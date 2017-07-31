Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of July 31-Aug 4

Earnings season is in full swing both sides of the border and the week of July 31–August 4 sees 14 Canadian Dividend All-Stars release earnings. Of those due to report, only one is expected to announce a dividend increase. However, before we get to this week, let’s take a look at the results from our last update which took place a couple of weeks ago. Despite the high number of All-Stars that reported last week, none were expected to raise which is why there was no update.

Last Week - Results

In the previous update, there was uncertainty around whether or not Rogers Communications (RCI) [TSX: RCI.B] was going to announce a dividend increase. However, no announcement came. After doing a little digging I realized that for unknown reasons, Rogers does not announce its dividend on the same day as Q2 earnings like it does in other quarters. It has consistently declared its dividend post Q2 earnings, on the second Thursday in the month August. I have been unable to discern why the discrepancy and the odd pattern, but I welcome some insight from readers in the comments section.

Expected Increases

Saputo Inc. (OTCPK:SAPIF) [TSE: SAP] – Current Streak – 17 YRS, Current Yield – 1.43%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, August 1

Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy products, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products and dairy ingredients. It has operations in Canada, the U.S. and Argentina and is the lone All-Star expected to announce a dividend increase this week. The company has been a model of consistency having raised dividends in August since 2004 and it owns one of Canada’s longest dividend growth streaks at 17 years.

What can investors expect: Saputo’s dividend yield is currently sitting at an unimpressive 1.43% and may be unattractive to many dividend investors who have minimum starting yield requirements. However, a low dividend yield can sometimes be offset if the company has a high dividend growth rate. Unfortunately, Saputo’s dividend growth rates seem to be decreasing. Its 10-year and 5-year averages sit above 14%; however, its 3-year and 1-year averages are only 9% and 7.5%. Saputo's slowing dividend can be attributed to its targeted payout ratio of 30%. As of writing, its payout ratio was sitting at 32%, slightly above the target. In 2018, analysts’ estimate EPS will rise 10% to C$2.02 and a 30% payout based on these estimates would result in a quarterly dividend just north of their current C$0.15/share. As such, I don’t anticipate a raise any greater than C$0.01/share which would be a 6.7% increase.

Conclusion

Dividend growth investors will have to wait another two weeks in order to find out if Rogers will maintain its status as a dividend growth company. If it doesn’t raise, then as discussed in the last update, it does not matter which dividend date is used, its streak will come to an end. In the meantime, Saputo investors will benefit from a raise this coming week. Despite the low yield and historical double-digit dividend growth rates, investors will need to temper their dividend growth expectations moving forward. Although the company has a clear dividend policy which states a commitment to raising dividends on a yearly basis, it also targets a 30% payout ratio which it is already exceeding. With high single-digit earnings growth expected over the next couple years, investors can expect much of the same for their dividend growth rate.

