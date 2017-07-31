Magna International: Fears Overblown

Though GM and F quarterly reports indicate that North America has peaked, China, Europe, India, and South America continue to be quite strong.

Despite Magna International (MGA) hovering near 52-week highs and concerns about changes to NAFTA, a border adjustment tax, and a downturn in the auto market, the company remains inexpensive and well-positioned to weather the changes and challenges confronting the auto industry.

Though General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) quarterly reports indicate that North America has peaked, China, Europe, India, and South America continue to be quite strong. GM reported very strong Chinese and South American growth, with its Cadillac and Baojun vehicle sales growing 62% and 66%, respectively, leading deliveries in China to 1.6% year-over-year growth and a 2nd quarter record-setting tally. GM's South American vehicle delivery grew 18%. Meanwhile, Ford's report highlighted that Europe's SAAR was up 5% and the Asia-Pacific region also maintained strong SAAR growth. Magna CEO Don Walker also maintains that though it is in decline, there remains good demand in North America over the next 3-5 years.

Furthermore, Magna's diverse global and product demand portfolio will help insulate it from any major downturn in the North American market and outgrow the auto market as a whole. Magna is rapidly diversifying its market presence by building relationships with all global automakers and moving into growth markets: China, South America, Eastern Europe and India, with operations spanning four continents and 29 countries. Magna expects to double sales in China by 2019.

Additionally, the company is investing heavily in light-weighting, electrification of vehicles, and autonomous driving features. Magna has put itself at the forefront of making these products, and due to its size, can both design and build vehicles. Through technology ownership, partnerships, and investments, Magna has the ability to combine numerous technologies to manufacture and deliver these cutting edge technologies to car manufacturers.

Concerning potential NAFTA reform and a border adjustment tax, Mr. Walker stated:

I actually think one of the reasons our stock price is underpriced right now is because there's concern with NAFTA... I look at NAFTA as a trading partner. We need to make sure we keep it solid, we keep it competitive, because it's Asia, it's Europe that are really competing, and NAFTA has to be competitive. So I think fair trade is good, I think fair trade in the rest of the world is good, and from what I see, and they can tweak it, but it already works pretty efficiently. We've just got to make sure they don't do something to damage the effectiveness of all three countries working together.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the company actually employs more workers (25,000) in the U.S. than it does in Canada and that there has been very productive and close communication between the automotive industry (producers and suppliers) and politicians in Washington and Canada, which should lead to a productive agreement on the future of trade relations in North America. An additional boost to North American trade prospects was the recent announcement that President Trump and GOP leaders plan to drop their proposal for a border adjustment tax in order to move forward united on tax reform.

Investor Takeaway:

Though concerns about NAFTA reformation linger and the major automakers are signaling through high inventory buildups, production cuts, and slowing sales that the North American auto cycle is definitely heading downward, Magna International remains poised to maintain growth over the next several years:

Its strong positioning in the cutting-edge trends in automotive innovation, combined with its size, broad capabilities, international scope, and business access to every major global automaker, give it the diversity and resources it needs to deliver on these growth projections. Its commitment to repurchasing large numbers of shares at cheap valuations (currently 8.66 P/E) will further boost its EPS growth, making the above targets very achievable.

Magna remains an attractive long-term Value, GARP, and DGI option. I recommend opening a position before earnings are reported on August 11th, and adding on any dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.