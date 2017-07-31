Goldcorp: 2nd Quarter 2017 Results - A Lackluster Performance, But...

I believe a safe entry point should be seen just under $12.50, depending on the gold price, which is of a paramount importance here.

Goldcorp left unchanged its 2017 gold production forecast at about 2.5 M ounces, whereas, it reduced its forecast for its AISC to $825 an ounce from $850 indicated before.

Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

To read the second-quarter presentation. [Click here]

To read the second-quarter transcript. [Click here]

Investment Thesis

Goldcorp is a top-tier Canadian gold miner with operations throughout the Americas. At the end of 2017, the company will have nine gold mines producing 2.5 million ounces of gold.

The gold miner is also producing silver, lead and zinc in smaller quantity as the graph below indicates:

The main weakness of the company comes from the mediocre quality of its assets, in my opinion. Most of the recently declared commercial mines such as Eleonore mine in Canada, Peñasquito mine in Mexico and Cerro Negro mine in Argentina have been a disappointment for different reasons stretching from earthquake problem, labor dispute and economical regional instability. Just name it and GoldCorp probably got it...

However, despite a mediocre asset quality, the company managed to show a decent free cash flow on a yearly basis, and has an impressive project pipeline (Peñasquito, Musselwhite, Century Project...) that could eventually bring some excitement down the road.

Note: Free cash flow comes from Ychart. The 2Q'17 free cash flow is estimated as operating cash flow ($158 million) minus capital expenditure ($233 million).

A quick look at the Financials

Q2'17 Q1'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Q3'15 Basics Revenues $ Million 822 882 898 915 753 944 1,072 1,098 Net income In $ million 135 170 101 59 (78) 80 (4,271) (191) EPS $/share 0.16 0.20 0.12 0.07 (0.09) 0.10 (5.14) (0.23) Operating Cash flow Adjusted Cash flow In $ million 158 320 227 315 239 306 267 401 234 204 59 330 401 339 443 374 Cash and cash equivalent In $ million 123 212 200 383 365 458 383 257 Dividend $/sh 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.06 Total debt, Long-term debt $ billion 2.565 2.565 2.580 2.580 2.510 2.510 2.681 2.479 2.808 2.603 2.727 2.935 2.476 2.476 - 2.522 Outstanding shares In million 865.03 855.48 854 854 853 831 830 830 Mining highlights Gold Production In K Oz 635 655 761 715 613 784 909 922 Copper Production In Lbs 7,900 9,700 20,400 16,900 14,400 17,200 21,400 12,300 Silver Production In K Oz 7,400 7,100 7,400 7,700 5,300 7,700 10,200 11,300 Gold price Oz 1,256 1,236 1,181 1,333 1,277 1,203 1,098 1,114 AISC Oz/Oz 800 800 747 812 1,067 836 977 858 CapEx In $ million 233 186 217 157 177 182 251 249

Balance sheet: Trend analyzed through graphs

Vancouver-based GoldCorp released its second-quarter earnings results on July 26, 2017. While the results were considered as better-than-expected, the street did not like what it saw and the stock plummeted on the news.

On July 27, 2017, Goldcorp announced its intent to sell royalties it still owns, on a number of mining projects sold in recent years, as the company nears the end of its strategy of selling non-core assets.

Goldcorp has sold about $500 million of non-core assets in Mexico (Camino Rojo, Los Filos...), and Guatemala (Cerro Blanco) this year, investing the cash back into its pipeline of bigger mine development projects.

CEO David Garofalo said that the sale of these royalties could amount to $50 million. One solid initiative is the 50-50 Joint venture with Barrick (ABX) in Maricunga, Chile.

So far, this year, we have formed a 50-50 joint venture with Barrick in the 60 million ounce Maricunga district in Chile, divested $500 million of non-core assets in Mexico and Guatemala, and delivered solid execution on our key growth projects.

M. Garofalo announced in the conference call an important milestone for the Coffee Project (Kaminak all-share acquisition in July 19, 2016):

At the Coffee Project in Yukon, following the submission of the environmental social economic assessment in the first quarter, we have reached an agreement in principle on financial terms with the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation. [...] We came to financial terms with them in principle. And now, we’re working to the ancillary parts of the IBA, so we’re quite confident that we’ll be able to maintain timelines on the project. We’re still looking about four years to first production in 2021.

Conclusion

Despite a lackluster earnings results, I do not consider GoldCorp as a "bad horse" as some analysts unfairly portrayed the company lately. Nonetheless, I recognize that the situation is not wonderful and a lot of work remains to be done though.

In fact, I was quite impressed about the progress the company has achieved in a number of important projects. Often, some analysts tend to go with the wind, by lack of desire to look deeper into the company's future, and it is paramount to look at a longer perspective to see the real potential laying unnoticed.

The company is aware of the situation and management is working hard to turn this gold miner around. Will it be successful? It is hard to say, but one thing we can say for sure is that they are doing something about it.

I recommend to accumulate GG on any weakness and I do not expect too much downside, unless something new happens. The risk is not too high in my opinion.

I believe a safe entry point should be seen just under $12.50, depending on the gold price, which is of a paramount importance here. Gold is up 9% since January 2017 but this slight positive may turn into a negative very soon, if the US dollar regains some footing.

Selling GG now makes no sense

Gold Price in US Dollars data by YCharts

GG is forming a perfect descending triangle pattern with a trend line support at around $12.50. However, a descending triangle pattern is generally bearish (70%), which means that we may experience a negative breakout, probably due to a possible correction in gold price later this year.

