trouble is with what I need to do currently. I need to wait. Sit on my hands. Hold myself back.

Few things are harder than not taking an action. Twiddling thumbs does not come easily. To paraphrase the poem: If you are prepared, it's not all that hard to keep your head while all about you are losing theirs, but it's quite hard to keep your head when all about you are going about business as usual and you see no reasonable actions to take.

Here on Seeking Alpha and also in the world outside I am bombarded daily by specific ideas for investment despite a high market. They tout everything from small caps (generally and specifically) to Europe to emerging market bonds. If those are your major ideas for buying, I suspect you may be in real trouble. I am also bombarded daily by suggestions for hedging or reducing risk. These include (but are not limited to) put buys, call writes, VIX plays, gold, and, for heaven's sake, bitcoin. If those contain your hopes of salvation in a collapse, you may also be in trouble.

I try to skim through most articles without pausing to get too interested. Take it easy, I tell myself. Just sit. Think about something other than the market. Hold your horses.

You also have major statements about once a week from market heavyweights. Only last week Howard Marks wrote a virtual tome in his quarterly Oaktree report about reasons to get out of the current overpriced market. In last week's Barron's interview, Sassan Ghahramani, CEO of SGH Macro Advisors, argued that central banks are going to engineer a smooth landing and despite obvious risks the markets are likely to plug along with nothing worse than a minor correction. I agree totally. With both views.

Not with the last one I read, mind you, I agree with both of them at the same time. That's why my portfolio is 50-50. Since I am a pure equity investor (my pension and Social Security provide my bond allocation), I look at cash as future stock investment money. A guy named Buffett appears to do the same thing. At 50-50, if the market takes an arser (like when a horse stops suddenly and you keep going over the top of its head), my cash rallies by the same amount that my stocks go down.

Markets are like sub-atomic particles. All possibilities of the future exist at various probability amplitudes until bouncing a photon off of them collapses the curve to a single point. Even then you don't know where it's going in the future. That's why I agree with both Marks and Ghahramani. Both are right in one fairly likely but undetermined future universe.

Meanwhile I have to just sit and wait and not do a precipitous and dumb thing. So what should I think about as I wait?

How about baseball? It has a famous history for distracting and holding back undesirable action.

Thinking About Baseball

Baseball is a slow and statistical sport - the most statistical sport, in fact. For that reason I find managements the most interesting thing to watch in baseball. Watching a game, to me, is just observing the slow emergence of patterns as statistical tendencies play out.

I will acknowledge that I am a Cubs fan (I did a pre-2016 analysis of their decent chance of winning in this article) but I am not exclusive. I was also a big fan of the Sox in their run to the 2006 championship. In fact, I did daily updates of their statistical chance of winning throughout their playoff run to winning the World Series. I used Pascal Triangles (a tree of polynomial expansions) assuming 50-50 odds for each game (close enough just for fun) and provided sidebar lectures to anybody who would listen on why you have to include games which will not actually be played once a team wins four. It's closely related to the Monty Hall problem, which you can Google.

I wasn't wild about the Cubs' off-season moves this year - they didn't do enough to shore up pitching - but I tried to give management the benefit of the doubt. Hey, this is starting to sound like investing. I often don't get Buffett's actions or inaction, but he has earned the benefit of the doubt. That's why Berkshire (BRK.A)(BRK.B) is my biggest position. Sorry to veer off the subject. Back to baseball.

Much of baseball is about mean reversion. A good management should resist buying a player after he has an all-time career year but might have a close look at a player who has just had an outlier off year. Both deviations are more likely than not to revert toward the mean. The current Cubs management is pretty disciplined in recognizing that kind of thing.

There's another thing about reverting to the mean - be thoughtful about the mean you revert to. For an older player, the mean is probably a line or curve with a declining slope and, at some point, an accelerating downward slope. The converse is true with young players who are still learning.

That's why Cubs management was smart in not paying up to lock in Jake Arrieta for five or six years, and will be smart not to do it now. He is well over thirty, his "mean" expectation has peaked, and he just had two outlier great years. You don't want to pay him for those years, however. They are unlikely to be repeated. That was the way old Cub managements did things. The slope of Arrieta's expected (mean) performance is downward, and the downward slope is likely to accelerate. Maybe not, statistics doesn't predict perfectly, but just note that his fastball velocity is already down about 2 MPH.

That's why you don't necessarily go out and pay up for the historic growth rate of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX), to name three of the almighty FANGs. Oops, sorry, stock stuff. Forget that I wrote that. Just remember the stuff about declining slopes of mean expectation and the possibility of acceleration in the decline of the slope. Nothing bad about the companies, however. Take Arrieta, who is still a pretty good pitcher with probably a few years of gas in the tank. He's just not worth $25 mil a year for five or six years at this point in time.

So price matters. That is, price matters unless you are the Yankees or the Dodgers, who have enough money that they can do dumb things and still turn out fine (maybe not so much the Yankees any more). The Yankees and Dodgers just aren't much fun to pull for (I liked the Dodgers in the 1950s, though, before they had money). In fact, as a fan, you sort of have to root against the Yankees and the Dodgers because it's not fun to see dumb people succeed because of terms that are sort of rigged. Goldman Sachs (GS)? I don't know, maybe not the best comparison, there are probably some smart people at Goldman. Probably at the Yankees too. There I go about stocks again. Disregard. Main idea: Only chumps pull for the Yankees or the Dodgers.

Back to the Cubs. They're a pure mean reversion story. Heyward isn't nearly as bad as last year, helped by offseason batting practice but mostly by mean reversion. Arrieta isn't nearly as good. Hendricks isn't nearly as good - you have only so many outlier years without big velocity except for maybe Greg Maddux, an outlier on a longer time frame and larger scale. Lester's mean expectation is in a fairly gentle downward slope. Lackey's, however, is beginning to bend downward toward falling off a cliff. Hey, he's 38, isn't he? I would have expected the Cubs management to think more about these things.

But hey, maybe they did. Trading for Quintana is right in the sweet spot. Good, but still young enough to get a little better and a contract locking him up long term at a decent price. Now that's GARP investing - growth at a reasonable price. They gave up some good young players to get him, but they've got good young players to put on the field every day - players who have been around long enough to establish reliable mean expectations.

Don't forget: Reversion to the mean happens on several time frames. The Cubs probably weren't as good as they looked last year, but they probably aren't as bad as they looked for the first half of the season. Helped by mean reversion (statistics tugs at the world like the moon tugs at tides), they are doing better since the All Star break. Russell and Baez aren't tearing up the league, but they have fluctuated back toward reasonable long term expectation. Zobrist looks to be in a somewhat accelerated declining mean expectation, but maybe not as much as his present numbers. Position players age better than pitchers. Contreras: Is he as much of a superstar as he has seemed to be lately? Probably not, but he is pretty darn good, young, cheap, under a contract with control for quite a while.

Well, I could ramble on about the Cubs, but you see my point. Just writing this I have burned an hour of time without thinking up dumb and premature things to do in the market - like buy a FANG stock on a 3% decline or write in-the-money calls against my best positions.

You see? Baseball is the answer. It distracts you when you need to be distracted. Go Cubs!

