Navios Maritime Midstream LP: Still A Sell After Q2 Earnings

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NAP) announced Q2 earnings on July 26th. As discussed in a prior article, NAP is on course to slash its common unit cash distributions after the distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. As a result of lower than expected earnings and cash flow for Q2, NAP's financial position weakened and it was forced to sell Common and GP Units at a 16% yield to partially fund the more than $8 million in quarterly cash distributions on these units. The common units remain a sell. The current 16% yield on the common units is a warning flag to investors, not an opportunity!

Aging Fleet

NAP owns six VLCC oil tankers but four of the six are 14 years or older with two 2001 and one 2000 vintage. Large oil companies shy away from contracting VLCCs of this vintage due to their higher risk profile and most VLCCs are scrapped at 20 years, prior to incurring 20 year Special Survey and Dry Docking costs. Due to its poor financial condition (see discussion of its debt below), NAP will have a very difficult time rejuvenating its fleet and it will likely have difficulty refinancing its aging fleet 2020. One possible course of action would be to eliminate the common unit distributions entirely and use the approximately $30 million per year in free cash to pay down debt and invest in new vessels.

Fleet Vessels Vessel Type Built/

Delivery Date DWT Net

Charter Rate (1) Profit Share Expiration

Date (2) Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 Pool Earnings (3) -- 38,400 (3) -- Jan 2019 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 281,175 Pool Earnings (3) -- 38,025 (3) -- Feb 2019 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 48,153 35% above $54,388

40% above $59,388

50% above $69,388 Jun 2025 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 48,153 35% above $54,388

40% above $59,388

50% above $69,388 Jun 2026 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 29,625 50% above $30,000 40% above $40,000 Mar 2019 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 17,775 (4) 100% between $17,775 and $37,525; 50% above $37,525 Jan 2018 35,000 (4) -- Dec 2018

(1) Net time charter-out rate per day in dollars (net of commissions).

(2) Estimated dates assuming midpoint of redelivery of charterers.

(3) Rate backstop by Navios Acquistion for two years at $38,400 per day for the Shinyo Ocean and at $38,025 per day for the Shinyo Kannika.

(4) Rate backstop by Navios Acquisition for two years at $35,000 per day.

During Q2, NAP experienced unexpected maintenance costs and higher off hire days due to the extended dry-docking of one of its vessels (most likely the 17.5 year Special Survey and Dry Docking on the C. Dream). Higher operating, maintenance, and Dry Docking costs are to be expected with older vessels due to the accumulated wear and tear. Given the age of these three vessels, two more will undergo their 17.5 year Special Surveys and Dry Dockings during the next 12 months, negatively impacting earnings and cash flow due to higher costs and greater off hire days.

Time Charter Coverage

As detailed in the table above, the time charters or rate backstops from Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NNA) on four of the VLCCs expire between December 2018 and March 2019, or 17 to 20 months. NAP likes to trumpet its 3.8 years of TCE coverage but this is due to the eight to nine year TCs on the Shinyo Saowalak and Shinyo Kieran.

If NAP does not replace the 3 VLCCs that will be scrapped in 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years, its revenue and margins will plummet.

Failure of Debt Covenant Test

NAP continued to fail the Loan to Value covenant test in Q2 and was required to maintain the $10 million Cash Collateral. On the positive side, it was not required to contribute additional amounts to the Cash Collateral account but I continue to expect this to occur later in 2017 as the value of NAP's aging fleet continues to decline relative to the remaining principal balance of the debt. Here are my comments regarding the Loan to Value covenant test from my last article.

NAP failed the .85 to 1 Loan-to-Value covenant test contained in Section 6.1 (A) of the Term Loan B Credit Facility ("Credit Facility") for the Quarter Ended March 31st 2017 and, under the terms of Section 8.3 of the Credit Facility, it was obligated to fund $10 million into a Cash Collateral account to cure the covenant test failure. This was surreptitiously disclosed in Footnote 3 of the Q1 2017 Financial Statements included in the 6-K filed April 28th. It is laughably and disingenuously described as "Strengthening Collateral of Term Loan B" on page 5 of the Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation ("Earnings Presentation") and then hidden in footnote 1 on page 7 of the Earnings Presentation. Angeliki Frangou has a history of glossing over these types of financial issues. A .85 to 1 LTV covenant test is extremely lenient from the borrowers perspective. Failing such a lenient LTV covenant test is therefore a big red warning flag for dividend investors. It clearly communicates that NAP is woefully overleveraged in comparison with its underlying assets and that it will not be able to maintain common unit distributions at the current level of $.4225/unit beyond the expiration of the Subordinated Units Subordination Period (see below for more detail).

Issuance of Common and GP Units to Fund Distributions

NAP was forced to issue $4 million in Common and GP Units to partially fund its cash distributions on its outstanding Common and GP during Q2. Its cash distribution coverage ratio was .8x due to the additional maintenance expense and revenue losses due to its vessels being out of service. NAP issued approximately 300k Common and GP Units under its $25 million continuous offering program and it will need to issue additional units during Q3 to meet its cash distributions.

If NAP was to pay a full year of Common Unit distributions of $.4225 per quarter (which it will not, see below), it would be paying 16% per annum to fund its cash shortfall before compounding for additional cash distributions on the Common Units it just issued. For example, NAP issued approximately 300k Common and GP Units during Q2. It will need to distribute an additional $127k in cash during Q3 on these units that it issued in Q2. It is unsustainable.

Decline in Cash Balances During Q2

Despite the issuance of $4 million in Common and GP Units, NAP's cash balance declined about $2.5 million. With Q3 a shoulder month for tanker demand, NAP will not benefit from profit sharing on its TCs and its revenue and cash flow will likely not cover its cash distributions (which will increase due to the issuance of additional units during Q2 and Q3).

Why Is NAP Still Paying Such a High Distribution?

Why is NAP paying such a high Common Unit distribution in the face of such an existential financial crisis? In a word, Subordination. The capital structure of NAP was setup with Subordinated Units to provide the Common Unit holders with a distribution cushion or shock absorber in case financial performance deteriorated for any reason. This was a common marketing device deployed by GPs selling interests in LP spinoffs.

Distribution payments on NAP's Subordinated Units would only occur if the Minimum Quarterly Distribution Amount of $.4125 per unit, and any arrearages from prior periods, had been made to the Common Units. The expiration of this subordination would occur as follows:

the second Business Day following the distribution of Available Cash to Partners pursuant to Section 6.1 in respect of any Quarter ending on or after September 30, 2017, in respect of which (I) distributions of Available Cash from Operating Surplus on each of the Outstanding Common Units, Subordinated Units, General Partner Units and any other Outstanding Units that are senior or equal in right of distribution to the Subordinated Units (other than Subordinated Series A Units) equaled or exceeded the Minimum Quarterly Distribution during each of the three consecutive, non-overlapping four-Quarter periods immediately preceding such date and (B) the Adjusted Operating Surplus for each of the three consecutive, non overlapping four Quarter periods immediately preceding such date equaled or exceeded the sum of the Minimum Quarterly Distribution on all of the Common Units, Subordinated Units, General Partner Units and any other Units that are senior or equal in right of distribution to the Subordinated Units that were Outstanding during such periods on a Fully Diluted Basis with respect to each such period and (ii) there are no Cumulative Common Unit Arrearages;

In a nutshell, NAP has successfully paid the Minimum Quarterly Distribution since the issuance of the Common Units and, in fact, increased the distribution to $.4225 beginning in Q3 2015. The Subordination Period will therefore expire two days after the distribution for the quarter ended September 30th, 2017 if it maintains the current Quarterly Distribution. The Q3 Distribution is typically paid the first week of November. At the expiration of the Subordination Period, the Subordinated Units convert to Common Units. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp., as the GP, is not going to risk the continued subordination of its units by not paying the next two Minimum Quarterly Distributions.

Conclusion

Run to the exits now. November is only three months away. The temptation to capture another meaty quarterly Common Unit distribution is great, but the market will crush the common unit price when the distribution is slashed or eliminated. Angeliki Frangou runs the Navios companies for her benefit and this must be remembered when considering investments in any of the Navios family of companies. NAP is only paying the current Common Unit cash distribution in order to convert NNA's subordinated units. Investors need look no further than NMM for an example of a Navios partnership that saw its cash distributions eliminated.

